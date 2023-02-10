Read full article on original website
TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to C$32.00
TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.
Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:GTN)
Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gray Television in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Decreases By 20.3%
Shares of NYSE:VNCE opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
StockNews.com Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to “Buy”
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.
Comparing Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) & IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)
Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations. Analyst Recommendations. This...
Critical Review: Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) vs. LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)
Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability. Insider &...
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Shares of NTB opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $41.69.
CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share
CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CDW in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $10.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CDW’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.87 EPS.
Head to Head Comparison: Post (NYSE:POST) and Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI)
Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) and Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends. Profitability. This table...
StockNews.com Upgrades Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Hold
EQC opened at $25.68 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.30.
Stifel Firstegy Comments on Vermilion Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vermilion Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.
David V. Goeddel Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock
NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $2.77 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$75.00 at Desjardins
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday.
Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Declines By 32.7%
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance. Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $10.12 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com
NYSE TGB opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41.
Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,886 Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)
Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT) vs. TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Head-To-Head Survey
TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability. Analyst Ratings. This is...
Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January
TLYS stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.52.
Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Increases By 1,962.6%
IShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %. Shares of IGOV stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $48.64.
