Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
Stifel Firstegy Comments on Vermilion Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vermilion Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.
defenseworld.net
Brokers Offer Predictions for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.
defenseworld.net
FY2023 EPS Estimates for DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL) Decreased by Analyst
DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for DHI Media in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.
defenseworld.net
Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:GTN)
Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gray Television in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
defenseworld.net
ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share
ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for ITT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
defenseworld.net
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Shares of NTB opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $41.69.
defenseworld.net
Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January
TLYS stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.52.
defenseworld.net
Short Interest in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Drops By 19.7%
In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $22,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,107,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,530,563 shares of company stock worth $23,209,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.
defenseworld.net
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.
defenseworld.net
Analysts Set Expectations for Masco Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)
Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.
defenseworld.net
Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) by 405,350.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,675 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 3.45% of Vyant Bio worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
defenseworld.net
TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to C$30.00
TU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.
defenseworld.net
StockNews.com Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to “Buy”
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.
defenseworld.net
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
defenseworld.net
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$75.00 at Desjardins
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday.
defenseworld.net
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to C$76.00
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
defenseworld.net
Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)
Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
defenseworld.net
Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elliott Opportunity II. Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the third quarter worth $17,375,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 1,482.7% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 331,925 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the third quarter worth $2,264,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter worth $1,968,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 197.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 53,184 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
defenseworld.net
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $150.00
Separately, Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th. NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $127.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.36.
defenseworld.net
Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
STLA stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Comments / 0