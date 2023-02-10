ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 10

Shaun Walsh
2d ago

Don’t talk about it, BE about it… to quote Woody Harrelson from ‘zombieland’? “It’s time to nut-up or shut-up!”

Reply(3)
3
Related
New York Post

Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson calling him a ‘little leprechaun’

Conor McGregor has seemingly responded after Liam Neeson sensationally called him a “little leprechaun.” The “Taken” actor, 70, didn’t hold back giving his two cents on the UFC star, telling Men’s Health that the outspoken fighter “gives Ireland a bad name.” While McGregor, 34, didn’t respond to Neeson directly, he rushed to Twitter to share a related thought, writing, “Irish proud – always,” alongside the Ireland flag. In his interview with the magazine Thursday, Neeson made his thoughts on McGregor and the UFC perfectly clear. “That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name,” the actor said. “I know he’s fit, and...
tennisuptodate.com

Former Serena Williams’ coach Macci believes Gauff and Parks will both win Grand Slam titles from next crop of talent

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci commented on Twitter about the possibilities of Coco Gauff and Alycia Parks on tour. Young Americans have generated great expectations for the results they have obtained. Coco Gauff has already been the protagonist for a couple of seasons despite the fact that she is only 18 years old. By other side, 22-year-old Parks has just been champion in Lyon last week defeating the world no. 5 Caroline Garcia in the final, becoming another name to keep an eye on this season.
Boxing Scene

De La Hoya: If Andy Ruiz Catches Deontay Wilder - It's Lights Out!

Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya is giving Andy Ruiz a good puncher's chance to defeat Deontay Wilder. The two former heavyweight champions are in line to face each other in the coming months, in what will be sanctioned as a final WBC world title eliminator. After suffering...
bjpenndotcom

UFC 284 Results: Islam Makhachev defeats Alexander Volkanovski (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 284 event is headlined by a lightweight title fight featuring Islam Makhachev taking on Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will be looking to defend his lightweight title for the first time when he faces reigning featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) this evening. Islam captured the promotion’s 155lbs...
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya explains his decision for quick rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 287: “I’m not one of these guys who just chills”

Israel Adesanya is explaining his decision to accept a quick turnaround rematch against Alex Pereira at UFC 287. UFC 287 takes place on Saturday, April 8th in Miami, Florida. The event will be headlined by a UFC middleweight championship rematch between current champion Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) and former champion Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA). The pair previously met at UFC 281 in November of last year where it was Pereira who captured the title by a fifth-round knockout.
MIAMI, FL
wrestleview.com

Former WWE Superstar becomes a US Citizen

Former WWE Superstar Kizarny took to Facebook to announce that he has officially become a United States Citizen. Kizarny (real name) Nicholas Cvjetkovich in Toronto, Ontario Canada and is Serbo-Canadian. He was in WWE between 2006 and 2009. On March 9, 2009, Kizarny was released by WWE due to not showing up at an event.
MiddleEasy

Nate Diaz Camp Dismisses Khamzat Chimaev’s $2 Million Fight Offer Claim

Khamzat Chimaev claims Chechen dictator Ramazan Kadryov offered Nate Diaz extra $2 million but still refused to fight him. Diaz’s camp quickly dismissed the claim and called it a “fairytale”. Nate Diaz’s team has denied Khamzat Chimaev’s bold claim about their botched showdown at UFC 279. Chimaev said...
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner warned by late substitute opponent ‘shock’ is coming

Ex-world champion Adrien Broner’s comeback to boxing will last all of one fight, according to late substitute opponent Michael Williams Jr. Broner faces a third-choice foe in Williams, having seen fights against Ivan Redkach and Hank Lundy fall apart for different reasons. Up steps the unheralded Willaims for the...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
Boxing Scene

Rey Vargas: I Don't Agree With The Decision, But I Respect It

With the words “ice water” and “shock the world” etched on his trunks, O’Shaquie Foster produced the fight of his life, coolly and methodically out-boxing two-division world champion Rey Vargas to capture the vacant WBC super featherweight world championship in his first title shot live on Showtime Saturday, February 11 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boxing Scene

Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison Will Air Live on Showtime on March 11

It will be announced on tonight’s Showtime Championship Boxing telecast that Tim Tszyu, son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu and an undefeated action fighter, will return to his birth place of Sydney, Australia to face former world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison for the vacant Interim WBO 154-pound title in the main event of a Showtime telecast live on Saturday, March 11 (Sunday, March 12 in Australia).
Boxing Scene

O'Shaquie Foster vs. Rey Vargas - CompuBox Punch Stats

Rey Vargas landed in double digits in 5 of the 12 rounds. O’Shaquie Foster reached double digit lands in 9 of the 12 rounds. Foster threw 101 more punches than Vargas and landed 43 more punches (22 more jabs and 21 more power punches). In the championship rounds, Foster out-landed Vargas 32-10.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MiddleEasy

Daniel Cormier Shuts Down Controversy In UFC 284 Main Event: ‘No Reason For People To Seem Upset’

Daniel Cormier believes there should be no controversy regarding Islam Makhachev’s win at UFC 284. On February 11, Makhachev denied Alexander Volkanovski of double champ status by defending the UFC lightweight champion with a unanimous decision. In the aftermath, there were fans and analysts that believe Volkanovski did enough to deserve the win. Cormier was not one of those people. ‘DC’ had this to say on his YouTube channel:
wrestlingheadlines.com

Tyrus Retains NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title At Nuff Said PPV

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus put his title on the line against Matt Cardona at the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view on Saturday night from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida aired on FITE TV. The match served as the main event of the show. Tyrus went over with...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy