Football transfer rumours: Mbappe's contract clause; Premier League trio hold Fati talks
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world
Sunday's transfer gossip: Salah, Klopp, Mount, Rashford, Dybala, Kane, Felix
Liverpool may be willing to sell 'superstar' players, including Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 30, this summer. (Football Insider) Contact has been made between Real Madrid and German Jurgen Klopp, 55, over the Liverpool manager replacing their Italian boss Carlo Ancelotti, 63, this summer. (El Nacional - in Catalan) Liverpool would...
Pep Guardiola: 'Steven Gerrard slip belongs to Man City'
Pep Guardiola has continued his chaotic defence of Manchester City in light of their recent Premier League charges by claiming Steven Gerrard's famous slip in 2014 is a moment that 'belongs' to them.
Expected XIs Villarreal-Barcelona: Xavi set to make two Barcelona changes
Barcelona could go 11 points clear at the top of the La Liga table with a victory over Villarreal on Sunday evening. Xavi Hernandez’s side have been in excellent form of late, and will hope to continue that when they face former manager Quique Setien. With Sergio Busquets ruled...
Graham Potter reveals decision on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Chelsea future
Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has provided an update on the future of out-of-favour striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
David de Gea makes remarkable bit of history as Manchester United beat Leeds
The Red Devils goalkeeper's superb longevity puts him right up there with some of the club's all-time Premier League greats
Football transfer rumours: Salah up for sale; Man Utd eye Dybala
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world.
Man City haul themselves into Champions League contention with 'gutsy' win vs Arsenal
Gareth Taylor praised Man City's 'gutsy' performance as his side secured a huge 2-1 victory over Arsenal to leapfrog the Gunners into the WSL's final Champions League place.
Chelsea fixtures: Next six games including Dortmund tie after West Ham draw
Chelsea's upcoming fixture list after they were held by West Ham in the Premier League.
David de Gea becomes ninth player to reach Premier League appearance landmark
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has become just the ninth Premier League player to make 400 appearances in the competition for one club. The Spaniard
Man Utd progressing in contract talks with first team stars
Manchester United are progressing in talks over new contracts for a number of first team players, including Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Alejandro Garnacho.
How many trophies has Carlo Ancelotti won with Real Madrid?
A list of every trophy Carlo Ancelotti has won as manager of Real Madrid, including triumphs in the Champions League, La Liga and the Club World Cup.
PSG handed huge fitness boost ahead of Bayern Munich Champions League clash
A handful of PSG stars have returned to training ahead of the Champions League game against Bayern Munich.
Tottenham 1-2 Man Utd - WSL: Player ratings as Red Devils return to top of the table
Player ratings as Manchester United move to the top of the WSL table after beating Spurs 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Next Southampton manager: Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney interested in job
Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney are all interested in taking over as Southampton manager after the sacking of Nathan Jones.
AC Milan v Tottenham: Antonio Conte says his 'players need to be more resilient under pressure'
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is working on making his players "more resilient under pressure" as he prepares them to face AC Milan in the San Siro on the back of a 4-1 defeat at Leicester. The Spurs boss, who returned to the dugout on Saturday after gallbladder surgery, is missing...
Liverpool handed fresh Thiago Alcantara injury concern
Liverpool have been dealt another blow after learning that Thiago Alcantara will miss time with a hip injury.
PSG vs Bayern Munich - Champions League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing PSG vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Graham Potter bemoans Chelsea's fortunes after controversial West Ham draw
Graham Potter reacts to Chelsea's 1-1 draw with West Ham in the Premier League.
Why Chelsea weren't given penalty against West Ham for Tomas Soucek handball
An explanation of why Chelsea weren't given a penalty in their Premier League draw with West Ham even though Tomas Soucek appeared to handle the ball
