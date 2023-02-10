Read full article on original website
Related
Sign Up for This February Frenzy of SCORE Webinars
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has a wide range of February SCORE webinars to help small business owners achieve success with their businesses. Learn how your business can appear on Google search and Google maps by creating a Google Business Profile in this Tuesday, Feb. 14 webinar starting at 1 PM.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Five Tips for Job Seekers in 2023
It’s the second month of the new year, and now’s the time to work on your career resolutions if you haven’t already. That can mean asking for a promotion, honing your skills or pursuing a new position entirely. If you’re of the latter group, here are some job seeker tips to land a job according to the website The Motley Fool.
How to Find Professional Happiness
In the age of quiet quitting, it can be hard to find a job that reflects your passions. The term “professional happiness” is subjective, writes John Peitzman for Entrepreneur. The way to find satisfaction in your 9-to-5 is to ask yourself the following questions, according to Peitzman:. What...
CEO of Chester Springs-Based Creative Capital Featured in Local ESPN, NFL Ads
Frederick Hubler, CEO and Chief Wealth Strategist of Creative Capital Wealth Management Group in Chester Springs, will be featured in two advertisements on the ESPN and NFL networks leading up to the Super Bowl. Super Bowl commercials are a great way to market businesses as well as to enjoy some...
Smart Financial Habits of Wealthy People That Wise Investors Emulate
High-net-worth individuals who grew their wealth strategically from a small nest egg often did so by developing smart financial habits that are wise to be emulated by everybody, no matter their starting level of wealth, writes Forbes Finance Council for Forbes.
C&N Wealth Management Names Philip Prough Chief Investment Strategist
C&N Wealth Management has named Philip Prough as its Chief Investment Strategist. With more than 30 years of industry experience, Prough will lead the development and expansion of the C&N Wealth Management team’s customized investment management offering to new and existing markets. C&N Wealth Management Names Philip Prough Chief...
DELCO Careers–CCRES is Looking to Hire for These Following Positions.
Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities.
Leading Humanely Through Change: 3 Keys to Transition and Thrive
Processing change can be difficult in the best of times, but the last few years have presented enormous challenges and substantial change in many aspects of our personal and professional lives. With so much change happening outside of people’s control, what can leaders do to help their teams, organizations, and...
Long-Time City Businesses Are Migrating to the Main Line
Several well-known Philadelphia brands with long histories in the city are moving into the Main Line suburbs, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine. Boyds, DiBruno Brothers, and White Dog Café have opened in Wayne. Fishtown-based La Colombe Coffee Roasters added Bryn Mawr to its four city coffee shops. HipCityVeg...
Former CEO Shares Thoughts on How Gov. Shapiro Can Boost PA’s Innovation Economy
Jeff Marrazzo is the former CEO of Spark Therapeutics and member of Gov. Josh Shapiro's transition team's innovation subcommittee. Jeff Marrazzo, the former CEO of Philadelphia-based Spark Therapeutics and a member of the innovation subcommittee of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team, has several ideas on how Pennsylvania’s new governor can support the state’s innovation economy, particularly companies in biotechnology and life sciences, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0