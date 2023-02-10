Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Man charged in Somerset County bank robbery
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A 46-year-old Middlesex County man has been charged with robbing a Route 27 bank in Franklin township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Ivan M. Baerga Jr. of South Brunswick was charged with second-degree robbery, McDonald said. On Thursday, Feb. 9,...
wrnjradio.com
Treasurer accused of stealing $29K from Somerset County baseball club
GREEN BROOK TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset County man was arrested in relation to acts of theft by deception of Green Brook Baseball Club funds occurring from July of 2018 to May of 2022 in Greenbrook Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. John M....
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI, open container in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Morris County man is facing a slew of charges including driving while intoxicated and having an open container in a motor vehicle in Hackettstown, according to police. On Feb. 13, 2023, at around 1:04 a.m., an officer initiated a traffic stop with a...
YAHOO!
Judge says jurors can hear blood results, evidence in double fatal 2019 Lafayette crash
A Sussex County jury will hear key evidence that prosecutors say proves a Hampton Township tow truck driver was under the influence of psychoactive drugs prior to a horrific 2019 crash in Lafayette that killed two county residents, a state Superior Court judge has ruled. Judge Michael Gaus, in a...
Good Samaritan Leads Lodi PD To Drunk Driver: Police
A good Samaritan led Lodi police to a drunk driver who'd blacked out behind the wheel across from headquarters, authorities said. The citizen called police from Memorial Drive and began following the 2013 Jeep Wrangler driven by Franklin R. Sosa, 42, of West New York shortly before midnight late last week, Lodi Police Sgt. Dominic Miller said.
East Windsor Township man charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest
A 30-year-old East Windsor Township man was charged with multiple offenses, including motor vehicle violations, at the ShopRite grocery store Feb. 4, according to the East Windsor Police Department. The man allegedly entered the ShopRite grocery store on Route 130 and left without paying for merchandise valued at $413.33, police...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County man charged in arson of RV
FRENCHTOWN BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a recreational vehicle in Frenchtown Borough last year, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. John R. Kopitskie, 23, of Milford Borough was charged on Feb. 6 with one...
wrnjradio.com
Authorities release motive behind PSE&G employee shooting in Somerset County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office has released a motive in the fatal shooting of Russel Heller, 51, of Milford Borough, a PSE&G supervisor, outside his car at the Weston Canal Road office in Franklin Township, Wednesday morning. According to Somerset County Prosecutor...
Family of former PSE&G employee accused in workplace murder-suicide ‘beyond shocked’
The former PSE&G employee who authorities say fatally shot a supervisor in a company parking lot in Somerset County before killing himself had expressed workplace frustrations to his family before he was fired last year, but said they are “beyond shocked” that it escalated to violence. Gary T....
wrnjradio.com
Suspicious vehicle leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated after an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Washington Township. On Feb. 4, at 11:20 p.m., police responded to the area of Rosalyn Drive and Ann Road for a report of a...
Police: Man arrested for ringing up $7,500 in unauthorized charges to Bedford Hills Fire District
Bedford police say Edward Johnson, 41, was charged with identity theft and grand larceny.
wrnjradio.com
Drunk driver arrested in liquor store parking lot in Warren County
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after police found him in a Hackettstown liquor store parking lot, authorities said. On Feb. 2, at around 11:06 a.m., police responded to 80 Main Street for a report of an erratic vehicle. The...
Wayne Police Officer Suing the Township - Accuses Sex-Based Discrimination
WAYNE, NJ - A female Wayne police officer is suing the township, accusing her employer of sex-based discrimination. The lawsuit filed in Passaic County Superior Court states that that Patrol Officer Christie Ohlendorf faced years of harassment and was passed over for promotion multiple times because of her gender. On the other hand, according to Ohlendorf’s filed complaint, she was facing disciplinary action where the township was seeking her "termination” in December 2022 prior to the filing of this lawsuit in February 2023. The suit claims that the charges levied against Ohlendorf that led to the disciplinary action were" fallacious, misleading, false, and unsupported...
Report On Bridgewater Mall Fight Between White, Black Teens Could Be Released Soon: AG
A report on the fight between white and black teenagers that resulted in an alleged disproportionate police response should be released soon, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said. The fight occurred at Bridgewater Commons Mall in Somerset County in February 2022 outside of Bloomingdale's and triggered a viral response on...
Shooting on Paterson Street Sends Rahway Man to Hospital
PATERSON, NJ - A 24-year-old Rahway man who arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a nonfatal gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday was stuck by bullet while in the area of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue, investigators have said. In a statement Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said that the incident took place at approximately 2:57 a.m. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
hudsontv.com
Search for Justice: Authorities Seek Suspect as Jersey City Woman Battles for Life After Hit-and-Run
On Friday, February 10, 2023, Jersey City was shaken by a hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian seriously injured. The incident took place at approximately 7:45 p.m. in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Kennedy Boulevard and was reported to the Jersey City Police Department. The victim, a 39-year-old Jersey City woman, was found with multiple injuries and was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition.
Man scammed out of $4K in Hopewell
A man was scammed out of $4,000 after he believed his bank account was compromised through a message he received on his home computer, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department. The victim told police that the notification contained a phone number to contact. He called the phone number and...
Hudson County prosecutor: 1 arrested, another sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
Police have made an arrest in the death of Jersey City teacher Luz Hernandez, according to the Hudson County Prosecutors Office.
Fire rages at New Jersey warehouse overnight
PATERSON, N.J. -- Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from what appeared to be a warehouse in Paterson, New Jersey overnight. Firefighters responded to the scene on Garfield Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
18-Year-Old Driver Ejected, Seriously Hurt In Route 287 Crash
An 18-year-old driver from Rockaway was seriously hurt in a crash on Route 287 overnight in Somerset County, authorities said. Kamil D. Nowak was heading south in the express lanes when his Infiniti ran off the road to the left and struck multiple trees around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 in Bridgewater, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
