ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BasketballNetwork.net

JJ Redick pushes back on Stephen A. Smith's claims that it's easier for LeBron to score than it was for Jordan

By Yakshpat Bhargava
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cko8Z_0kinq6Dv00

Redick called out Stephen A. for not giving LeBron enough credit after he became the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

JJ Redick, Stephen A. Smith

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

The latest episode of ESPN’s First Take saw former NBA player JJ Redick lash out at fellow panelist Stephen A. Smith for taking LeBron James’ longevity for granted. While Smith, who is one of those to always consider Hir Airness as the GOAT of basketball, applauded Michael Jordan’s prowess as the greatest scorer ever, Redick simply refused to let his companion disregard King James.

The load on people's tendons and joints and bones in today's game. Yes! the pace is higher. There is more space to cover on a general possession. If you watch 90s basketball...I grew up watching it; I watch it on YouTube on a weekly basis. There's a lot of standing still," Redick said

"There's a lot of post feed …. Yes; there were fewer possessions. I know it was physical; there were less possessions. There was less wear and tear on the body," the former NBA player added.

MJ took time off

Redick does hand the edge to LeBron James , citing how the 38-year-old has been working hard on the floor for 20 years and even detailed how MJ took not one but two time-offs throughout his 15-year NBA run.

" Jordan took a year and a half off, then he took three years off; LeBron has done this for 20 years. Played in 10 NBA Finals, been on Olympic teams. There's a load on his body. What he's doing at 38, scoring 30 a game, let's give the man some credit," JJ concluded,

The 39-year-old did not disrespect Michael Jordan but rather wanted his fellow host, Stephen A. Smith, to acknowledge the longevity and consistency of the current Lakers superstar.

Is LeBron's longevity enough?

James is averaging 30.2 points per game in his 20th season (third highest in his career). But despite the unprecedented level of greatness he's showcasing, people don't give him the respect he deserves, mostly because his stats don't translate into wins—the Lakers are stuck as the 13th seed in the West with a 25-31 record.

While MJ might be a more versatile offensive player than LeBron, James' numbers make it hard for people not to at least include him in the conversation. Especially considering what he's doing as a 38-year-old—that alone is jaw-dropping, even if you're the biggest LeBron hater out there.

Comments / 140

William Hearne
3d ago

Without reading the article, Reddick is totally lost. The rules tell the entire story. Back in the 80's and 90's basketball was much more physical than today's version. These guys who are crying from the slightest touch, would have had something to cry about back in the days. And all this flopping, somebody gave you a reason to leave the acting to the movies. I'm not a Smith fan, but he's right on this one.

Reply(39)
42
Derek Valencia
3d ago

it is easier for lebron to score due to not being able to touch players. today's game is soft. in the 80s and 90s era you were allowed to be physically. shows how great MJ was

Reply(4)
19
Victor Rollerson
3d ago

He is correct and all of you LeBron hater deal with. He is without a doubt the best and most versatile player EVER!!!

Reply(8)
12
Related
sportszion.com

Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards

Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Attempts To Calm Denzel Washington Down During Heated Argument At Lakers Game

JAY-Z was spotted attempting to calm down Denzel Washington during a heated argument at an L.A. Lakers game earlier this week. In the viral clip, which was recorded at Tuesday’s (February 7) match-up against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the famed actor can be seen yelling at someone on the sidelines, before Hov steps in and successfully diffuses the situation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Unfortunate LeBron James Announcement

It's been a big week for LeBron James. The Lakers forward finally eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday. Later in the week, the Lakers made wholesale changes to their roster, shipping out a lot of older names to bring in fresh new talent. While many of ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet

Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy