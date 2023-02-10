ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Thursday Sports: Clovis North soccer, Fresno State baseball/softball, Vaccaro movie

By Scott Bemis
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fixet_0kinbCpT00

Clovis North soccer having special season

There is something special happening on the pitch at Clovis North right now.

The Broncos boys team, which is ranked No. 1 in the country according to the United Soccer Coaches Poll, finished off an unbeaten regular-season with a 3-0 home win over visiting Buchanan on Thursday night.

The Broncos finished the regular season at 21-0-1, and only allowed one goal in ten league games in the TRAC.

Bulldog baseball pegged for middle of Mountain West

The Mountain West preseason baseball poll was released Thursday, and the conference’s coaches think Fresno State is going to finish right in the middle of the pack, as the Bulldogs were pegged to finish fourth in the seven-team league.

UNLV, the defending regular-season champion, was picked to win the conference, followed by San Jose State, San Diego State, and the Bulldogs.

Air Force, the defending Mountain West Tournament champion, Nevada, and New Mexico rounded out the preseason poll voted on by the coaches.

Henderson voted preseason All-Conference

The Bulldogs had one player on the preseason All-Mountain West team, junior left-handed pitcher Ixan Henderson.

Last season, the Clovis West product led the Bulldogs, and ranked fourth in the Mountain West, with seven wins.

He was joined on that team by San Jose State junior pitcher Darren Jansen, a Bullard High and Fresno City College product, who was second in the conference with nine wins a year ago.

The Bulldogs open their season next Friday Feb. 17 at the MLB Desert Invitational in Arizona, where they will play Michigan on Friday, the University of Arizona on Saturday, and Michigan State on Sunday.

Fresno State is coming off a 27-28 season (15-15 MW), in which they failed to be one of the four teams to qualify for the Mountain West Tournament.

Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium will serve as the host site for the conference tournament this season (May 25-28).

Bulldog softball expecting improvement

We won’t have to wait that long for Fresno State softball’s season opener, as the Bulldogs will play five games this weekend at the Lynn R. Miller Classic in Riverside, Calif.

It was a bit of a struggle for first year head coach Stacy May-Johnson last season, as the Bulldogs went only 19-36 overall.

But with several important returners back and a couple impact transfers coming in, improvement is expected this season.

“Is it fun to lose? No, it’s not fun,” said May-Johnson at the team’s Media Day earlier this week. “We didn’t enjoy that part at all. But our job and our process hasn’t changed. We adapt, we grow, we learn, we get better, and we figure out how to win.”

The Bulldogs, who finished fifth in the conference last year (10-14 MW) were picked to finish fifth out of nine teams in this season’s Mountain West preseason poll, and one of their returners can’t wait to prove those prognosticators wrong.

“How I think of things is the ball doesn’t lie,” said junior outfielder Keahilele Mattson, the 2021 Mountain West Player of the Year as a freshman. “When we get into conference play, everybody is gonna be pretty shocked, and those numbers are not gonna match up to what they say.”

This weekend, the Bulldogs will play two games with Montana, one game against Middle Tennessee, and two games against UC Riverside this weekend (Fri-Sun.)

Reedley alum Vaccaro being portrayed by Damon

A Reedley College alum is going to be featured in a new movie coming out this April, and he will be portrayed by one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have teamed up for a movie about Michael Jordan’s decision to sign with Nike, and Sonny Vaccaro, who played football at Reedley College in the late 1950’s, will be depicted by Damon in the movie.

Vaccaro became a well-known sports marketer, and played a big role in Jordan ultimately landing with the iconic shoe company.

Ben Affleck will play Nike co-founder Phil Knight in the movie, which is set to be released April 5 by Amazon Studios.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Bulldogs retire Yvette Roberts’ jersey

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During halftime of the women’s basketball game on Saturday, Fresno State retired Yvette Roberts’ No. 24 jersey. With the Bulldogs, Roberts scored 1,778 points from 1986-1989. She was the program’s all-time leading scorer for 22 years. Roberts is still the program’s all-time leading rebounder. “Its hard to grasp. Every time I […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Chachere family made it to Super Bowl LVII

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno native Andre Chachere is on the practice squad for the Philadelphia Eagles, he appeared in seven games for Philly during the regular season. The Clovis West alumni traveled with the Eagles to Super Bowl LVII. Andre’s parents Romy and Derrick Chachere said they would make it to Glendale no matter what. […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare Western students most college ready in county

Tulare Western High School graduates 62% of students with completed A-G requirements allowing them to apply to any four year University of California. When it comes to students who completed A-G requirements for the 2021/2022 school year, Tulare Western High School came out on top of all the comprehensive high schools in the county according to superintendent Lucy Van Scyoc. A-G requirements are what allow students the opportunity to apply to a four year University of California. Tulare Western’s counseling department has worked to educate students on the importance of completing the necessary college ready requirements according to Leandra Garcia, assistant principal of counseling at Tulare Western.
TULARE, CA
Informed Insight

Fresno: A City Built on Ambition and Determination

Fresno, California, has a long history of excellence, dating back to its earliest days as a pioneer settlement in the San Joaquin Valley. Over the years, the city has been shaped by a variety of factors, including its location in the heart of the valley, its diverse population, and its commitment to innovation and progress. These elements have combined to make Fresno a center of excellence in many different fields, both in its history and in the present day.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Reedley alum being portrayed by Matt Damon in film

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Reedley College alum is going to be featured in a new movie, coming out this April, and he will be portrayed by one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have teamed up for a movie about Michael Jordan’s decision to sign with Nike. Sonny Vaccaro, who played […]
REEDLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman recounts living in Fresno internment camp 81 years ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Tulare woman is saying she will never forget her experience at the Fresno Fairgrounds in 1942.  One week from Sunday will mark 81 years since President Frank Roosevelt signed Executive order 9066 forcing hundreds of thousands of Japanese Americans into internment camps during WWII. When people walk into the Fresno […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis West briefly on shelter-in-place

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis West High School and Fort Washington Elementary were briefly on a shelter-in-place Thursday morning, according to Clovis Unified. CUSD says around 8:00 a.m. they were notified that law enforcement had received another non-credible, threatening phone call similar to those received previously.  The call came in before class started and the […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man dead after shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after a shooting in central Fresno early Thursday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. near Clark and Grant avenues. Officers say they found a man in his 20s who was shot inside a home. The victim was taken to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Foggy day school schedule

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Friday, Feb. 10. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Shelly Baird School buses are canceled. Kingsburg Elementary School District Plan B. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog.   Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to […]
KINGSBURG, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Several earthquakes shake Coalinga area

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) Several earthquakes shook Coalinga early Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. According to the USGS, the quakes were reported around 2:00 a.m., with the epicenter around seven miles east of Coalinga, with a magnitude ranging from 2.6 to 3.3. The USGS says a 2.5 was also felt at 2:52 a.m. […]
COALINGA, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Loses Millions in Revenue as Legal Cannabis Is Slow to Bloom

When California voters approved the legal use of recreational marijuana, cities hoped that green could turn to green. Money from cannabis taxes could be used on pressing needs such as public safety, road repairs, and affordable housing. However, the city of Fresno has been slow to reap the millions of...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This week is National Marriage Week in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County declared at its most recent Board of Supervisors meeting that the week of February 7 until February 14 is National Marriage Week in the County of Fresno. The declaration on Tuesday follows the establishment of National Marriage Week which was adopted in the United States in 2010. The resolution […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy