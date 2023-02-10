ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burns Power Tools reopens new shop in Tiverton after devastating fire

TIVERTON — A decades-old Fall River family business decimated by a five-alarm fire in November is literally rising from the ashes, with the owners opening up a new shop across the border in Tiverton with an eye to possibly run Burns Power Tools for another 88 years.

“If you spend time looking backwards, and the what ifs, you just don’t get anywhere,” said Jeff Burns, co-owner of the business with his son, Zach Burns, who are the third and fourth generations running the company.

Burns’ grandfather and father founded and grew the business dating back to the 1930s when it was originally located on Rodman Street in the Corky Row neighborhood for years before the family moved the power tool business to the Mariano S. Bishop Boulevard location in 1984.

A day after the devastating fire in November, Zach Burns vowed that they would rebuild in an interview with The Herald News.

The owners have made good on that promise and three weeks after the fire signed a three-year lease for space at 590 Fish Road in Tiverton in building #2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o3bn1_0kinatNZ00

Devastating fire: A fire destroyed an 88-year-old Fall River business. Here's what the owners are planning.

Burns said the fire destroyed all of their inventory Mariano S. Bishop Boulevard store. In anticipation of their busiest time of the year during Christmas season, Burns said they had just added additional stock, making the loss greater.

Did we get it right?: Who was Fall River's best-ever high school basketball player? The answer may surprise you

Burns Power Tools new Tiverton store

The owners and Burns employees, who returned after they signed the lease on the new Tiverton store just three weeks after the fire, have slowly and steadily been restocking newly built shelves and the construction of a new showroom.

For now, they are selling their wares on “curbside pickup only,” said Burns, with customers calling orders in or online at the business's website, but that he anticipated in the coming weeks they will be ready to welcome in-person purchases.

Real estate news: Modernized cape in Somerset sells for $515K

Loyal customers helped Burns rebuild

In addition to support from his family, Burns credited loyal customers and suppliers with helping the business rebuild. One customer even added an additional $500 when he paid a bill after the fire, telling Burns “to put it toward the new building.”

“That foundation has been great,” said Burns.

Not only was the power tool business displaced after the fire, but four other businesses were forced to shutter, including an optometrist operation, Subway sandwich shop next door, Compliments Hair Salon and the Cozy Kettle breakfast and lunch restaurant.

Until the Tiverton store is open to the public, customers can call in orders at 508-675-0381 or place orders on their website at www.BurnsTools.com.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Burns Power Tools reopens new shop in Tiverton after devastating fire

