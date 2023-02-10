On February 3 at approximately 6:29 PM police observed a green Ford Expedition bearing Ohio registration JLL6123 traveling east on East Main Street. LEADS/NCIC showed that it belonged to a gold Ford registered to a Dvonte Hughes. The P.O. initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Jordan Bradburn. stated that he just purchased the vehicle from a salvage yard in Cincinnati and was on his way back home. Jordan was able to provide a bill of sale for the vehicle from the purchase. While speaking to Jordan the P.O. could detect a strong odor of Marijuana coming from the vehicle. Jordan stated that he has marijuana in the car and that he has a medical marijuana card, but was unable to provide it or show proof. As the police was searching Jordan, he stated that he had a meth pipe in his inside coat pocket. Jordan also stated that he had a gun in the vehicle, and also had a marijuana bowl in the vehicle. During the search a black 22 caliber Keltec handgun was located under the drivers seat, with a loaded magazine. Also located was a blue and green glass pipe containing a mixture of burnt and unburnt marijuana, that was between the drivers seat and center console. A digital scale, a multicolored glass pipe with burnt marijuana residue, and another loaded handgun magazine was located in a backpack in the backseat. Jordan was the only occupant of the vehicle. A CCH was checked on Jordan and he has no prior convictions for drug abuse instruments.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO