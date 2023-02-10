ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

pasconewsonline.com

Pasco County man arrested for trying to sell Fentanyl at Sims Park

PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- New Port Richey Police arrested a 33-year-old man that was reportedly trying to sell Fentanyl in a city park. According to a police affidavit, Sean Hyatt of New Port Richey was observed by dispatchers, on camera going through a backpack Thursday night in Sims Park. When officers...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

No injuries reported in Trailer Estates fire

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire damaged a home under construction on Trailer Estates Monday morning, the Cedar Hammock Fire District said. No one was in the home, on Bay Drive, when the fire broke out about 10 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.
BRADENTON, FL
NBC 2

Investigation following fire in Englewood neighborhood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — An Englewood neighborhood was covered in smoke after a multi-duplex caught on fire Sunday. Multiple officials arrived on the scene after a fire erupted at around 7:30 a.m. The fire took place at 7431 San Casa drive. A total of 13 people lived in the multifamily...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sheriff: Five teenagers arrested after shooting at students with water beads

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that deputies arrested five teenagers after reports they were shooting water beads at students. The five teenagers, aged 15-17, were taken into custody after several middle school students reported seeing someone in a vehicle drive past a...
Bay News 9

Drivers concerned about busy Belcher Road intersection

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Largo have concerns about a busy intersection along Belcher Road. Robert Magee says he sees a lot of crashes at Belcher and 118th Ave North. “This intersection is one I come through every single day,” Magee said. “I’ve seen a pattern of some...
LARGO, FL

