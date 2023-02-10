Read full article on original website
BBC
Manchester United and Leeds condemn fans' 'unacceptable' chants about historic tragedies
Manchester United and Leeds United have "strongly condemned" chants about historic tragedies by both sides' supporters during Sunday's Premier League match at Elland Road. Shortly before half-time, chants about the Munich Air Disaster and the murders in 2000 of two Leeds fans in Istanbul were traded between the rival fans.
Report: Leeds Could Appoint Steven Gerrard As Manager
Leeds United could install former Aston Villa manager and Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard as manager according to a report. The search for a new manager at Elland Road has been ongoing since the club departed with Jesse Marsch following defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last weekend. ...
‘Was Gerrard’s slip our fault?’: Guardiola defends Manchester City’s titles
No one can take away Manchester City’s trophies and medals, regardless of the outcome of a Premier League investigation, insists Pep Guardiola
Hemp and Kelly run riot for Manchester City in WSL victory over Arsenal
Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp scored first-half goals to guide Manchester City to a 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the Women’s Super League
BBC
Six Nations: Finn Russell shines in Scotland's record win over Wales
With the touch of a magician, Finn Russell made all of rugby's problems disappear on Saturday evening, if only for a little while. All the concerns about tackle height and brain injury, all the controversies of governance and finance and myriad issues about where on earth this troubled sport is heading vanished for 40 breathless minutes as the one-time stonemason built an insurmountable lead for a record-busting Scotland.
BBC
Man Utd sale: Qatari bid for Old Trafford club to be launched as deadline approaches
A soft deadline of 17 February is approaching for the first round of proposals to buy Manchester United. United's owners, the Glazer family, are considering selling the club as they "explore strategic alternatives". There has only been one public declaration so far, from businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and there is...
SB Nation
Alisson Knows the Merseyside Derby Is Important In This “Difficult Moment”
The Merseyside Derby is always an event. With both sides of Liverpool squaring up for their hometown rivalry, the games have been known to be chaotic, injury-ridden, and dramatic. They also, on occasion, can be miserable, goalless slogs that we all collectively have to make it through before we can go about the rest of our days.
BBC
Chris Hughton: Former Brighton manager named Ghana head coach
Former Brighton manager Chris Hughton has been appointed head coach of the Ghana national team. The 64-year-old has been working as a technical adviser for the Black Stars since February 2022. He replaces Otto Addo, who stepped down following the World Cup in Qatar, where Ghana finished bottom of Group...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Kyogo, Celtic, Postecoglou, Leeds, Rangers, Gunn
Celtic are sweating over Kyogo Furuhashi's fitness for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers on 26 February after the forward injured his arm in Saturday's 5-1 Scottish Cup defeat of St Mirren. (Express) Ange Postecoglou says he makes decisions "as if I'm going to be here forever - but I...
Neil Warnock returns to management aged 74 with Huddersfield
Neil Warnock has come out of retirement and made a shock return to management at the struggling Championship club Huddersfield
FOX Sports
Lookman leads Atalanta to win at Lazio in fight for top 4
MILAN (AP) — When he’s not scoring, Ademola Lookman is setting them up. Lookman had a hand in both goals of Atalanta's 2-0 win over Lazio in Serie A scrap for the top four on Saturday. Atalanta moved into third place, above AC Milan and Roma on goal...
BBC
AC Milan v Tottenham: Antonio Conte says his 'players need to be more resilient under pressure'
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is working on making his players "more resilient under pressure" as he prepares them to face AC Milan in the San Siro on the back of a 4-1 defeat at Leicester. The Spurs boss, who returned to the dugout on Saturday after gallbladder surgery, is missing...
Boos Turn To Cheers As Man City Sweep Aston Villa Aside In Pep Guardiola's 250th EPL Game
City fans booed the Premier League anthem before the game but they had plenty to cheer during the match itself.
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland admits Wales are in a 'bit of a hole'
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 26 February.
CNET
Liverpool vs. Everton Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere
With Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool continuing to struggle for form, and Everton having received an immediate new-boss bounce following the appointment of Sean Dyche, Monday's Merseyside derby at Anfield has the makings of a high-intensity nail-biter. Liverpool's disappointing season reached a new low last Saturday after they slumped to a...
BBC
Brighton 2-6 Aston Villa: Jordan Nobbs hat-trick helps visitors to thumping win
Jordan Nobbs scored a hat-trick as Aston Villa thrashed Women's Super League strugglers Brighton. Julia Olme headed the home side in front after three minutes but Villa came storming back with five first-half goals to stun their hosts. Carla Ward's side drew level when Lucy Staniforth nodded in a 15th-minute...
BBC
LNER urged to ensure Newcastle fans can get rail tickets
A rail firm has been urged to ensure Newcastle United fans can get to London in time for the Carabao Cup Final. LNER has been criticised for not providing enough trains between the North East and London ahead of the game on 26 February. Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah has...
