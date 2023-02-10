ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

UAE’s biggest bank says no takeover offer for global bank Standard Chartered

By Anna Wise
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H4j2f_0kinfsbT00

Shares in global bank Standard Chartered have dipped after First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) confirmed that a takeover offer is not currently on the cards.

The United Arab Emirates’ biggest bank told investors on Friday: “First Abu Dhabi Bank notes the recent press speculation in relation to Standard Chartered and reiterates that it is not evaluating a possible offer for Standard Chartered.”

Shares in Standard Chartered slipped by more than 6% on Friday morning following the announcement.

It comes after fresh reports emerged on Thursday that the bank could be again considering a takeover bid worth up to 35 billion US dollars (£28.9 billion) for London-listed Standard Chartered.

It had told investors back in December that it had been in the early stages of evaluating a possible offer, but that such a bid had been abandoned.

It did not say why any potential talks may have collapsed.

But speculation on Thursday that it could be reconsidering an offer was enough to send shares in Standard Chartered up by a 10th.

Given that Standard Chartered has such a large footprint in emerging markets with its operations in 59 countries, and is highly active across the Middle East, it’s clear why speculation about a First Abu Dhabi Bank takeover reached fever pitch

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown

FAB added that it reserves the right to announce an offer for the bank in the future.

But under UK and Hong Kong takeover rules, it would have to wait six months unless it had the agreement of the board, or if another company chose to swoop in with a takeover deal.

Standard Chartered is set to reveal its earnings figures for its fourth financial quarter next Thursday.

As a predominately Asian bank, but with a strong presence in Africa and the Middle East , it has been an attractive business for companies eyeing up global expansion.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Given that Standard Chartered has such a large footprint in emerging markets with its operations in 59 countries, and is highly active across the Middle East, it’s clear why speculation about a First Abu Dhabi Bank takeover reached fever pitch given the opportunities presented.

“However, there are still risks ahead, given that the group has large exposure to commercial real estate debt in China, with related impairment charges chipping away at profit’s full potential.”

Russ Mould , an investment director at AJ Bell, said companies with exposure to emerging markets have been “out of favour” recently.

He said: “Emerging markets – and companies with emerging market exposure – have been out of favour and those with Chinese exposure only more so.

“It will be interesting to see if Standard Chartered returns to favour if, as and when the dollar weakens, global growth improves and emerging markets start to attract fresh investor interest.”

Nevertheless, Standard Chartered has seen its share price surge by nearly a quarter over the last six months.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Crackdown on Buy Now, Pay Later schemes set to help 10 million save

A crackdown on unregulated Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) schemes is set to protect around 10 million Britons from borrowing what they cannot afford to pay back, ministers said.The market for BNPL has exploded in recent years, lately buoyed by the cost-of-living crisis, as consumers are attracted to the promise of interest free future payments for items they could not otherwise afford at once.A typical company such as Klarna allows retailers to offer their products to customers on monthly payment plans lasting six months to three years in return for a commission.The purchase schemes are popular. Adobe Analytics found...
The Independent

Indonesia promises move to clean energy, but challenges loom

In Indonesia’s region of East Kalimantan, the country’s dependence on coal is on full display. Driving on the region's toll road, passersby can watch excavators digging coal from shallow pits as trucks filled with the carbon-rich rocks rush by. Under a bridge in Samarinda, the region's capital, hundreds of mammoth, jet-black mountains of coal sit in barges being pulled along the waterway, headed to plants across Indonesia or other countries. They're sights that Indonesia has pledged to phase out — or at least drastically reduce — by agreeing to some five schemes with international stakeholders, including the largest-signed $20...
The Independent

Funding for projects to help boost the space sector in Northern Ireland

Two projects aimed at boosting the space sector in Northern Ireland are to receive funding from the UK Space Agency.The funding includes £495,000 for a Northern Ireland consortium to oversee a pilot programme enabling small and medium firms to work with large companies to overcome technology challenges.The funding has been awarded to ADS Northern Ireland, which represents the aerospace, defence, security and space industries in the region.A further £223,000 will enable a Northern Ireland space cluster manager to work with local government, businesses, and academia to coordinate space activity and encourage collaboration and investment.The UK Space Agency said Northern Ireland’s...
The Independent

New buy now pay later regulations ‘set to protect 10 million consumers’

Plans to strengthen rules around buy now pay later (BNPL) lending are taking another step forward, with the launch of a consultation looking at how firms would be brought under the scope of the City regulator.Under Government proposals, BNPL products will be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and customers will have new rights to take complaints to the ombudsman.An eight-week consultation is being launched on Tuesday, looking at how firms would need to comply with FCA rules, including how they would need to spell out the key information about loans to customers.The Government said the new regulations are...
The Independent

What the papers say – February 14

The front pages lead with defence concerns, a murderous ex-police officer and possible alien visitors.The Prime Minister says the Royal Air Force is ready to shoot down any spy balloons, reports the Daily Mail, while The Daily Telegraph has obtained data showing more than two thirds of UK police drones are made by a Chinese firm blacklisted in the US.Tuesday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/VbyvJbW41R— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) February 13, 2023The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Police use of Chinese drones ‘risks UK security’'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/blzwc23EsZ— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 13, 2023Members of the Government are...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
338K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy