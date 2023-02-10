Read full article on original website
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without Warning
It is going to be a big couple of weeks for metro Phoenix. Between the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open, there’s no shortage of activities for local sports fans. It also means there’s going to be a large swath of tourists coming in, which is another great opportunity for local businesses, specifically in the hospitality industry. Hotels are filling up, and restaurants will be busier than normal. Ideally, it should be a good few weeks for restaurants with televisions, and yet, for whatever reason, one long-time establishment has decided to shut down, right before the festivities kick off.
Painting spotted on Madonna’s wall is lost masterpiece that vanished in WWI, say French experts – and they want it back
EXPERTS in France believe a painting seen on Madonna’s wall is a lost masterpiece which vanished in World War I – and now they want it back. The US pop star legitimately purchased the painting of Diana, the Roman goddess of hunting, looking at Endymion, the mythological shepherd, at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, paying $440,000 for it in 1989.
BBC
Brianna Ghey's death has left massive hole, says family
A 16-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a park was "strong, fearless and one of a kind", her family said. Brianna Ghey was found wounded and lying on a path in Linear Park in Culcheth, Cheshire, on Saturday. Her relatives paid tribute to the "much loved daughter, granddaughter,...
Perth house so putrid that buyers were running out the door wanting to vomit still draws in offers
The Perth property, which has been described by its agent as the 'worst he's ever seen' has sold after getting 13 offers from buyers desperate to get on the housing ladder.
Chandelier bought for £250 in antique shop set to sell for millions
A “rare and prestigious” chandelier picked up by an English painter for £250 in the 1960s could be sold for millions.John Craxton suspected the unusual chandelier was the work of Alberto Giacometti when he saw it at an auction in London. Made in the late 1940s, it goes on sale at Christie’s in February.Pieces by Giacometti, a revered Swiss sculptor, are among some of the most expensive to buy at auction.Michelle McMullan, of Christie’s, said the piece had an estimated value of £1.5m – £2.5m. The top price fetched for a Giacometti chancelier was £7,602,400 in 2018 for a...
BBC
Mars Wrigley factory fined after two workers fall into chocolate vat
US workplace safety regulators have fined a Pennsylvania factory after two workers fell into a vat of chocolate and had to be rescued. The Mars Wrigley factory in the city of Elizabethtown was fined more than $14,500 (£12,000) by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The workers were contractors...
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
BBC
Police crack case of 200,000 stolen Creme Eggs in Telford
The theft of 200,000 Cadbury's Creme Eggs from an industrial estate nearly threw Easter into doubt, according to police. The West Mercia force said it had been hunting individuals "presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny". The spring-time, choc treats vanished - along with their gooey fondant centres - from...
UK ready to snub key EU science research scheme if Brexit row not resolved
Amid stalemate over UK joining Horizon Europe due to Northern Ireland protocol, Michelle Donelan looks to allies outside bloc
BBC
A secret room that saved this girl's life
A major work by Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky could fetch a record price at auction in London in a few weeks. But behind the sale is one family's story of tragedy and heroism, all laid out in an unpublished memoir, writes Stephen Smith. It begins with a little girl, seven...
Boss Forces Employees to Take PTO Day for Being 1 Minute Late, Backfires Spectacularly
There are tons of metrics put into the amount of time employees work while they're on the clock, along with analytics that delves into the metrics of how much money is lost per employee for tardiness. Of course, these metrics really depend on the industries that are being analyzed. Full-time...
BBC
Man admits killing partner and her father
A man has admitted killing his partner and her father in a "ferocious" knife attack. Achilleas Costa, 53, of no fixed address, denied murder but pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Fernanda Assis and Joanilson Souza De Assis. They were repeatedly stabbed at a property in Wood Green, north London,...
BBC
British police head to Thailand over woman's 2004 Yorkshire Dales death
Cold case officers have travelled to Thailand to speak with the husband and family of a woman found dead in the Yorkshire Dales almost 19 years ago. Walkers discovered the half-naked body of Lamduan Armitage, nee Seekanya, in a stream near Pen-y-ghent in 2004. For 15 years her identity was...
BBC
Scotland must rethink bottle recycling scheme - UK minister
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has urged the Scottish government to rethink its flagship recycling policy. The UK minister said the Deposit Return Scheme should be "paused" after business leaders raised concerns over the costs involved in setting it up. The initiative is designed to boost recycling via a 20p deposit...
BBC
Housing crisis: Could Bristol's back gardens offer a solution?
When John Bennett's relationship temporarily broke down, he found himself homeless. He was priced out of the housing market and living in a unit in a scrapyard with no running water. Falling into bad habits, John says his life was "quite dark" and isolated. John says his life has now...
BBC
Lidl wins appeal to build Brentwood supermarket
Lidl has won an appeal to build a town centre supermarket after plans were refused over traffic concerns. Brentwood Borough Council, advised by the county council, had denied plans for the store and 46 flats on Wales Way, off Ongar Road. It said a four-stage signal junction would have been...
BBC
LNER urged to ensure Newcastle fans can get rail tickets
A rail firm has been urged to ensure Newcastle United fans can get to London in time for the Carabao Cup Final. LNER has been criticised for not providing enough trains between the North East and London ahead of the game on 26 February. Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah has...
Generations of Tories have hoped for growth. They never plan for it
Listening to Bank of England officials in recent days, the message is clear: Britain’s economy is in a dire state. Bombed out by the 2008 banking crash and stunned by the Brexit vote before being poleaxed by Covid-19 and then a war in Ukraine, every industry is suffering, and to a considerable extent. Business tries to drag the economy out of the morass only to find the bog is so deep there is no traction.
BBC
Australian boy, 8, dies of suspected electrocution at Fiji resort
An eight-year-old Australian boy has died from suspected electrocution while on holiday in Fiji. The boy, identified by family as Cairo Winitana from Sydney, was staying with his parents at the Club Wyndham Denarau Island Resort on the west coast of Fiji's main island. Fiji police said he was found...
