Analysts Set Expectations for Masco Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)
Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.
ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share
ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for ITT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
StockNews.com Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to “Buy”
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.
Reviewing 3M (NYSE:MMM) & TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)
TELA Bio -112.49% -321.48% -67.06%. This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 3M and TELA Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com. Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score. 3M 3 9 0 0 1.75. TELA Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00. 3M currently has...
Stifel Firstegy Comments on Petrus Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PRQ)
Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Petrus Resources in a report released on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Petrus Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.
Short Interest in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Drops By 19.7%
In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $22,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,107,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,530,563 shares of company stock worth $23,209,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.
Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) versus IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Head to Head Comparison
Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability. Analyst Ratings.
David V. Goeddel Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock
NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $2.77 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.
Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) by 405,350.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,675 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 3.45% of Vyant Bio worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share (NYSE:CPG)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Brokers Offer Predictions for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January
PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Raised to $12.00
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IX Acquisition. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,033,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,580,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 850,518 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in IX Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,017,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$75.00 at Desjardins
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday.
Comparing Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) & IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)
Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations. Analyst Recommendations. This...
Financial Contrast: OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)
OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership. Insider & Institutional Ownership.
Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
WB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.
DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share
DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of DHI Media in a report released on Thursday, February 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for DHI Media’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Declines By 32.7%
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance. Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $10.12 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.
