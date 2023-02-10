ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Informational meeting on proposed Otsego Public Safety millage increase tonight

OTSEGO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The City of Otsego tonight will hold the first in a series of informational meetings on their upcoming Public Safety proposal. If it passes, the current two-mill, 10-year public safety millage from 2016 will be increased to four-mills. City Manager Aaron Mitchell says the extra of two mills is enough to hire two additional medical first responders to staff the station.
OTSEGO, MI
Process to find a new superintendent for Kalamazoo Public Schools continues

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education huddled again this week with the consulting firm helping them select a new superintendent. Thursday’s workshop was led by Greg Siezputowski, director of leadership development and executive search services with the Michigan Association of School Boards. That group has been hired by KPS to lead the search for a replacement for former superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri, who stepped down two months ago.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Three suspects in County Jail following short pursuit in Oshtemo

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Three 17 year old men are facing charges after a vehicle pursuit in Oshtemo Township Saturday afternoon. Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle just before 5 pm, and the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle.
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI
One shot while in car on West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo early Saturday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 17-year-old from Kalamazoo suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in their parked car early Saturday. Just after midnight the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue for reports of shots fired. They say they found a shooting scene but no victims.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo man with long felony history gets prison time for drug and weapons charge, as well as assault with intent to commit murder

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 27-year-old Kalamazoo man arrested in March 2022 on drug trafficking and weapons charges has been sentenced to 13 years in prison. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten says William Henderson, Jr. was arrested in possession of a loaded .40 caliber pistol in a bag with over 13 grams of cocaine. As a felon, he was prohibited from possessing firearms but reportedly openly displayed the weapon to others at a Kalamazoo block party shortly before his arrest.
KALAMAZOO, MI
K Wings score first, but lose to Toledo 4-2

TOLEDO, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Wings (18-23-3-0) responded to a strong Toledo Walleye (26-15-4-2) second period to tie the game in the third, but the Walleye punched back at the end and won Friday at Huntington Center, 4-2. The K-Wings struck first at the 10:45 mark of the first period as Justin Taylor (10) went to the backhand for the goal. On the play, Ole Julian Bjørgvik-Holm (2) attempted a one-time blast but his stick broke, sending the puck softly toward the crease, where Raymond Brice (2) pushed it along to Taylor for the lead.
TOLEDO, OH

