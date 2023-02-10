Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You Can Adopt Stinkin' Cute Domesticated Skunks From This Rescue in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Massive store chain opens new Florida locationKristen WaltersSarasota, FL
Related
Police now investigating Clearwater residents facing abrupt 'Notice to vacate'
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Twenty families in Clearwater are in limbo after the new property management company gave them little notice to move out. Then, they were baffled when another letter a few days later said they each owe thousands of dollars. Clearwater Police are now investigating after 10 Tampa...
Pasco Deputies Searching For 7 Suspects Who Burglarized 30 Vehicles, Stealing 3 Cars
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying at least seven suspects in more than 30 car burglaries and stolen cars. On Feb. 12 at around 4 a.m., at least seven suspects burglarized over 30 unlocked cars and stole
fox13news.com
Tampa rapper charged in pregnant girlfriend's murder denied bond, requests gag order
TAMPA, Fla. - Alana Sims would’ve turned 23 years old Monday. Sims, who was pregnant, was killed just shy of that birthday two weeks ago. Her body was found next to her SUV. Inside the vehicle, her 18-month-old son was fast asleep. Tampa police said her boyfriend, Billy Adams,...
Florida Rapper Billy Adams III Charged with Murder of Pregnant Girlfriend
In a shocking turn of events, Billy Bennett Adams III, a 25-year-old semi-professional rapper known as Ace NH, was arrested in Tampa, Florida, on February 8th, 2023, on charges of first-degree murder and killing an unborn child.
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco County man arrested for trying to sell Fentanyl at Sims Park
PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- New Port Richey Police arrested a 33-year-old man that was reportedly trying to sell Fentanyl in a city park. According to a police affidavit, Sean Hyatt of New Port Richey was observed by dispatchers, on camera going through a backpack Thursday night in Sims Park. When officers...
Mysuncoast.com
No injuries reported in Trailer Estates fire
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire damaged a home under construction on Trailer Estates Monday morning, the Cedar Hammock Fire District said. No one was in the home, on Bay Drive, when the fire broke out about 10 a.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.
Clearwater woman hits man with his own car, says she doesn’t remember what happened: police
A Clearwater woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly attacked a man and hit him with his car, according to police.
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Polk County, deputies say
Polk County deputies said a person was killed Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Polk City.
Lakeland gang member gets life in prison for murdering 17-year-old boy
A Polk County man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a 17-year-old Bartow boy, according to prosecutors.
Florida man on ‘most wanted’ list caught after foot chase
A man on Charlotte County's "Top Ten Most Wanted" list was arrested Thursday night after a failed foot chase that ended in a canal.
Have you seen Demarcus? Pasco deputies searching for missing teen
HOLIDAY, Fla. — Have you seen Demarcus Cummings?. Deputies in Pasco County are searching for the missing 17-year-old last seen Wednesday. Cummings was last seen in the Westchester Drive area in Holiday wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and white shoes riding a black bicycle, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.
63-year-old killed, minor hospitalized in Hardee County house fire
A Hardee County man died early Sunday morning after a fire broke out at a home in Bowling Green.
Man shot, killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot, deputies say
Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night at a shopping plaza in Wesley Chapel.
Tampa rapper claims he killed pregnant woman in self-defense, court records show
In a 2.5-hour statement to police, Billy Adams III, 25, told detectives he killed a 22-year-old pregnant woman after she pointed a gun at him first, according to the prosecution’s pretrial detention motion.
NBC 2
Investigation following fire in Englewood neighborhood
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — An Englewood neighborhood was covered in smoke after a multi-duplex caught on fire Sunday. Multiple officials arrived on the scene after a fire erupted at around 7:30 a.m. The fire took place at 7431 San Casa drive. A total of 13 people lived in the multifamily...
HCSO: 157 drivers stopped, 28 arrested for DUI on Super Bowl Sunday
While Americans filled living rooms and bars to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle in the Super Bowl LVII, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was hard at work keeping the roads free of dangerous drivers.
Wesley Chapel Shooting Leaves One Man Dead At Bruce B Downs, County Line Road
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday around 11 p.m., near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. and County Line Rd. in Wesley Chapel. Preliminary information indicates that two individuals had arranged to meet in
Mysuncoast.com
Sheriff: Five teenagers arrested after shooting at students with water beads
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that deputies arrested five teenagers after reports they were shooting water beads at students. The five teenagers, aged 15-17, were taken into custody after several middle school students reported seeing someone in a vehicle drive past a...
fox13news.com
Hillsborough deputies searching for man accused of trying to rob Brandon bank
BRANDON, Fla. - An attempted bank robbery suspect is on the run after deputies say he tried to rob a Brandon bank on Friday. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the Truist Bank at 3511 Bell Shoals Road around 2 p.m. Investigators say the man...
Bay News 9
Drivers concerned about busy Belcher Road intersection
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Largo have concerns about a busy intersection along Belcher Road. Robert Magee says he sees a lot of crashes at Belcher and 118th Ave North. “This intersection is one I come through every single day,” Magee said. “I’ve seen a pattern of some...
Comments / 0