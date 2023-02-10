'What's the fuss about?' Randolph women turn 106, 102 at Fireman Community

RANDOLPH − Rosalind "Roddy" Pearlstein turned 102 on Jan. 26.

A week later, on Feb. 2, her neighbor Marie Thomas reached 106.

Both took it in stride.

"I'm the same person I was last week," Thomas said with a touch of impatience. "I'm in good health, my mind is functioning. What you see is what you get."

As for all the attention, she gently protested, "I feel like a freak, like a side show."

Pearlstein was also matter of fact.

"I'm here. It happens. It's part of my life," Pearlstein said.

Then she added, "I'm amazed when I hear the number 102. Aren't you amazed? How did you feel when you turned 100?""

Both were in the dining room at the Simon C. Fireman Community where they live, part of Hebrew Senior Life, as some 50 residents and staff celebrated their achievements. Beth Levine, the resident services coordinator, organized the event.

As they sat together at a table, the two celebrities smiled, waved and joined in singing "Happy Birthday," while Thomas raised both arms to lead everyone. Then, prompted by the staff, they blew out the candles on their mini-cakes.

"It's Your Day" and "Make a Wish" read the balloons behind them.

Each received a large handmade card with the message "You Are Making the World a Better Place" and the year of their birth, 1917 or 1921. Music from the 1920s and 1930s played in the background.

Thomas, who described herself as "a person of color," said she grew up in the South End of Boston and graduated from Bridgewater State Teachers College. She is the oldest living graduate of Bridgewater State University, which sent visitors to a private party at the Fireman Community a few days before her birthday to honor her, as it has before.

"I always lived a well-rounded life and raised my family and made sure they got a good education," Thomas said, summing up her life. "It is expected of me that I conduct myself like someone with a good education."

After teaching for two years in North Carolina, where her family is from, she said she returned to Boston to raise a family. Married to the late Carroll Thomas, she has two children and five grandchildren.

A resident of the Fireman Community for many years, she was a notable active volunteer well into her 90s.

Sharon Sandman, who worked in the office there as financial coordinator, recalled when she came to work in 2012, she was told she would have help in the office from a volunteer.

"They told me my volunteer was 95 years old," Sandman said. "I thought, 'What?' Then I met Marie and found out she did everything, starting early in the morning. She had a desk outside my office. She sat on a low stool to file papers in the bottom drawers. She opened the mail, put the checks in order, made copies to deliver to the apartments and covered the front desk. And she drove a big, green, Cadillac until she was 102."

"I outlived my car," Thomas said of the 1998 Cadillac.

Now, Thomas uses senior van transportation and the MBTA's The RIDE to go shopping, sometimes by herself. Janis Engerman, 88, another resident, who has become her best friend, said Thomas is "always trying to do things for people."

Pearlstein, who is known for her love of books and her needlepoint work, grew up in Brookline and graduated from Brookline High School in 1938. She went to work in an office and, in 1942, married Seymour Pearlstein, who worked in the Boston garment district and died in 2000. The couple had three daughters; she has four granddaughters, three great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons.

"My mother is amazing at words," her daughter Helaine Zonderman, 71, visiting from Long Island, said. "She is extremely good at puzzles and, when we used to play word games, she could pull multisyllable words out of longer words. And she loves to tell me what to do."

Pearlstein loves reading and her granddaughter Mara Zonderman, 45, made her a bookmark showing her top 10 of all-time books, including "Lessons in Chemistry."

"Reading keeps your mind alert," Pearlstein said.

