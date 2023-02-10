Read full article on original website
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: The Lions Club wants your old eyeglasses
Forty years ago, while working at a downtown bank, Randy Keithley was advised to join a service club. He picked the Lions Club and has been involved with that organization ever since. “It’s one of the largest service clubs in the world with over two million members and it’s growing...
Fire begins in Dayton church
Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that no firefighters or civilians were injured in the blaze.
Dayton-area artist featured in nation’s longest-running Black art exhibit in Chicago
Remembrance is at the heart of one of Beavercreek artist Clarice Moore’s paintings— she’s putting the forgotten on display all the way over in Chicago. Moore’s work was selected for the Black Creativity Juried Art Exhibition, the nation’s longest-running African American art exhibits, at the Museum of Science+Industry in Chicago.
Best-selling author, gardening fitness on tap for annual perennial school set for Springfield
It’s back! The 23rd Annual Central Ohio Perennial Flower School is returning on Thursday, March 2 in Springfield. I can’t wait!. I say this every year, and it’s true, this is my favorite program of the entire year. More than 200 plant people come together in one room to talk about perennials, learn about them, and just enjoy each other’s company after a long winter.
35 restaurants to try when romance is the mission
In honor of Valentine’s Day, here is a list of some of the best restaurants in town that have menus and atmosphere that can add to the love potion vibe and romantic feel you are trying to convey. This is a list of just some of the spots that can be enjoyed at any time during the year with your sweetie as well as destinations to mark special occasions worthy of celebrating.
Remains of 73 Native Americans were donated to the Allen County Museum. Descendants want them back.
LIMA — In the late 1800s, archeologists traveling through Ohio looted thousands of human remains and cultural artifacts from Native American grave sites. The artifacts—often looted by the children and grandchildren of settlers who forcefully removed Native peoples from Ohio in the first half of the 19th century—were used for research and traded around the world, soon decorating museum shelves and the homes of private collectors like James Pillars, who became the Allen County Museum and Historical Society’s first curator in 1909.
Middletown native to open Dragon Arena in former downtown Dayton esports space
Middletown native Kim Jones is bringing esports back to downtown Dayton with the grand opening of Dragon Arena on Saturday, Feb. 18. Jones said the former space of Connect E-Sports at 212 Wayne Ave. is being rebranded into Dragon Arena. She plans to continue Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournaments on Wednesdays and is in touch with the organizers of other tournaments that were previously held in the space. Connect E-Sports closed in Dec. 2022, according to Jones.
Art supply shop reopens Saturday in Mike’s Bike Park
A Dayton art supply shop previously located on Wayne Ave. is reopening Saturday, Feb. 11 inside Mike’s Bike Park as they celebrate their two-year anniversary. Bezaro Art Supply caters to street artists and muralists, owner Greg Bailey said. He added that they also carry a special type of paint typically used by sign makers.
Fraze adds more concerts; Kettering to approve $2.8M for entertainment contracts
Kettering is set to approve a measure for up to $2.8 million in Fraze Pavilion entertainment contracts, after more musical acts and events have been added for this year. Kettering City Council on Tuesday night is also expected to approve $80,000 budgeted for music licensing fees to the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, and Broadcast Music Inc.
Juice bar moving into Dayton cafe, Kettering bakery to take its space
As Glo Juice Bar + Cafe is in full swing of its last day at 1120 Brown St. in Dayton, a Kettering bakery plans to move into the space. Paige Woodie, owner of Val’s currently located at 5860 Bigger Road, said in a Feb. 13 Facebook post this week will be the bakery’s last.
Heart to Heart: Amy Grant announces Kettering Health performance in Dayton
Amy Grant will make a performance at Kettering Health's Heart to Heart gala.
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Ohio witness reports hovering triangle-shaped object moved away and returned
An Ohio witness at Kettering reported watching a hovering, triangle-shaped object that moved away and returned 90 minutes later at 9:15 p.m. on March 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Greenville Police Department – Reports
On February 3 at approximately 6:29 PM police observed a green Ford Expedition bearing Ohio registration JLL6123 traveling east on East Main Street. LEADS/NCIC showed that it belonged to a gold Ford registered to a Dvonte Hughes. The P.O. initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Jordan Bradburn. stated that he just purchased the vehicle from a salvage yard in Cincinnati and was on his way back home. Jordan was able to provide a bill of sale for the vehicle from the purchase. While speaking to Jordan the P.O. could detect a strong odor of Marijuana coming from the vehicle. Jordan stated that he has marijuana in the car and that he has a medical marijuana card, but was unable to provide it or show proof. As the police was searching Jordan, he stated that he had a meth pipe in his inside coat pocket. Jordan also stated that he had a gun in the vehicle, and also had a marijuana bowl in the vehicle. During the search a black 22 caliber Keltec handgun was located under the drivers seat, with a loaded magazine. Also located was a blue and green glass pipe containing a mixture of burnt and unburnt marijuana, that was between the drivers seat and center console. A digital scale, a multicolored glass pipe with burnt marijuana residue, and another loaded handgun magazine was located in a backpack in the backseat. Jordan was the only occupant of the vehicle. A CCH was checked on Jordan and he has no prior convictions for drug abuse instruments.
A grand reopening for Habitat for Humanity ReStore
WILMINGTON — On Jan. 14 at 10 a.m., a ribbon cutting highlighted the grand reopening of the Habitat for Humanity ReStore of Clinton County. A huge crowd enjoyed tasty ham sandwiches cooked and served by HFH Board member Bob Schaad. Bottled water was donated by Wilmington Bank and delicious sugar cookies, shaped into homes and baked and decorated by Mitzi Dennis and donated by HFH Board member Jim Krusling, were passed out to the guests.
Troy Schools selected for state safety grant
TROY — The Troy City Schools have been selected to receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades as part of the latest round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program. The district received a grant of $794,625, which will be split among its nine buildings,...
This Springfield entertainer is giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in Springfield, Ohio, and the good he is doing for the community.
Dayton Public Schools announce district closed Monday
Sunday evening Dayton Public Schools announced on Facebook the district will be closed Monday.
Accident becomes best day of Springboro grad’s life
Springboro HS grad, Middletown resident focused on becoming a better version of herself. Sometimes tragic things happen in a moment that end up changing the course of a person’s life for the better. For Tina Frantz, a Springboro High School graduate now living with her family in Middletown, that moment came on April 22, 2019, when her car was hit from behind by another vehicle.
Miami County home destroyed in fire
2 NEWS crews on the scene could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
