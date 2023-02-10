Coos Bay man jailed after stealing vehicle, then fleeing from police

A Coos Bay man is behind bars after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a high-speed chase Monday morning.

Coos Bay Police Chief Chris Chapanar reported Aaron Howley, a local homeless man, is facing multiple felony charges after he was arrested Monday evening in Newport with the stolen vehicle.

Chapanar reported police were dispatched to the Bay Area Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge dealership on Ocean Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Monday after an alarm was activated.

When officers arrived, they observed a man inside the dealership attempting to steal a vehicle. The man was later identified as Howley, 45.

As officers watched, Howley backed a white 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoner through the closed bay doors and sped off. Coos Bay and North Bend police began to pursue Howley through Coos Bay and North Bend before ending the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Police last saw Howley and the Jeep traveling north of Highway 101 near the Hauser scales.

Chapanar reported at around 6 p.m. Monday, a person in Newport who had seen a report of the stolen vehicle on Facebook saw the Jeep parked at a Walmart in Newport. After a 9-1-1 call, Newport police responded to Walmart and located the Jeep. Howley was arrested at the scene on the Coos Bay charges.

The owner of the vehicle was contacted and arrangements were made to return the Jeep.

Howley was transported back to Coos County, where he was booked on charges of burglary II, criminal mischief 1, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude in a vehicle and reckless driving.

As of Tuesday morning, he remained in custody while awaiting an initial court appearance.