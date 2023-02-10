ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJFW-TV

St. Thomas hosts UMKC after Allen's 26-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (11-15, 7-6 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-11, 7-7 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -4.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Saint Thomas Tommies after Shemarri Allen scored 26 points in UMKC's 76-64 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The Tommies have gone 10-2 in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WJFW-TV

Michigan St. 81, Penn St. 75, OT

PENN ST. (13-12) Brigham 3-5 0-0 6, Ciezki 4-8 1-2 12, Kapinus 3-9 4-7 10, Marisa 9-20 3-5 22, Thompson 2-5 0-0 5, Camden 0-0 0-0 0, Cash 0-0 0-0 0, Pinto 2-2 0-0 5, Williamson 5-6 1-2 11, Thomas 2-2 0-1 4, Totals 30-57 9-17 75. MICHIGAN ST. (13-12)
PENN, PA
WJFW-TV

No. 10 Marquette 89, Georgetown 75

MARQUETTE (20-6) Ighodaro 7-12 0-0 14, Prosper 3-8 3-6 11, K.Jones 5-10 0-0 14, Kolek 6-9 1-1 14, Mitchell 2-4 0-0 5, Ross 4-8 0-0 10, S.Jones 2-4 0-0 6, Joplin 3-7 0-0 8, Gold 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 35-67 4-7 89. GEORGETOWN (6-20) Akok 4-6 1-1 10, Ezewiro 2-2...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy