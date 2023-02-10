JJ Redick pushes back on Stephen A. Smith's claims that it's easier for LeBron to score than it was for Jordan

Redick called out Stephen A. for not giving LeBron enough credit after he became the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

JJ Redick, Stephen A. Smith © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The latest episode of ESPN’s First Take saw former NBA player JJ Redick lash out at fellow panelist Stephen A. Smith for taking LeBron James’ longevity for granted. While Smith, who is one of those to always consider Hir Airness as the GOAT of basketball, applauded Michael Jordan’s prowess as the greatest scorer ever, Redick simply refused to let his companion disregard King James.

“ The load on people's tendons and joints and bones in today's game. Yes! the pace is higher. There is more space to cover on a general possession. If you watch 90s basketball...I grew up watching it; I watch it on YouTube on a weekly basis. There's a lot of standing still," Redick said

"There's a lot of post feed …. Yes; there were fewer possessions. I know it was physical; there were less possessions. There was less wear and tear on the body," the former NBA player added.

MJ took time off

Redick does hand the edge to LeBron James , citing how the 38-year-old has been working hard on the floor for 20 years and even detailed how MJ took not one but two time-offs throughout his 15-year NBA run.

" Jordan took a year and a half off, then he took three years off; LeBron has done this for 20 years. Played in 10 NBA Finals, been on Olympic teams. There's a load on his body. What he's doing at 38, scoring 30 a game, let's give the man some credit," JJ concluded,

The 39-year-old did not disrespect Michael Jordan but rather wanted his fellow host, Stephen A. Smith, to acknowledge the longevity and consistency of the current Lakers superstar.

Is LeBron's longevity enough?

James is averaging 30.2 points per game in his 20th season (third highest in his career). But despite the unprecedented level of greatness he's showcasing, people don't give him the respect he deserves, mostly because his stats don't translate into wins—the Lakers are stuck as the 13th seed in the West with a 25-31 record.

While MJ might be a more versatile offensive player than LeBron, James' numbers make it hard for people not to at least include him in the conversation. Especially considering what he's doing as a 38-year-old—that alone is jaw-dropping, even if you're the biggest LeBron hater out there.