todaynftnews.com
Valhalla announced most active game on Optimism Goerli Network
Valhalla Metaverse game was declared one of the most active projects on the Optimism Goerli Network. Valhalla-related agreements have been used in network smart contracts. The Valhalla digital environment game’s major currency will be $FLOKI. Floki has tweeted on February 10, 2023, that Valhalla Metaverse game is one of...
todaynftnews.com
DigiDaigaku’s Super Bowl ad created confusion but free NFTs are making $700
This year’s Super Bowl had no cryptocurrency-related ads; however, there was definitely a commercial regarding an NFT-backed game. A QR code was featured that allowed viewers to scan it and mint one of the 10,000 free collectibles. Though the process didn’t work the way it should have, some viewers not only got the free non-fungible token but are now making profits worth hundreds of dollars.
