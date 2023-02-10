Thursday Sports: Clovis North soccer, Fresno State baseball/softball, Vaccaro movie

Clovis North soccer having special season

There is something special happening on the pitch at Clovis North right now.

The Broncos boys team, which is ranked No. 1 in the country according to the United Soccer Coaches Poll, finished off an unbeaten regular-season with a 3-0 home win over visiting Buchanan on Thursday night.

The Broncos finished the regular season at 21-0-1, and only allowed one goal in ten league games in the TRAC.

Bulldog baseball pegged for middle of Mountain West

The Mountain West preseason baseball poll was released Thursday, and the conference’s coaches think Fresno State is going to finish right in the middle of the pack, as the Bulldogs were pegged to finish fourth in the seven-team league.



UNLV, the defending regular-season champion, was picked to win the conference, followed by San Jose State, San Diego State, and the Bulldogs.



Air Force, the defending Mountain West Tournament champion, Nevada, and New Mexico rounded out the preseason poll voted on by the coaches.

Henderson voted preseason All-Conference

The Bulldogs had one player on the preseason All-Mountain West team, junior left-handed pitcher Ixan Henderson.



Last season, the Clovis West product led the Bulldogs, and ranked fourth in the Mountain West, with seven wins.



He was joined on that team by San Jose State junior pitcher Darren Jansen, a Bullard High and Fresno City College product, who was second in the conference with nine wins a year ago.

The Bulldogs open their season next Friday Feb. 17 at the MLB Desert Invitational in Arizona, where they will play Michigan on Friday, the University of Arizona on Saturday, and Michigan State on Sunday.

Fresno State is coming off a 27-28 season (15-15 MW), in which they failed to be one of the four teams to qualify for the Mountain West Tournament.

Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium will serve as the host site for the conference tournament this season (May 25-28).

Bulldog softball expecting improvement

We won’t have to wait that long for Fresno State softball’s season opener, as the Bulldogs will play five games this weekend at the Lynn R. Miller Classic in Riverside, Calif.



It was a bit of a struggle for first year head coach Stacy May-Johnson last season, as the Bulldogs went only 19-36 overall.



But with several important returners back and a couple impact transfers coming in, improvement is expected this season.

“Is it fun to lose? No, it’s not fun,” said May-Johnson at the team’s Media Day earlier this week. “We didn’t enjoy that part at all. But our job and our process hasn’t changed. We adapt, we grow, we learn, we get better, and we figure out how to win.”

The Bulldogs, who finished fifth in the conference last year (10-14 MW) were picked to finish fifth out of nine teams in this season’s Mountain West preseason poll, and one of their returners can’t wait to prove those prognosticators wrong.

“How I think of things is the ball doesn’t lie,” said junior outfielder Keahilele Mattson, the 2021 Mountain West Player of the Year as a freshman. “When we get into conference play, everybody is gonna be pretty shocked, and those numbers are not gonna match up to what they say.”

This weekend, the Bulldogs will play two games with Montana, one game against Middle Tennessee, and two games against UC Riverside this weekend (Fri-Sun.)

Reedley alum Vaccaro being portrayed by Damon

A Reedley College alum is going to be featured in a new movie coming out this April, and he will be portrayed by one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.



Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have teamed up for a movie about Michael Jordan’s decision to sign with Nike, and Sonny Vaccaro, who played football at Reedley College in the late 1950’s, will be depicted by Damon in the movie.

Vaccaro became a well-known sports marketer, and played a big role in Jordan ultimately landing with the iconic shoe company.



Ben Affleck will play Nike co-founder Phil Knight in the movie, which is set to be released April 5 by Amazon Studios.

