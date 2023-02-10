West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Friday, February 10th 2023

Longtime managing partner at Hogan Willig Diane Tiveron has bought out founding partner Corey Hogan. Business First reports the law firm will now be known as Tiveron Law PLLC. Hogan had his lawyer's license suspended for two years as of December 30th and was required to transfer ownership of his practice within 30 days.

Northwest Bank making some management additions. Lee Palm will serve as President, Brian Shapiro will be Managing director and Phil Mulder will be Senior Credit and Risk Officer of the bank's new Commercial Finance Group.

KeyBank is making good use of its relationship with software platform Blend. The financial institution says Blend has streamlined the mortgage application process, by closing home loans 17 days faster.

Buffalo based Total Automotive now offers Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) calibrations. These systems, like Lane Departure Warning and Forward Collision Warning, can play a critical role in preventing accidents and saving lives. Total Automotive is at 2183 Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda.