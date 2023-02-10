WAYNE, NJ - A female Wayne police officer is suing the township, accusing her employer of sex-based discrimination. The lawsuit filed in Passaic County Superior Court states that that Patrol Officer Christie Ohlendorf faced years of harassment and was passed over for promotion multiple times because of her gender. On the other hand, according to Ohlendorf’s filed complaint, she was facing disciplinary action where the township was seeking her "termination” in December 2022 prior to the filing of this lawsuit in February 2023. The suit claims that the charges levied against Ohlendorf that led to the disciplinary action were" fallacious, misleading, false, and unsupported...

WAYNE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO