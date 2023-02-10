Read full article on original website
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $149,000 Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StockNews.com Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to “Buy”
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Update
NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.20 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.95. Analysts Set New Price Targets. Separately, Raymond James raised their target...
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,291 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to C$76.00
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright
HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest
Shares of NTB opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $41.69.
Short Interest in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Declines By 19.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $31.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.51. Meridian has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $37.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
IFP Advisors Inc Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Decreases By 20.3%
Shares of NYSE:VNCE opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share
CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CDW in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $10.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CDW’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.87 EPS.
Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Increases By 1,962.6%
IShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %. Shares of IGOV stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $48.64.
Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Declines By 32.7%
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance. Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $10.12 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.
IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IX Acquisition. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,033,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,580,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 850,518 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in IX Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,017,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.
Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) by 405,350.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,675 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 3.45% of Vyant Bio worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.
11,641 Shares in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRCA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January
TLYS stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.52.
David V. Goeddel Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock
NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $2.77 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $19.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $87.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.
