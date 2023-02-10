TU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

1 DAY AGO