ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

Coos Bay man jailed after stealing vehicle, then fleeing from police

By By DAVID RUPKALVIS For The World
The World
The World
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3zLp_0kinp6G800

A Coos Bay man is behind bars after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a high-speed chase Monday morning.

Coos Bay Police Chief Chris Chapanar reported Aaron Howley, a local homeless man, is facing multiple felony charges after he was arrested Monday evening in Newport with the stolen vehicle.

Chapanar reported police were dispatched to the Bay Area Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge dealership on Ocean Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Monday after an alarm was activated.

When officers arrived, they observed a man inside the dealership attempting to steal a vehicle. The man was later identified as Howley, 45.

As officers watched, Howley backed a white 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoner through the closed bay doors and sped off. Coos Bay and North Bend police began to pursue Howley through Coos Bay and North Bend before ending the pursuit due to safety concerns.

Police last saw Howley and the Jeep traveling north of Highway 101 near the Hauser scales.

Chapanar reported at around 6 p.m. Monday, a person in Newport who had seen a report of the stolen vehicle on Facebook saw the Jeep parked at a Walmart in Newport. After a 9-1-1 call, Newport police responded to Walmart and located the Jeep. Howley was arrested at the scene on the Coos Bay charges.

The owner of the vehicle was contacted and arrangements were made to return the Jeep.

Howley was transported back to Coos County, where he was booked on charges of burglary II, criminal mischief 1, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude in a vehicle and reckless driving.

As of Tuesday morning, he remained in custody while awaiting an initial court appearance.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED AFTER FOUND ALLEGEDLY HOLDING A METH PIPE

A Roseburg woman was jailed after being found allegedly holding a meth pipe while sleeping early Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 4:15 a.m. officers contacted the 40-year old in the 1600 block of West Harvard Avenue where she was in the back seat of a car. Her probation officer authorized that she be detained. She was held without bail.
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED ASSAULT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged assault incident on Friday night. An RPD report said at approximately 7:00 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard after a caller said there was a fight at that location. 43-year old Keith Markley allegedly attacked two people while they were getting ready to leave the area.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FOUR JAILED AFTER FOUND LIVING IN AN ABANDONED HOME

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed four people found living in an abandoned house Northeast of Myrtle Creek on Friday night. A DCSO report said a deputy had received information regarding the crime in the 500 block of Big Lick Lane. The owner of the property, who is living in another state, was tracked down and said he didn’t give permission for anyone to move in. He wanted them charged.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ARMED ROBBERY INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY, TIPS WANTED

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery which occurred Thursday evening at Log Cabin Grocery, north of Roseburg. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said just after 8:00 p.m. 911 dispatchers received a report of the incident which took place in the 4700 block of Northeast Stephens Street. O’Dell said multiple law enforcement officers from DCSO and the Roseburg Police Department responded.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DCSO JAILS TWO, STOLEN PROPERTY RECOVERED

On Thursday, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed two people for an alleged prior theft. A DCSO report said at 1:00 p.m. a 35-year old man and a 53-year old woman were both arrested as part of a burglary investigation. Approximately $5,600 of alleged stolen property was found in the couple’s bedroom and in a storage barn on the same property in the 2000 block of Reuben Road in Glendale.
GLENDALE, OR
philomathnews.com

Highway 99W crash takes life of 18-year-old

An 18-year-old man lost his life on Friday evening on Highway 99W after a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction collided with his vehicle nearly head-on, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Law enforcement responded to the two-vehicle crash on a stretch of highway near Corvallis Municipal Airport at...
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Fatal crash on Highway 99W kills 18-year-old driver

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) deputies responded to a two vehicle single-fatality crash on Highway 99W near the Corvallis Airport on Friday at approximately 6:40 P.M. According to a release from BCSO, a 2006 Chrysler 300 was traveling northbound on Highway 99W, a two-lane roadway, passing...
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE CREEK POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION

Myrtle Creek Police jailed a man following a man following an alleged strangulation incident early Thursday. An MCPD report said just after 12:00 a.m. a disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Broadway Street. Following an investigation, the 28-year old was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of strangulation. He was detained without bail.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Drug raid at a Salem Airbnb part of a national trend

Salem rental owner never learned of raid, until she came to clean it up. Late last year, Angela Jones returned to a short-term rental property she owns in South Salem to find it completely trashed. The cabinets were all open and empty. The attic and crawl spaces were ransacked. Jones only learned later from a neighbor that police had raided the house weeks earlier. The FBI and Salem police arrested the man and woman who rented the house through Airbnb and seized $700,000 worth of illegal drugs and dozens of guns. It’s one of several incidences nationwide of easily accessible short-term rentals becoming magnets for crime. (Bill Poehler/Statesman Journal)
SALEM, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO JAILED FOLLOWING ELKTON INCIDENT

Two people were jailed following a disturbance in Elkton Tuesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 9:00 p.m. a deputy responded to the 800 block of Azalea Drive. An investigation determined that a woman had pepper sprayed and punched a man in the face, leaving injuries. The woman claimed that the man elbowed her in the face. Both people wanted to press charges against the other. The man had allegedly threated another person at the address, with whom he had a no contact release agreement with.
ELKTON, OR
kezi.com

18-year-old dead after head-on crash in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore.-- An 18-year-old is dead after a head-on collision with another car on Highway 99 West near the airport. Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Friday, around 6:40 p.m. According to officials, a Chrysler was going northbound on Highway 99W, which is a...
CORVALLIS, OR
kptv.com

Salem teen missing for more than a year found safe

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem-area teenager missing for more than a year has been found safe, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, deputies said Ezra Mayhugh has been found and reunited with his family. Mayhugh had been missing since Oct. 15, 2021, when he was last...
SALEM, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGEDLY RETURNING TO A BUSINESS AGAIN

Roseburg Police jailed a man for allegedly returning to a business again, early Wednesday morning. An RPD report said at 2:00 a.m. the 31-year old allegedly came back to a store in the 2500 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway after he had previously received two written trespass notices. An officer contacted the suspect and placed him under arrest without incident. The man’s probation officer wanted him detained.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOR SECOND-DEGREE CHILD NEGLECT

A Roseburg man was cited for second-degree child neglect by Roseburg Police Wednesday night. An RPD report said just before 8:15 p.m. his five-year old juvenile was found wandering around the area of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard and Northwest Boulder Drive wearing only a diaper. The child was taken into protective custody and a safety plan was created with the father.
ROSEBURG, OR
The World

The World

Coos County, OR
815
Followers
1K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

The World covers local news in the Coos County and Douglas County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://theworldlink.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy