BBC

Manchester United and Leeds condemn fans' 'unacceptable' chants about historic tragedies

Manchester United and Leeds United have "strongly condemned" chants about historic tragedies by both sides' supporters during Sunday's Premier League match at Elland Road. Shortly before half-time, chants about the Munich Air Disaster and the murders in 2000 of two Leeds fans in Istanbul were traded between the rival fans.
LFCTransferRoom

Report: Leeds Could Appoint Steven Gerrard As Manager

Leeds United could install former Aston Villa manager and Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard as manager according to a report. The search for a new manager at Elland Road has been ongoing since the club departed with Jesse Marsch following defeat to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last weekend. ...
BBC

Six Nations: Finn Russell shines in Scotland's record win over Wales

With the touch of a magician, Finn Russell made all of rugby's problems disappear on Saturday evening, if only for a little while. All the concerns about tackle height and brain injury, all the controversies of governance and finance and myriad issues about where on earth this troubled sport is heading vanished for 40 breathless minutes as the one-time stonemason built an insurmountable lead for a record-busting Scotland.
BBC

Man Utd sale: Qatari bid for Old Trafford club to be launched as deadline approaches

A soft deadline of 17 February is approaching for the first round of proposals to buy Manchester United. United's owners, the Glazer family, are considering selling the club as they "explore strategic alternatives". There has only been one public declaration so far, from businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and there is...
SB Nation

Alisson Knows the Merseyside Derby Is Important In This “Difficult Moment”

The Merseyside Derby is always an event. With both sides of Liverpool squaring up for their hometown rivalry, the games have been known to be chaotic, injury-ridden, and dramatic. They also, on occasion, can be miserable, goalless slogs that we all collectively have to make it through before we can go about the rest of our days.
BBC

Chris Hughton: Former Brighton manager named Ghana head coach

Former Brighton manager Chris Hughton has been appointed head coach of the Ghana national team. The 64-year-old has been working as a technical adviser for the Black Stars since February 2022. He replaces Otto Addo, who stepped down following the World Cup in Qatar, where Ghana finished bottom of Group...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Kyogo, Celtic, Postecoglou, Leeds, Rangers, Gunn

Celtic are sweating over Kyogo Furuhashi's fitness for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers on 26 February after the forward injured his arm in Saturday's 5-1 Scottish Cup defeat of St Mirren. (Express) Ange Postecoglou says he makes decisions "as if I'm going to be here forever - but I...
FOX Sports

Lookman leads Atalanta to win at Lazio in fight for top 4

MILAN (AP) — When he’s not scoring, Ademola Lookman is setting them up. Lookman had a hand in both goals of Atalanta's 2-0 win over Lazio in Serie A scrap for the top four on Saturday. Atalanta moved into third place, above AC Milan and Roma on goal...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland admits Wales are in a 'bit of a hole'

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 26 February.
CNET

Liverpool vs. Everton Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

With Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool continuing to struggle for form, and Everton having received an immediate new-boss bounce following the appointment of Sean Dyche, Monday's Merseyside derby at Anfield has the makings of a high-intensity nail-biter. Liverpool's disappointing season reached a new low last Saturday after they slumped to a...
BBC

Brighton 2-6 Aston Villa: Jordan Nobbs hat-trick helps visitors to thumping win

Jordan Nobbs scored a hat-trick as Aston Villa thrashed Women's Super League strugglers Brighton. Julia Olme headed the home side in front after three minutes but Villa came storming back with five first-half goals to stun their hosts. Carla Ward's side drew level when Lucy Staniforth nodded in a 15th-minute...
BBC

LNER urged to ensure Newcastle fans can get rail tickets

A rail firm has been urged to ensure Newcastle United fans can get to London in time for the Carabao Cup Final. LNER has been criticised for not providing enough trains between the North East and London ahead of the game on 26 February. Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah has...

