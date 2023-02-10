MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanks to a low pressure system, it’s going to be a wet weekend. Areas of mainly light rain will be ongoing early Saturday. There may be a brief break in the rain from the mid to late morning hours when mainly drizzle will be likely. Low pressure approaching the region late in the day will lead to steady rain returning through the afternoon. Periods of heavy rain are likely from Saturday evening through late Saturday night. During this time, several inches of rain could fall. While no major flooding is expected, ponding on roads and minor low lying flooding could develop. Temperatures on Saturday will only climb a degree or two for afternoon temperatures near 50.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO