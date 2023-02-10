Read full article on original website
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland admits Wales are in a 'bit of a hole'
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 26 February.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Scotland 35-7 Wales - Townsend's men earn bonus point
Try: Turner, Steyn 2, Kinghorn, M Fagerson Cons: Russell 2 Pens: Russell 2. A Finn Russell-inspired Scotland earned a record victory against Wales to continue a stunning start to their Six Nations with two wins from two. Two Russell penalties and a converted George Turner try saw Gregor Townsend's side...
BBC
Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: England power to emphatic win over West Indies
West Indies 135-7 (20 overs): Matthews 42 (32), Campbelle 34 (37); Ecclestone 3-23 England 138-3 (14.3 overs): N Sciver-Brunt 40* (30), Dunkley 34 (18); Henry 2-30 England demonstrated their new aggressive style in superb fashion as they powered to a seven-wicket win over West Indies in their opening game at the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.
BBC
BBC centenary: Remembering the mining strikes in Wales
As the BBC marks 100 years of broadcasting in Wales, it looks back on some of the major events it has covered. In March 1984, it documented the beginning of the miners' strikes, as workers across Wales picketed. It was an attempt by miners to stop the National Coal Board...
BBC
Rihanna's Super Bowl outfit 'puts Northern Ireland on world stage'
Rihanna's half-time Super Bowl performance has put "a little bit of Northern Ireland and Magherafelt" on a global stage. That's according to former Ireland rugby captain and proud dad, Willie Anderson. His fashion designer son Jonathan created the singer's red outfit, which she used to announce her pregnancy. "Back in...
BBC
Netball Super League 2023: Defending champions Manchester Thunder win on opening day
Manchester Thunder got their title defence off to a winning start with victory over Celtic Dragons at the Netball Super League season opener in Nottingham. The four-time champions comfortably beat the Welsh outfit 68-42. Loughborough Lightning kicked off the bumper day with a ruthless 86-52 victory over Team Bath in...
BBC
Premier 15s: Defending champions Saracens go third after dominant win over Sale
Defending champions Saracens defeated Sale Sharks 71-5 to move to third in the Premier 15s table. The bonus point was secured with six tries before half-time, two coming from co-captain Lotte Clapp. The London club, who have three league titles to their name, added four more tries in the second...
BBC
Jack Nowell and Jonny May set to play for Barbarians against World XV
England wings Jack Nowell and Jonny May are set for a Twickenham return for the Barbarians against a World XV in May. The experienced duo are in line to reunite with old boss Eddie Jones after being left out of England's Six Nations squad by his successor Steve Borthwick. May...
BBC
SA20 final: Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Pretoria Capitals to win inaugural competition
Pretoria Capitals 135(19.3 overs): Kusal Mendis 21; Van der Merwe 4-31 Sunrisers Eastern Cape 137-6 (16.2 overs): Rossington 57, Markram 26; Nortje 2-21 Adam Rossington's half-century helped Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Pretoria Capitals by four wickets in the inaugural SA20 final in Johannesburg. The Capitals, including England pair Phil Salt...
BBC
LNER urged to ensure Newcastle fans can get rail tickets
A rail firm has been urged to ensure Newcastle United fans can get to London in time for the Carabao Cup Final. LNER has been criticised for not providing enough trains between the North East and London ahead of the game on 26 February. Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah has...
BBC
Australian boy, 8, dies of suspected electrocution at Fiji resort
An eight-year-old Australian boy has died from suspected electrocution while on holiday in Fiji. The boy, identified by family as Cairo Winitana from Sydney, was staying with his parents at the Club Wyndham Denarau Island Resort on the west coast of Fiji's main island. Fiji police said he was found...
BBC
Londonderry: Chris Heaton-Harris leaves match after hoax alert
Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris had to leave a football match at at stadium in Londonderry on Friday night due to a security alert caused by an elaborate hoax. Mr Heaton-Harris was attending a Derry City match along with Irish President Michael D Higgins and about 4,000 fans. A suspicious...
BBC
Referee abuse: Hundreds tell of safety fears at grassroots level
Hundreds of grassroots referees have told the BBC they fear for their safety when refereeing and are dissatisfied with current measures to tackle abuse. More than 900 referees in England responded to a Radio 5 Live questionnaire, with 293 saying they had been physically abused by spectators, players, coaches or managers.
BBC
'Fishcotheque' in failed Southampton City of Culture bid
A live link to a cornershop in Pakistan, a "fishcotheque" and park illuminations were among proposals for Southampton's failed UK City of Culture bid, it has been revealed. Southampton made the shortlist to be named UK City of Culture for 2025 but lost out to Bradford. Now the contents of...
