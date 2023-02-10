Read full article on original website
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: A sweet treat of a Valentines forecast
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Increasingly mild weather will return once again this week with temperatures soaring well above normal. Clear skies are on tap tonight along with seasonably chilly temperatures. Overnight readings will drop into the upper 30s inland and lower 40s along the beaches. A few areas of patchy fog will be possible.
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a soggy weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanks to a low pressure system, it’s going to be a wet weekend. Areas of mainly light rain will be ongoing early Saturday. There may be a brief break in the rain from the mid to late morning hours when mainly drizzle will be likely. Low pressure approaching the region late in the day will lead to steady rain returning through the afternoon. Periods of heavy rain are likely from Saturday evening through late Saturday night. During this time, several inches of rain could fall. While no major flooding is expected, ponding on roads and minor low lying flooding could develop. Temperatures on Saturday will only climb a degree or two for afternoon temperatures near 50.
Day 17: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
‘Significant’ balloon debris found off Myrtle Beach coast, but conditions keep crews out of water Monday
Fatal Accident in Little River, South Carolina
In Little River, South Carolina, a fatal accident took place early Saturday morning. A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Nelson Road. According to Corporal David Jones from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. The vehicle involved was a 2012 Dodge Journey traveling in the southbound direction on Nelson Road, which hit the pedestrian.
Hamrick’s making ‘major’ upgrades to Myrtle Beach area store
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One of the Myrtle Beach area’s most recognized family-owned stores is undergoing a “major renovation.” Hamricks Inc. said Monday it is making numerous upgrades to its store in the South Strand Commons Shopping Center along the Highway 17 Bypass south of Myrtle Beach. In a news release, the company said […]
Headline: Tragic Loss of Life in Pedestrian Accident on U.S. Highway 52 in Florence, South Carolina
A devastating accident took place on Friday evening on U.S. Highway 52 in Florence County, South Carolina, resulting in the loss of a pedestrian's life. The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported that the fatal incident occurred at approximately 7:40 p.m. when a pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway and was hit by a 2015 Lexus SUV.
3 out of 5 dogs rescued from North Myrtle Beach two-alarm house fire; investigation underway
2 dogs die, 1 person treated for smoke inhalation after NMB house fire
Crews respond to house fire in North Myrtle Beach
Day 18: SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle
Crews responding to crash on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A portion of Highway 17 is blocked following a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach, SCDPS incidents show. No injuries have been reported. A South Carolina Department […]
Source: Bad weather will impact recovery efforts of Chinese spy balloon
Pedestrian hit, killed near Little River, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
More ‘selfie stations’ pop up on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is providing a couple more spots for people to commemorate their visit to the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk. The city showcased two new designs, featuring fish and sea turtles, on its Facebook page on Sunday. The new stations join two others...
Missing boater search which includes NC approaches 2-week mark
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Ritz
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Feb. 11-12 is Ritz, a female cat approximately 1-year-old with the Grand Strand Humane Society. “She came in as a stray and clearly she loves to play,” said GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson. “She is very playful and just loves attention. She loves to […]
Search Continues for South Carolina Boater, 22, Missing for 2 Weeks: 'Let's Get Him Back'
Tyler Doyle, 22, went missing while duck hunting near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Jan. 26 South Carolina authorities are still looking for a 22-year-old who went missing while taking his boat out on a local river two weeks ago. Tyler Doyle was last seen in the Little River jetties near Myrtle Beach on Jan. 26, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted earlier this week. The agency said its dive team and other emergency responders immediately began searching for him in the water. They...
Fred Nash Boulevard expansion plans delayed, safety issues with cyclists, pedestrians design
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As part of the Ride III Project, Fred Nash Boulevard will be receiving several upgrades to better suit the quickly growing community in Myrtle Beach. In 2019, The South Carolina Department of Transportation, in partnership with Horry County, decided to also connect the road with...
Upscale dining spot 21 Main prepares for busy Valentine’s Day
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Valentine’s Day means candy, flowers, chocolates and a romantic dinner. At 21 Main in North Myrtle Beach, they know just how busy this night can be. “Oh goodness,” said Casey Mungavin, the restaurant’s director of sales, said. “I hope you have your reservation.” 21 Main is known for its […]
