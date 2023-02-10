What's new in the Galaxy S23 Ultra compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra?. And should you upgrade to the newer S23 Ultra model or stick with the S21 Ultra for one more year?. These are the questions we will be answering in this Galaxy S23 Ultra vs S21 Ultra direct comparison, as we pit these two phones against each other across various categories. We have tested their displays, performance speed, battery life and cameras, and we've got some exciting details to share, so read on!

