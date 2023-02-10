Read full article on original website
Related
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
How to Find Professional Happiness
In the age of quiet quitting, it can be hard to find a job that reflects your passions. The term “professional happiness” is subjective, writes John Peitzman for Entrepreneur. The way to find satisfaction in your 9-to-5 is to ask yourself the following questions, according to Peitzman:. What...
CEO of Chester Springs-Based Creative Capital Featured in Local ESPN, NFL Ads
Frederick Hubler, CEO and Chief Wealth Strategist of Creative Capital Wealth Management Group in Chester Springs, will be featured in two advertisements leading up to the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl commercials are a great way to market businesses as well as enjoy some entertainment. Hubler will be featured in...
Five Low Stress and (Mostly) High Paying Jobs
It’s no question that our full-time jobs can cause a great deal of stress. Here are the best low-stress (and some high-paying) jobs according to the website Career Sherpa. Massage therapists help alleviate tension in your body, but the job itself is also in a low stress environment. Typically, spas or other venues that offer massage therapy services try to maintain a zen ambiance.
Leading Humanely Through Change: 3 Keys to Transition and Thrive
Processing change can be difficult in the best of times, but the last few years have presented enormous challenges and substantial change in many aspects of our personal and professional lives. With so much change happening outside of people’s control, what can leaders do to help their teams, organizations, and...
C&N Wealth Management Names Philip Prough Chief Investment Strategist
C&N Wealth Management has named Philip Prough as its Chief Investment Strategist. With more than 30 years of industry experience, Prough will lead the development and expansion of the C&N Wealth Management team’s customized investment management offering to new and existing markets.
Former CEO Shares Thoughts on How Gov. Shapiro Can Boost PA’s Innovation Economy
Jeff Marrazzo, the former CEO of Philadelphia-based Spark Therapeutics and a member of the innovation subcommittee of Gov. Josh Shapiro’stransition team, has several ideas on how Pennsylvania’s new governor can support the state’s innovation economy, particularly companies in biotechnology and life sciences, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
17K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0