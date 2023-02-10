Read full article on original website
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to C$32.00
TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.
IFP Advisors Inc Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StockNews.com Upgrades St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) to Hold
St. Joe stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.26. St. Joe has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29.
Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Declines By 32.5%
Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.70.
Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Increases By 1,962.6%
IShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %. Shares of IGOV stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $48.64.
Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Drops By 98.0%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LDH Growth Corp I. Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDHA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Invacare to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Invacare has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $20.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,291 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$75.00 at Desjardins
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday.
IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IX Acquisition. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,033,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,580,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 850,518 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in IX Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,017,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.
Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)
Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Short Interest in Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQR) Increases By 2,004.2%
NASDAQ:BMAQR opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.26.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to C$76.00
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Shares of NTB opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $41.69.
Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
GLBZ opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.67. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.46.
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Short Interest Up 450.0% in January
Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance. Shares of ATLCL stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $25.44.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
