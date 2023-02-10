ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nadine Dorries tears up when announcing she 'has to remove herself' as an MP

By Kate Plummer
 3 days ago

Nadine Dorries teared up when announcing her time in parliament would be coming to an end.

Speaking on her TalkTV show, the former culture secretary explained the reasons she was leaving parliament.

She said: “Those MPs who drank the Kool-Aid and got rid of Boris Johnson are already asking themselves the question: who next? And I’m afraid that the lack of cohesion, the infighting and occasionally the sheer stupidity from those who think we could remove a sitting prime minister, who secured a higher percentage of the vote share than Tony Blair did in 1997, just three short years ago …

“That they could do that and the public would let us get away with it. I’m afraid it’s this behaviour that I now just have to remove myself from. And so, despite it being a job that I’ve loved for every year that I’ve done it, I’m now off. Oh gosh, I’ve just said it out loud, there’s no going back now.”

She said that the former prime minister had urged her to stay on, saying: “He doesn’t want me to go … he said: ‘Nads, stay.’”

She was also rude about her current party. "The elite, the faux political intellectuals, you know who I’m talking about – those who believe they know better than anyone else, bet everything on a Rishi bounce … but it never came and it was never going to," she said.

"The party was five points behind on the day Boris was ousted … and that was a poll deficit that would have burnt away like a summer’s mist on a morning lawn in the heat of a general election campaign.

“Today it’s 24 points behind. And that, my friends, could be described as terminal. It leaves the party boxed into a corner with no exit route.”

TalkTV released a clip of Dorries’ announcement ahead of her next show on Friday.

She will be missed, purely for her comic interviews to press.

