BBC
Turkey earthquake: Before and after pictures show extent of destruction
Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 9,000 people and causing widespread destruction. The first earthquake, which struck at 04:18 local time (01:18 GMT) on 6 February, was registered as 7.8, classified as "major" on the official magnitude scale. Its epicentre was near Gaziantep - a city of more than two million people.
Photos of Mexico's famous rescue dogs sent to help search for earthquake survivors in Turkey
Sixteen rescue dogs have been sent from Mexico to Turkey, according to Mexico's Foreign Affairs Secretary.
msn.com
Children plucked from ruins days after earthquake, but death tolls tops 21,000
ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria, (Reuters) -Rescue crews on Friday pulled a 10-day-old boy and his mother from the ruins of a collapsed building in Turkey and dug out several people in other sites four days after a huge earthquake wrought death and destruction across southern Turkey and northwest Syria. The confirmed...
Turkey earthquake: 10-day-old baby saved after spending almost half his life under rubble
A newborn baby and his mother have been rescued from the rubble in Turkey, around 90 hours after the first of the deadly earthquakes to strike the country and Syria.The 10-day-old boy, named Yagiz Ulas, was retrieved from a wrecked building in the southern Hatay province, which has suffered terrible damage in the disaster.Crouched under concrete slabs and whispering “inshallah” [God willing], a rescuer carefully reached into the rubble, then passed the baby down the line of his team members. His eyes wide open, the boy was wrapped in a shiny thermal blanket and carried to a field medical...
'Heart-wrenching': Drone footage shows destruction from Turkey and Syria earthquakes
Drone footage shows devastation from earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria as frantic rescue efforts continue to find more survivors.
Dog rescued from rubble of Turkey earthquake
A dog was pulled from under the rubble in Iskenderun, after deadly earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria this week.Footage shows rescuers digging and working to clear the debris to release the animal.Eventually, they are able to work the terrified dog free, and carry it away to safety.After the rescue, the pup - named Pamuk - was looked after neighbours, as the owner was taken to hospital in the city of Mersin, approximately 200km west of Iskenderun.Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here. Read More Mother and son rescued by international team after Turkey earthquakeAid delivered to snowy Kahramanmaras after devastating earthquakeSearch team rescues nine-year-old boy from rubble 120 hours after Turkey earthquake
Heartwarming pictures show 16 babies pulled from the Turkish earthquake rubble being flown to safety
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's plane was used to carry 16 babies from Kahramanmaras to Ankara following the 7.8 and 7.5-magnitude tremors in southeastern Turkey and Syria on Monday.
Moment teenager who was trapped for 94 hours pulled from earthquake rubble
Search and rescue workers cried out in joy after pulling a 17-year-old, who had been trapped for 94 hours, out from under the rubble in Turkish city of Gaziantep on Friday.Adnan Muhammed Korkut was freed after becoming stuck under debris following Monday’s devastating 7.8 magnitude quake and powerful aftershocks.One rescue worker, Yasemin, said she had spent the past four days trying to help the teenager and had not slept.Speaking to reporters, Korkut said he had survived over the past four days by “drinking his own urine” as he waited for help.Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here. Read More Clever dog sniffs out peanuts for teenager with life-threatening allergyVan driver who skipped red light tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’‘I told them not to do it’: Glitch interrupts Sky News translation of Erdogan speech
Ten-year-old girl rescued 147 hours after earthquake hit Turkey
A 10-year-old girl has been rescued from underneath rubble 147 hours after an earthquake devastated Turkey.The youngster was pulled to safety on Sunday morning in Antakya.A magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has left at least 28,000 people dead across both countries, and hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the middle of winter, with hopes of finding survivors dwindling.Antakya has been one of the hardest-hit areas, with the historic city now left in ruins.Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here. Read More Dog rescued from rubble of Turkey earthquakeMother and son rescued by international team after Turkey earthquakeAid delivered to snowy Kahramanmaras after devastating earthquake
Turkey-Syria earthquake: death toll passes 25,000 as Erdoğan warns against looting – as it happened
Rescue efforts continue as UN warns hundreds of thousands of people urgently need food in wake of disaster
Satellite images reveal fault line through city near epicentre of Turkey’s deadly earthquake
New satellite images show a significant fault line stretching through a city near the epicentre of Turkey’s deadly earthquake.A vast fault line rupture in Nurdagi is seen cutting across a motorway, farmland, and residential areas in photos shared today by Maxar Technologies.Images from before and after the two major earthquakes on Monday capture the extent of the devastation left behind in their wake.The first 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area with a population of 13.5 million.Visible damage to the runway at the Hatay Airport in Turkey’s Hatay province can also be seen,...
Firefighter describes ‘heartbreaking’ scenes amid earthquake rescue efforts
A British firefighter who is part of the search and rescue team deployed to Turkey following a deadly earthquake has described the “heartbreaking” scenes he has witnessed while pulling casualties from the rubble.Steve Davies, 51, from Gower, Swansea, in South Wales was one of 77 specialists sent as part of the UK International Search and Rescue Team (UK-ISAR) to provide lifesaving support to the country.The father of two, who has worked in a number of disaster areas, said it is one of the most “horrific” he has seen.The 7.8-magnitude quake hit on Monday and the death toll has since risen...
Faces of hope among the heartbreak: The children saved from earthquake rubble in Turkey and Syria
Hope and heartbreak dominate the stories of the millions of children caught in the catastrophic earthquake which has killed more than 11,700 in Turkey and Syria.Search teams from more than two dozen countries have joined tens of thousands of local emergency personnel in the hunt for survivors. But the scale of destruction from the earthquake and its powerful aftershocks was so immense and spread over such a wide area that many people are still awaiting help.With thousands of buildings toppled, it was not clear how many people might still be caught in the rubble. While overwhelmed emergency teams worked...
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
Family of 5 pulled from collapsed home 5 days after Turkey earthquake
Rescue teams in Turkey on Saturday pulled to safety a family of five who survived inside their collapsed home for five days following a major earthquake in a sprawling border region of Turkey and Syria. The death toll, however, was approaching 25,000.
Death toll climbs to more than 11,000 in Turkey, Syria following earthquakes
What area of Syria was impacted by the earthquake? What did Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan say on his visit?
Turkey earthquake opened 190-mile-long fissure, satellite images show
Two enormous cracks in Earth's crust opened near the Turkish-Syrian border after two powerful earthquakes shook the region on Monday (Feb. 6), killing over 20,000 people.
130+ hours after Turkey, Syria earthquake, rescues continue. How long can people survive after a disaster?
Five days after an enormous earthquake struck, killing more than 25,000 people in Turkey and Syria, rescue crews continue to search for survivors.
