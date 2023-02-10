ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs S21 Ultra: Two Years of Difference!

What's new in the Galaxy S23 Ultra compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra?. And should you upgrade to the newer S23 Ultra model or stick with the S21 Ultra for one more year?. These are the questions we will be answering in this Galaxy S23 Ultra vs S21 Ultra direct comparison, as we pit these two phones against each other across various categories. We have tested their displays, performance speed, battery life and cameras, and we've got some exciting details to share, so read on!
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Note 20 Ultra: Should you upgrade?

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra was supposed to be the last Note phone ever for Samsung, and while many thought that meant the end of the S Pen-wielding flagships, Samsung threw us a curve ball and resurrected the series under a different name. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is in many...
Phone Arena

This Nokia phone with amazing battery life is too cheap to be ignored right now

The word "affordable" has many different definitions for many different types of handset buyers these days, but whether you're looking to spend $400, $300, $200, or less, the list of the best budget phones for you probably includes the same main brands. We're talking primarily about Motorola, OnePlus, Samsung, and...
Phone Arena

Save $400 on an excellent Surface Pro X tablet right now

Best Buy is running a clearance on select Microsoft Surface devices, and if you're on the hunt for a good Windows 11 tablet/laptop, now's the time to get one. The amazing Surface Pro X is $400 off its regular $1,299 price, and it's a real steal for that kind of money. For just $899.99, you're getting one of the most powerful tablets you'll ever need, beating everything Android has to offer and rivaling iPads and MacBooks as well.
Phone Arena

Pocketable wonder iPad mini 6 is on sale for a huge discount

There are certain things that a smartphone is too small for and there are certain tasks that can be done without a laptop. If you often find yourself wishing for a gadget that would be a perfect stand-in for these two devices, the iPad mini 6 is totally worth a look, especially now that it's on sale.
Phone Arena

Check to see if your Galaxy phone is getting the updated Samsung Camera Assistant app

Samsung's Camera Assistant app was released for the Galaxy S22 series with the One UI 5.0 update. Sammy plans on sharing the Camera Assistant app with more Galaxy handsets. According to SamMobile, besides bringing the Camera Assistant to more Samsung handsets, the app is expected to come with more features. One new feature will give users control over image capture speed, image sharpening, and the timer.
Phone Arena

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature

With the Android 14 Developer Preview available, XDA's Mishaal Rahman discovered a security feature for the next Android build called Advanced Memory Protection. This is supposed to prevent phones from memory safety bugs. Google defines these as "errors in handling memory in native programming languages," and says that they "are the most common issue in the Android codebases. They account for over 60% of high severity security vulnerabilities and for millions of user-visible crashes."
Phone Arena

Galaxy Watch 5 series get temperature-based cycle tracking

Samsung just announced a new feature coming to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, in partnership with Natural Cycles. Galaxy Watch 5 users will now get temperature-based menstrual cycle tracking. The feature is backed by Natural Cycles' algorithm adapted for a smartwatch for the first time. Galaxy...
Phone Arena

Best Valentine's Day deals 2023: save big on phones, smartwatches, headphones, and more

Valentine's Day is tomorrow, so if you are planning on making use of the awesome discounts that are appearing in all stores, then now is the time to act! Take this opportunity and partake in one of the best things us humans do: gift gifts! And we are talking about twice as much soul food here, as this time of the year we give to our significant others!
Phone Arena

Samsung's (not so) affordable Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G leak again with updated specs

With its biggest product launch of the year in the rearview mirror, Samsung is now obviously expected to shift its focus to a couple of new mid-range additions to the Galaxy A handset family and some slightly more distant foldable upgrades while at the same time continuing to aggressively promote the "conventional" high-end Galaxy S23 trio.
Phone Arena

Samsung under fire as Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens crack for no reason at all after warranty expires

It seems that some Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 users are finding that their foldable displays are cracking. As if that isn't bad enough, the damage to the screens is taking place without any trauma or impact to the device and is occurring after the warranty has expired. Technically, with the phone out of warranty, there isn't much that can be done.
Phone Arena

Vote now: Is satellite connectivity on a phone useful or just a gimmick?

We've all read the success stories! Many people now owe their lives to the satellite connectivity that Apple provides with the iPhone 14 series. It's a niche service that costs a lot of money, but there's nothing more valuable than human life, right?. There's a huge debate about the moral...
Phone Arena

Serious bug shows why only developers should install Android 14 DP1

As we told you the other day, Google has started walking down the path that leads to the release of Android 14 by dropping Android 14 Developer Preview 1. While the Beta releases aren't for everyone because they are unstable, you shouldn't even consider installing the Developer Previews unless you are an Android Developer. That's because many features are apt to be down or not working right when running the Developer Preview or early Beta releases.
Phone Arena

New OnePlus Nord 3 leak confirms a 120Hz AMOLED display

Last week, we reported on a mysterious sketch, touted to be a depiction of the OnePlus Nord 3, alongside some specs. Now we have another rumor that seems to corroborate the information, and this time it's coming from Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata). The leaker (with an unknown track record) shared a...
Phone Arena

Chinese phones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo are laced with spyware

Makers of the best Chinese Android smartphones collect an alarming amount of data that can be traced back to individuals, a new study indicates. China is the world's largest smartphone market and over 70 percent of handsets in the country run Android. Researchers from the University of Edinburgh and Trinity College Dublin have found that OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo Realme smartphones sold in China transmit large swathes of data to various parties without user consent. (via Gizmodo)

Comments / 0

Community Policy