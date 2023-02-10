ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

FIRST ALERT: A sweet treat of a Valentines forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Increasingly mild weather will return once again this week with temperatures soaring well above normal. Clear skies are on tap tonight along with seasonably chilly temperatures. Overnight readings will drop into the upper 30s inland and lower 40s along the beaches. A few areas of patchy fog will be possible.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a soggy weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanks to a low pressure system, it’s going to be a wet weekend. Areas of mainly light rain will be ongoing early Saturday. There may be a brief break in the rain from the mid to late morning hours when mainly drizzle will be likely. Low pressure approaching the region late in the day will lead to steady rain returning through the afternoon. Periods of heavy rain are likely from Saturday evening through late Saturday night. During this time, several inches of rain could fall. While no major flooding is expected, ponding on roads and minor low lying flooding could develop. Temperatures on Saturday will only climb a degree or two for afternoon temperatures near 50.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

‘Significant’ balloon debris found off Myrtle Beach coast, but conditions keep crews out of water Monday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — U.S. military crews searching for debris from the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast recovered some debris over the weekend, but water conditions dampened the search on Monday, a White House spokesman said. Between 30-40 feet of the balloon’s antenna array from the ocean bottom has been recovered, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Jason Griffith

Fatal Accident in Little River, South Carolina

In Little River, South Carolina, a fatal accident took place early Saturday morning. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Nelson Road. According to Corporal David Jones from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. The vehicle involved was a 2012 Dodge Journey traveling in the southbound direction on Nelson Road, which hit the pedestrian.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

Hamrick’s making ‘major’ upgrades to Myrtle Beach area store

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One of the Myrtle Beach area’s most recognized family-owned stores is undergoing a “major renovation.” Hamricks Inc. said Monday it is making numerous upgrades to its store in the South Strand Commons Shopping Center along the Highway 17 Bypass south of Myrtle Beach. In a news release, the company said […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Jason Griffith

Headline: Tragic Loss of Life in Pedestrian Accident on U.S. Highway 52 in Florence, South Carolina

A devastating accident took place on Friday evening on U.S. Highway 52 in Florence County, South Carolina, resulting in the loss of a pedestrian's life. The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported that the fatal incident occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. when a pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway and was hit by a 2015 Lexus SUV.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Crews respond to house fire in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters are responding to a house fire in North Myrtle Beach. The spokesman for the city said that crews were called Monday to the 1700 block of 26th Avenue North near the Intracoastal Waterway. It’s not clear if anyone is hurt. Information...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Crews responding to crash on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A portion of Highway 17 is blocked following a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach, SCDPS incidents show. No injuries have been reported. A South Carolina Department […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

More ‘selfie stations’ pop up on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is providing a couple more spots for people to commemorate their visit to the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. The city showcased two new designs, featuring fish and sea turtles, on its Facebook page on Sunday. The new stations join two others...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Ritz

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Feb. 11-12 is Ritz, a female cat approximately 1-year-old with the Grand Strand Humane Society. “She came in as a stray and clearly she loves to play,” said GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. “She is very playful and just loves attention. She loves to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
People

Search Continues for South Carolina Boater, 22, Missing for 2 Weeks: 'Let's Get Him Back'

Tyler Doyle, 22, went missing while duck hunting near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Jan. 26 South Carolina authorities are still looking for a 22-year-old who went missing while taking his boat out on a local river two weeks ago. Tyler Doyle was last seen in the Little River jetties near Myrtle Beach on Jan. 26, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted earlier this week. The agency said its dive team and other emergency responders immediately began searching for him in the water. They...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

