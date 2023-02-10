You’ve got to hand it to Jon Horst and Suki Hobson: The gamble to gather an army of dudes in their 30s to try and win a title looks like it... might pay off?. With Jae Crowder coming to town, the Bucks have placed another few chips on the 30+ crew, but for the purposes of the immediate goal to win a title, the teams looks like it could pull it off yet. Suddenly, Milwaukee has guys they can throw at any number of different fires at will — the kind of flexibility that should allow coach Mike Budenholzer to find the right pieces for each puzzle that awaits the Bucks in the playoffs.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO