This Texas Hospital Was Named World's Most Haunted Place. Would You Visit?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The sad demise of this former San Antonio power coupleAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Basketball Enthusiasts Rejoice: A New Fitness Destination Has Arrived in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Set the Mood for Romance: The 5 Best Restaurants in San Antonio for Your Valentine's Day Celebration"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Historic Menger Hotel Founded In 1859 In San Antonio is A Contributing Structure In The Alamo Plaza Historic DistrictMadocSan Antonio, TX
Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks
Saturday we were treated with a first taste of what the Kyrie and Luka pairing can do together. Although it was an OT loss, the potential for this duo is insane. For their first time playing together, their stat lines were great with Kyrie posting a 28-7-7 line, while Luka added 27-9-5. Tonight is the much-anticipated home game debut for Irving. The Mavericks are the favorites in this one so let’s break down the matchup and give you our favorite plays.
10 Celtics-centric thoughts following a hectic NBA trade deadline
Wow, what a day. That was one of the most epic NBA trade deadlines ever – which is saying something, because pretty much every year is bonkers. You really can’t look away from Twitter for more than a few minutes. If you do, chances are you’ll miss some sort of fireworks.
Game Preview: Heat to welcome Jokic and first seed Nuggets to Miami-Dade Arena
The banged up Miami Heat are in for a tough matchup tonight against the number 1 seed in the West in former MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. After Saturday night’s OT win in Orlando, the Heat are a season best 7 games above .500 and hope to keep it going, regardless of a pretty hefty injury report. The same 5 guys, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven and Nikola Jokic are listed as out. As for the rest of the squad…
Sixers vs. Rockets: first half thread
Let’s talk about Russell Westbrook
The Utah Jazz traded for Russell Westbrook. Let's file that under sentences no NBA fan ever thought would be written. Despite rumors of this trade being around for over a year, it still feels weird to say that Russell Westbrook is a member of the Utah Jazz. The Utah Jazz franchise, players, and especially the fans have had an antagonistic relationship with Westbrook for years. Most have assumed, and reputable NBA journalists have reported, that Westbrook would likely be bought out after being traded to Utah. That was until yesterday when Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik made it clear that a buyout is not the only course they could take.
Derrick White on hot streak: ‘I’m just trying to tell myself just to have good energy’
In a Sunday matinee matchup, the Boston Celtics welcomed the Memphis Grizzlies TD Garden. Boston sought to sweep their homestand and win their fourth straight game, with Jaylen Brown (maxillary facial fracture), Malcolm Brogdon (right achilles soreness) and Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) out of the starting lineup. With Jayson...
This video of rookie D’Angelo Russell wishing to play with LeBron, Anthony Davis will make you smile
D’Angelo Russell’s return to Los Angeles in the past week was the perfect feel-good medicine for the Lakers in the midst of a wildly frustrating season. D’Lo was a fan favorite during his time in purple and gold and remained as much across his multiple stops with other franchises in the years since.
Kyrie Irving set to play his first home game with Mavericks
The excitement is building as Kyrie Irving makes his home debut with the Dallas Mavericks tonight at 7:30 when the eight- time All-Star and his new team play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. The Mavs acquired forward Markieff Morris and Irving from the Brooklyn Nets last...
Goran Dragic unafraid to be honest with Bulls’ struggles at the point
CLEVELAND – Seven years knee-deep in “Heat Culture,’’ and feelings become second to winning. That’s why veteran Goran Dragic has been a key voice in a Bulls locker room that doesn’t always like to confront the truth. So when asked on Saturday about the...
Farewell, Serge Ibaka
All acquisitions come at a cost, and when the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Jae Crowder from Phoenix (via Brooklyn), three chairs on the bench, three lockers in the locker room, a large wing, a veteran guard and a backup center all departed. Crowder will replace, and I'm sure he will surpass (if possible), the efforts of the maligned Jordan Nwora. But for now, the spot for backup big is vacant, the spot left by Serge Ibaka.
Danny Green emerges as buyout target
When the Boston Celtics traded for Mike Muscala, they did so by sending Justin Jackson to the Oklahoma City Thunder, thus protecting the open roster spot they created when they traded Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs in early January. The thinking behind that deal was simple: keep some...
#ProDucks Guide: Week of Feb. 13
This is a good-faith effort to provide chances to watch our alums, but please keep in mind particularly as it relates to those competing overseas that language barriers, time changes and availability of streams can make it tricky! We've only listed schedules for leagues with a record of providing live streams, but if there's anything we've missed, email rmoseley@uoregon.edu.
Monday Morning Media Roundup: February 13th, 2023
You’ve got to hand it to Jon Horst and Suki Hobson: The gamble to gather an army of dudes in their 30s to try and win a title looks like it... might pay off?. With Jae Crowder coming to town, the Bucks have placed another few chips on the 30+ crew, but for the purposes of the immediate goal to win a title, the teams looks like it could pull it off yet. Suddenly, Milwaukee has guys they can throw at any number of different fires at will — the kind of flexibility that should allow coach Mike Budenholzer to find the right pieces for each puzzle that awaits the Bucks in the playoffs.
Your 2023 White Sox schedule breakdown!
Hello and Happy New Year, White Sox fans! Well, you made it to the new baseball season. We all made it, actually, as 2022, the Year of Our Lord and Savior Jason Benetti, is finally over and we can all finally let the tepid, unpleasant odor that only the most mid of baseball records can produce blow away in the stiff and formidable Midwestern breeze.
Mocking the Mocks: Bears trade back and get Jalen Carter
The latest mock draft from SB Nation is out, and they have the Chicago Bears going in a popular direction by trading back off their first overall selection. I don’t see any scenario the Bears stand pat and pick at one, so let’s examine what the Mothership has the Bears doing here.
Tyler Bertuzzi, Patrick Kane: Assessing Players The Stars Have Been Linked To In Advance Of The Trade Deadline
I’ve covered the Dallas Stars for 12 seasons now, and one thing I know with 100% confidence as the trade deadline approaches is that the moves being considered by general manager Jim Nill aren’t usually leaked too far in advance of it actually happening. Nill runs a pretty tight-lipped team, with few moves widely known before the deal is done.
