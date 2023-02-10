ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

How do you want to be treated? Start there, please.

By Connie Schultz, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

New York magazine has published a guide to best etiquette practices, and I am here for it. Not because I agree with all 140 rules but because I’m just glad for the conversation. We need a refresher course on how to behave with one another.

Reading some of the tips, I realize my worldview is occasionally outdated, and oddly enough, I’m fine with this.

Insisting it’s OK to text during meetings, for example, strikes me as odd, but that may be because I’ve been sitting through too many meetings. I’ve never gotten used to watching two dozen colleagues tapping away as others speak. We sit at tables arranged in an oval, as visible to one another as children on a roundabout. There is no covert typing, no hidden scowling at screens.

Your full attention is a gift

My colleagues are overworked, and our meetings are often too long, so I understand why this happens. But the tap-tap-tap chorus feels like a declaration: I see you, I hear you, and I have zero interest in what you have to say.

Really, my only complaint is how this makes me feel. I become an uncomfortable and overcompensating bystander, constantly trying to make eye contact with speakers even if I have no idea what they are talking about, which is often.

Why workers should never go back to 'traditional' offices: The office serves a different purpose now. Employers need to adapt.

Bad news, remote workers: You need to return to the office for your employer to succeed

As a college professor, this has made me a fierce guardian of interactions in the classroom. I want my students to experience the gift of full attention, mine and theirs. No texting, and no typing unless we are looking something up for discussion. As I write in every class syllabus, if you find you are too busy to pay attention in class, perhaps this is not the course for you.

Some students grumble about this policy in the beginning, but by mid-semester they tell me I’m their perfect excuse for ignoring annoying texts from friends and roommates – and sometimes family. “My mom says you’re on a power trip,” one of my students told me, smiling.

'No gifts' is never a good move

Some of the magazine’s parenting tips are spot-on. Disciplining children you don’t know – unless you’re a teacher, I’d add – is a bad move. Likewise, unsolicited parenting advice can trigger a volcanic eruption that will bury you in molten ash. This includes well-meaning grandparents. If you are tempted to weigh in, pinch your thigh until your eyes tear up. This is my tip, by the way.

Also, I agree that we should always ignore this line on an invitation to a children’s birthday party: “Please no gifts.” I’m sorry, but who does that? Answer: No child.

Life will disappoint soon enough. We can raise children to care about the world around them and still allow them an occasional day of material consumption. Also, at the risk of sounding like my mother who somehow knew an entire continent of people suffering consequences of bad decisions, I know a guy.

When he was a boy, his parents insisted he celebrate every birthday by asking his little friends to skip presents and instead donate to his “special cause.” After he grew up, he bought his own son a car five birthdays before he was eligible to drive.

So, you see how he turned out.

Goldie Hawn: COVID trauma is hurting a generation of kids. We've failed them as a nation.

U.S. surgeon general: Our kids' mental health is as critical as their grades. Here's how to prioritize both.

Also, might we agree that a child should not be raised to show up empty-handed at birthday parties? You never outrun that reputation. Twenty years later, classmates still remember you as Freeloader Freddy.

The golden rule is the gold standard

A word about scrolling the photo roll of your friend or acquaintance: Don’t. Say they hand you their phone to show you one photo. Park your thumb right there. This is to avoid seeing “the 200 outtakes from the nude photo shoot they did the other night.”

Good God.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08pGDr_0kinl3tl00
Looking at a picture on a friend's phone? Stop at just one. Adobe

One more suggested tip about friends: Don’t try to recruit them as your allies during fights with your significant other. I’m all in on this one because it happens to me a lot. I think it’s because I offer my opinion for a living. People have expectations.

Not that kinda talk: Before Valentine's Day, let's talk about sex, baby – and babies

'We leave football, football never leaves us': Dad was right. It took him to his grave.

I’m thinking of a friend who, in the middle of an argument with her husband, became annoyed after I said (lied) that I had no opinion on her passionate (ridiculous) complaint about his socks.

“For God’s sake, Connie,” she said, “you offer your opinion for a living. And suddenly you have nothing to say?”

I’m not going to take a stand over argyles. Unless you’re forcing them onto the hooves of camels. Even then, only maybe.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store .

If you are in need of guidance, I doubt I’ve helped you much in deciding how best to behave with others. But, really, you don’t need me. The golden rule may be nicked and tarnished, but it still holds.

How do you want to be treated?

Start there. Soon, please.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bc0lK_0kinl3tl00
Connie Schultz is an Opinion columnist for USA TODAY. Lylah Rose Wolff

USA TODAY columnist Connie Schultz is a Pulitzer Prize winner whose novel, “ The Daughters of Erietown ,” is a New York Times bestseller. You can reach her at CSchultz@usatoday.com or on Twitter: @ConnieSchultz

More from Connie Schultz:

Thanks for nothing, Punxsutawney Phil. I take that back. I'm grateful, even for winter.

The adults in charge failed. And a teacher was shot. By a 6-year-old child.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern leaves legacy even in how she's leaving .

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How do you want to be treated? Start there, please.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Relationship expert tells people to never get married unless you're willing to do 3 things

Being in a relationship can be difficult at times. Learning someone else's quirks, boundaries, and deep views on the world can be eye-opening and hard. But usually, the happy chemicals released in our brain when we love someone can cause us to overlook things in order to keep the peace.Jayson Gaddis, a relationship expert, took to Twitter to rip off people's rose-colored glasses and tell them to forego marriage. Honestly, with the divorce rate in this country being as high as it is, he probably could've stopped his tweet right there. Don't get married, the end. Many people would've probably related and not questioned the bold statement, but thankfully he followed up with three things you must be willing to do before going to the chapel. Before going into his reasons for why he tells people not to get married, Gaddis explained that he is a person that "LOVEs being married." I mean, it would probably make him a pretty weird relationship expert if he hated relationships, so it's probably a good thing he enjoys being married. Surely his spouse appreciates his stance as well.
Demetrius Pearson

Opinion: Phrases That Cause Emotional Attraction In Men

If you're looking for ways to amp up the romance in your life, here are some of the most popular phrases that cause emotional attraction in men. There's nothing like a little romance to spice up your life. Whether it's making out, cuddling up on the couch or taking a walk around the city, there are many ways that men and women can express their love for each other.
Meech "the blogger"

Opinion: Signs She's Lying About Loving You

Signs She's Pretending to Love You. Is she really into you or just playing hard to get? Here are some subtle hints to help you figure out if she's into you or not. When you're dating someone, it's natural to get jealous when they show interest in other people. But is she showing signs of being a fake? Is she pretending to like you, but really just trying to make herself feel better after breaking up with her last boyfriend?
babyboomers.com

5 Reasons for a Partner's Cheating: Why Do People in Relationships Cheat?

Although cheating is proven to have negative effects on both partners, it begs the issue of why people still do it. Why take the chance? What causes a person to cheat on their partner?. You can find a spouse on dating sites or catch them in the act, but before...
msn.com

I’m a scientist of human evolution — men have 3 top dating ‘red flags’

Don’t say he didn’t warn you. Writer and scientist Macken Murphy took to TikTok last week to reveal his hypothesis for the three most common red flags that women should look out for when dating men. Murphy, an Oxford University-educated cognitive and evolutionary anthropologist, has declared it a...
Fatherly

How To Stop Overthinking Everything

We all overthink sometimes. But if you’re still kicking yourself because your kid caught COVID at a family gathering last year or replaying that awkward Zoom meeting on a loop in your brain, you’re trapping yourself in your own head — which can be exhausting and harmful for your mental health.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: A Narcissist Will Attempt To Control The People In Their Lives

Over the last few years, I have worked with victims of narcissistic abuse who are trying to figure out how they fell under the control of their manipulators. The reality is that narcissists are known for their manipulative and controlling behavior, and they often use a variety of tactics to control the people in their lives. Here are five ways we typically see this behavior manifest:
theodysseyonline.com

How To Know if You Should Give Up a Relationship

Relationships of any kind can be subject to a degree of fluctuation- after all, everybody has their good days and bad days, both individually and with another person. However, sometimes there's a little too much going on, and it becomes hard to tell whether or not this is all worth the effort you're putting in. It can be really hard to accept, but it's important for you and your wellbeing to take a step back and think about the reality of the situation, and see if this is a good relationship with a rough patch or a bad relationship that you should probably be easing out of. Here are five telltale signs to look for if you're unsure if the person you're investing so much time and energy in is bad for you or not:
Stacy Ann

Opinion: How To Prevent Falling Back Into A Narcissist's Web Of Lies

I began therapy about a year after dating the narcissist for the first time. Although things appeared perfect on the surface of my life, it didn’t matter. I had a great support system and a healthy relationship, and I was still falling apart. I was acting out on my new partner and projecting things on him based on my past trauma. I was drinking more than I should have been, which led to me saying things to him that were highly hurtful and not true. I realized I was getting worse emotionally, not better, and it was time to do something before I continued to spiral out of control.
Rabih Hammoud

Can Our Thoughts Really Attract Things in Life?

This is one of the most interesting questions we can ask ourselves. Can we truly attract things through our thoughts? It’s a puzzling question because its implications are as frightening as they are exciting — that’s why they say there is close to no difference between fear and excitement.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

775K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy