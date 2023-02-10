Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
StockNews.com Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to “Buy”
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.
defenseworld.net
Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January
TLYS stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.52.
defenseworld.net
Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) by 405,350.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,675 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 3.45% of Vyant Bio worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
defenseworld.net
Analysts Set Expectations for Masco Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)
Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.
defenseworld.net
Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Decreases By 20.3%
Shares of NYSE:VNCE opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
defenseworld.net
Stifel Firstegy Comments on Petrus Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PRQ)
Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Petrus Resources in a report released on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Petrus Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.
defenseworld.net
Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
WB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.
defenseworld.net
Short Interest in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Declines By 19.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $31.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.51. Meridian has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
defenseworld.net
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $150.00
Separately, Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th. NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $127.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.36.
defenseworld.net
Reviewing 3M (NYSE:MMM) & TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)
TELA Bio -112.49% -321.48% -67.06%. This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 3M and TELA Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com. Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score. 3M 3 9 0 0 1.75. TELA Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00. 3M currently has...
defenseworld.net
Crescent Point Energy Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share (NYSE:CPG)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
defenseworld.net
Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:GTN)
Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gray Television in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
defenseworld.net
Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Update
QTRHF stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.04.
defenseworld.net
David V. Goeddel Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock
NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $2.77 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.
defenseworld.net
TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to C$30.00
TU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.
defenseworld.net
Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts
Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spartan Delta in a research note issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Spartan Delta’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.
defenseworld.net
FY2023 EPS Estimates for DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL) Decreased by Analyst
DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for DHI Media in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.
defenseworld.net
Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright
HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
defenseworld.net
Financial Contrast: OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)
OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership. Insider & Institutional Ownership.
defenseworld.net
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
Comments / 0