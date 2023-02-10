In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $22,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,107,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,530,563 shares of company stock worth $23,209,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

19 HOURS AGO