Search and rescue workers cried out in joy after pulling a 17-year-old, who had been trapped for 94 hours, out from under the rubble in Turkish city of Gaziantep on Friday.Adnan Muhammed Korkut was freed after becoming stuck under debris following Monday's devastating 7.8 magnitude quake and powerful aftershocks.One rescue worker, Yasemin, said she had spent the past four days trying to help the teenager and had not slept.Speaking to reporters, Korkut said he had survived over the past four days by "drinking his own urine" as he waited for help.Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here.

