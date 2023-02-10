Read full article on original website
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)
Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $149,000 Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Shares of REZI opened at $18.79 on Monday. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Declines By 32.7%
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance. Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $10.12 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.
Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share
Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Alithya Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to C$32.00
TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.
StockNews.com Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to “Buy”
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.
Analysts Set Expectations for Masco Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)
Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.
StockNews.com Upgrades Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Hold
EQC opened at $25.68 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.30.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Raised to $12.00
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
11,641 Shares in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRCA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,886 Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)
Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:GTN)
Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gray Television in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,633,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,271,000 after purchasing an additional 577,255 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,401,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 230,740 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,331,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 361,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 276,978 shares during the last quarter.
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com
NYSE TGB opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41.
Stifel Firstegy Comments on Vermilion Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vermilion Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.
David V. Goeddel Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock
NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $2.77 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.
