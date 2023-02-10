Read full article on original website
Pocketable wonder iPad mini 6 is on sale for a huge discount
There are certain things that a smartphone is too small for and there are certain tasks that can be done without a laptop. If you often find yourself wishing for a gadget that would be a perfect stand-in for these two devices, the iPad mini 6 is totally worth a look, especially now that it's on sale.
Samsung fixed the last thing iPhone was better at? Why Galaxy S23 Ultra is my new best phone for watching movies
You know, of all the great things about a Samsung flagship, there'd always been that one drawback that was very, very major to me. And even more insane was how Samsung never appeared to even remotely aim to address it. I first noticed it with the Galaxy S20 series, and...
Save $400 on an excellent Surface Pro X tablet right now
Best Buy is running a clearance on select Microsoft Surface devices, and if you're on the hunt for a good Windows 11 tablet/laptop, now's the time to get one. The amazing Surface Pro X is $400 off its regular $1,299 price, and it's a real steal for that kind of money. For just $899.99, you're getting one of the most powerful tablets you'll ever need, beating everything Android has to offer and rivaling iPads and MacBooks as well.
This Nokia phone with amazing battery life is too cheap to be ignored right now
The word "affordable" has many different definitions for many different types of handset buyers these days, but whether you're looking to spend $400, $300, $200, or less, the list of the best budget phones for you probably includes the same main brands. We're talking primarily about Motorola, OnePlus, Samsung, and...
Best Valentine's Day deals 2023: save big on phones, smartwatches, headphones, and more
Valentine's Day is tomorrow, so if you are planning on making use of the awesome discounts that are appearing in all stores, then now is the time to act! Take this opportunity and partake in one of the best things us humans do: gift gifts! And we are talking about twice as much soul food here, as this time of the year we give to our significant others!
Apple is still working on an iPhone subscription service which should arrive... eventually
It is hardly a secret that the prices of smartphones - and in particular, those of flagships - have gone up drastically over the last couple of years. Nowadays, paying $1000+ for a handset is not all that uncommon - especially if you are an Apple user. Perhaps this is...
Report reveals how much Apple pays for the parts it needs to build the iPhone 14 Pro Max
9to5Mac was able to view an analysis by research firm Counterpoint Research that explains how much it costs Apple to build the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Thanks to two new features added to the current top-of-the-line iPhone, the always-on display and the 48MP Wide camera, the cost of making the iPhone 14 Pro Max rose by 3.4% compared to the cost of producing the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple, by pricing the iPhone 14 Pro Max the same as the iPhone 13 Pro Max, is taking a cut in gross profit.
Galaxy Watch 5 series get temperature-based cycle tracking
Samsung just announced a new feature coming to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, in partnership with Natural Cycles. Galaxy Watch 5 users will now get temperature-based menstrual cycle tracking. The feature is backed by Natural Cycles' algorithm adapted for a smartwatch for the first time. Galaxy...
Amazon UK has Google's unlocked Pixel 7 and 7 Pro on sale at new all-time low prices
You know what would go great with your affordable new Pixel Buds Pro in the UK (as well as pretty much anywhere else in the world)? An affordable new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro handset, that's right. The best Google Pixel phones available in (early) 2023 are cheaper than...
Check to see if your Galaxy phone is getting the updated Samsung Camera Assistant app
Samsung's Camera Assistant app was released for the Galaxy S22 series with the One UI 5.0 update. Sammy plans on sharing the Camera Assistant app with more Galaxy handsets. According to SamMobile, besides bringing the Camera Assistant to more Samsung handsets, the app is expected to come with more features. One new feature will give users control over image capture speed, image sharpening, and the timer.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs S21 Ultra: Two Years of Difference!
What's new in the Galaxy S23 Ultra compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra?. And should you upgrade to the newer S23 Ultra model or stick with the S21 Ultra for one more year?. These are the questions we will be answering in this Galaxy S23 Ultra vs S21 Ultra direct comparison, as we pit these two phones against each other across various categories. We have tested their displays, performance speed, battery life and cameras, and we've got some exciting details to share, so read on!
Vote now: Is satellite connectivity on a phone useful or just a gimmick?
We've all read the success stories! Many people now owe their lives to the satellite connectivity that Apple provides with the iPhone 14 series. It's a niche service that costs a lot of money, but there's nothing more valuable than human life, right?. There's a huge debate about the moral...
Samsung under fire as Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens crack for no reason at all after warranty expires
It seems that some Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 users are finding that their foldable displays are cracking. As if that isn't bad enough, the damage to the screens is taking place without any trauma or impact to the device and is occurring after the warranty has expired. Technically, with the phone out of warranty, there isn't much that can be done.
Google will split its AR division in half to battle Microsoft and Oculus
The word on the street is that Google is changing its approach to AR and splitting efforts between two teams: Devices & Services and Platforms & Ecosystems. Devices & Services, led by Rick Osterloh, will be responsible for consumer hardware like the Pixel and Nest brands, as well as the AR glasses project. Meanwhile, Platforms & Ecosystems, led by Hiroshi Lockheimer, will handle partnerships, like the recent deal with Samsung to develop Android-powered AR headsets.
New OnePlus Nord 3 leak confirms a 120Hz AMOLED display
Last week, we reported on a mysterious sketch, touted to be a depiction of the OnePlus Nord 3, alongside some specs. Now we have another rumor that seems to corroborate the information, and this time it's coming from Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata). The leaker (with an unknown track record) shared a...
Samsung's One UI 5.1 update now rolling out to millions of Galaxies, is yours getting it?
Just in time for the day of love, Samsung is now releasing the One UI 5.1 software update to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S20 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in Europe. Overall, all the best Samsung phones are about to get updated with the latest software update.
Serious bug shows why only developers should install Android 14 DP1
As we told you the other day, Google has started walking down the path that leads to the release of Android 14 by dropping Android 14 Developer Preview 1. While the Beta releases aren't for everyone because they are unstable, you shouldn't even consider installing the Developer Previews unless you are an Android Developer. That's because many features are apt to be down or not working right when running the Developer Preview or early Beta releases.
Apple receives a patent for an intriguing new camera system for the Apple Watch
Apple received a patent earlier this month from theU.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) titled "Watch Having A Release Mechanism." The patent (US-11571048-B1) details a method that allows Apple Watch users to have access to a camera located on the bottom of the device. The patent envisions a special watch band with a quick-release feature that would allow the watch to easily be disconnected from the band allowing the user to take pictures and videos with the rear-facing camera.
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
The cat is out of the bag now, and after a whole year of leaks and rumors, the OnePlus 11 has made its official global debut, heading to shelves in the US, UK, Europe, India (and more). If you watched the launch event, you’d know OnePlus’ presenters were absolutely pumped...
The costly Apple Watch Ultra is more affordable than ever before
As the first representative of an entirely new breed of Apple Watches, the rugged Ultra was understandably and unsurprisingly priced a lot higher than its "conventional" brother at launch a few months back. Since then, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy attempted to (slightly) improve the mass appeal of this...
