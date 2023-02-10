Read full article on original website
Shaun Walsh
2d ago
Don’t talk about it, BE about it… to quote Woody Harrelson from ‘zombieland’? “It’s time to nut-up or shut-up!”
Reply(3)
3
Related
sportszion.com
Jake Paul wants Tommy Fury’s wife Molly-Mae Hague to pay him for giving her “baby more clout”
Last month, YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul announced the grudge fight against another celebrity boxer, Tommy Fury, on February 26 at the Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. In the upcoming catchweight eight-round bout announcement post, the younger Paul also mentioned the younger Fury’s baby birth news. “Tommy has no...
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz reacts to Islam Makhachev’s UFC 284 title defense: ‘Islam got his ass whooped’
Nate Diaz was not impressed with Islam Makhachev’s win at UFC 284 last night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. In the pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Makhachev defended his Lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski in an excellent fight (watch highlights). But, after the epic 155-pound...
Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson calling him a ‘little leprechaun’
Conor McGregor has seemingly responded after Liam Neeson sensationally called him a “little leprechaun.” The “Taken” actor, 70, didn’t hold back giving his two cents on the UFC star, telling Men’s Health that the outspoken fighter “gives Ireland a bad name.” While McGregor, 34, didn’t respond to Neeson directly, he rushed to Twitter to share a related thought, writing, “Irish proud – always,” alongside the Ireland flag. In his interview with the magazine Thursday, Neeson made his thoughts on McGregor and the UFC perfectly clear. “That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name,” the actor said. “I know he’s fit, and...
tennisuptodate.com
Former Serena Williams’ coach Macci believes Gauff and Parks will both win Grand Slam titles from next crop of talent
Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci commented on Twitter about the possibilities of Coco Gauff and Alycia Parks on tour. Young Americans have generated great expectations for the results they have obtained. Coco Gauff has already been the protagonist for a couple of seasons despite the fact that she is only 18 years old. By other side, 22-year-old Parks has just been champion in Lyon last week defeating the world no. 5 Caroline Garcia in the final, becoming another name to keep an eye on this season.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: If Andy Ruiz Catches Deontay Wilder - It's Lights Out!
Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya is giving Andy Ruiz a good puncher's chance to defeat Deontay Wilder. The two former heavyweight champions are in line to face each other in the coming months, in what will be sanctioned as a final WBC world title eliminator. After suffering...
Conor McGregor shares advice for Alexander Volkanovski ahead of Islam Makhachev title fight
Conor McGregor has shared some advice for Alexander Volkanovski ahead of his title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will be looking to defend his lightweight title for the first time when he squares off with reigning featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) this evening in Perth, Australia.
UFC 284 Results: Islam Makhachev defeats Alexander Volkanovski (Highlights)
Tonight’s UFC 284 event is headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Islam Makhachev taking on Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will be looking to defend his lightweight title for the first time when he faces reigning featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) this evening. Islam captured the promotion’s 155lbs...
411mania.com
Randy Couture Remembers His Fight With Brock Lesnar, Comments On CM Punk’s MMA Career
In an interview with 2000 Percent Raise (via Fightful), Randy Couture spoke about his UFC 91 fight with Brock Lesnar, which Lesnar won via second-round TKO. Here are highlights:. On his fight with Brock Lesnar: “I think I was on my way to winning that fight, for sure. I had...
Israel Adesanya explains his decision for quick rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 287: “I’m not one of these guys who just chills”
Israel Adesanya is explaining his decision to accept a quick turnaround rematch against Alex Pereira at UFC 287. UFC 287 takes place on Saturday, April 8th in Miami, Florida. The event will be headlined by a UFC middleweight championship rematch between current champion Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) and former champion Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA). The pair previously met at UFC 281 in November of last year where it was Pereira who captured the title by a fifth-round knockout.
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Superstar becomes a US Citizen
Former WWE Superstar Kizarny took to Facebook to announce that he has officially become a United States Citizen. Kizarny (real name) Nicholas Cvjetkovich in Toronto, Ontario Canada and is Serbo-Canadian. He was in WWE between 2006 and 2009. On March 9, 2009, Kizarny was released by WWE due to not showing up at an event.
Nate Diaz Camp Dismisses Khamzat Chimaev’s $2 Million Fight Offer Claim
Khamzat Chimaev claims Chechen dictator Ramazan Kadryov offered Nate Diaz extra $2 million but still refused to fight him. Diaz’s camp quickly dismissed the claim and called it a “fairytale”. Nate Diaz’s team has denied Khamzat Chimaev’s bold claim about their botched showdown at UFC 279. Chimaev said...
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner warned by late substitute opponent ‘shock’ is coming
Ex-world champion Adrien Broner’s comeback to boxing will last all of one fight, according to late substitute opponent Michael Williams Jr. Broner faces a third-choice foe in Williams, having seen fights against Ivan Redkach and Hank Lundy fall apart for different reasons. Up steps the unheralded Willaims for the...
sportszion.com
Mike Tyson’s trainer Teddy Atlas claims Jake Paul to win vs Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia
The boxing world did not give Jake Paul his dews when the Youtuber initially stepped inside the ring. But after a few years, he finally faces off against a ‘real’ boxer in Tyson Fury’s brother, Tommy Fury. Many are giving their picks for the fight and Mike Tyson’s trainer Teddy Atlas also shared his opinion.
Boxing Scene
Rey Vargas: I Don't Agree With The Decision, But I Respect It
With the words “ice water” and “shock the world” etched on his trunks, O’Shaquie Foster produced the fight of his life, coolly and methodically out-boxing two-division world champion Rey Vargas to capture the vacant WBC super featherweight world championship in his first title shot live on Showtime Saturday, February 11 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
sportszion.com
Dana White no-show at post-fight press conference after Islam Makhachev slams UFC President for overlooking UFC 284 for Power Slap
When the Lightweight champ and the then Pound-for-Pound number 2 fighter complained about the lack of promotion he felt for UFC 284, a good chunk of the MMA world took notice. Though Dana White tried to refute his claims back then, recent developments show us that the Dagestani may have been right all along.
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison Will Air Live on Showtime on March 11
It will be announced on tonight’s Showtime Championship Boxing telecast that Tim Tszyu, son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu and an undefeated action fighter, will return to his birth place of Sydney, Australia to face former world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison for the vacant Interim WBO 154-pound title in the main event of a Showtime telecast live on Saturday, March 11 (Sunday, March 12 in Australia).
Boxing Scene
O'Shaquie Foster vs. Rey Vargas - CompuBox Punch Stats
Rey Vargas landed in double digits in 5 of the 12 rounds. O’Shaquie Foster reached double digit lands in 9 of the 12 rounds. Foster threw 101 more punches than Vargas and landed 43 more punches (22 more jabs and 21 more power punches). In the championship rounds, Foster out-landed Vargas 32-10.
sportszion.com
‘Already agreed’ Jose Aldo vs Floyd Mayweather exhibition boxing match to happen
When thinking of a boxing match, Jose Aldo vs Floyd Mayweather is not something most people have in their minds. But combat sports is known for being bizarre and unpredictable and in such a turn of events we now see these two retired fighters potentially coming together for a boxing match.
Daniel Cormier Shuts Down Controversy In UFC 284 Main Event: ‘No Reason For People To Seem Upset’
Daniel Cormier believes there should be no controversy regarding Islam Makhachev’s win at UFC 284. On February 11, Makhachev denied Alexander Volkanovski of double champ status by defending the UFC lightweight champion with a unanimous decision. In the aftermath, there were fans and analysts that believe Volkanovski did enough to deserve the win. Cormier was not one of those people. ‘DC’ had this to say on his YouTube channel:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tyrus Retains NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title At Nuff Said PPV
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus put his title on the line against Matt Cardona at the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view on Saturday night from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida aired on FITE TV. The match served as the main event of the show. Tyrus went over with...
Comments / 10