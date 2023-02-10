Read full article on original website
Turkey earthquake: Video shows devastation as third quake hits country in 24 hours
Aerial footage from Antakya shows the scale of devastation wrecked by an earthquake in Turkey.Three earthquakes have hit the country since Monday, 6 February. At least 3,500 people have died in Turkey, and at least 1,700 in neighbouring Syria.Turkey officials have declared a state of emergency as an estimated 6,000 buildings have been destroyed.Rescue efforts have been hampered by cold winter weather, with some areas left without fuel and electricity.Tens of thousands of people have been injured or left homeless in cities across both affected countries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Second earthquake that hits Turkey reduces buildings to rubbleTurkey: Red Crescent volunteers prepare aid tents in wake of devastating earthquakesTurkey: Journalist abandons live broadcast to carry girl to safety after earthquake
A Moving Photograph Shows a Seven-Year-Old Girl Shielding Her Brother Under Rubble in Syria for 17 Hours
Rescuers worked tirelessly to locate people buried beneath the rubble of thousands of collapsed buildings. Some amazing survival stories have emerged, such as a newborn infant rescued alive from debris in Syria and still attached to her mother, who died in Monday's earthquake, via her umbilical cord.
Photos of Mexico's famous rescue dogs sent to help search for earthquake survivors in Turkey
Sixteen rescue dogs have been sent from Mexico to Turkey, according to Mexico's Foreign Affairs Secretary.
Queens family of four killed in Turkey earthquake
A Queens family of four is among the thousands of people killed by the powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria earlier this week, relatives have revealed. Burak Firik, 35, his wife Kimberly, 32, and their two sons, Hamza, 2, and Bilal, 1, were found beneath a collapsed five-story building in Turkey, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Kimberly’s father, Edwin Salazar. “My grandchildren were only 2 years old and 1 year old, and I can’t wrap my mind around this tragedy that will forever impact our family,” the grieving father wrote. “I keep imagining that they will be coming back...
‘Dad is here, don’t be scared’: Moment father comforts young girl pulled from rubble of building in Syria
A father tightly hugged his young daughter after rescuers dug her out from underneath the rubble of a building after an earthquake struck Syria.At least 5,000 people have died in Syria and Turkey after two earthquakes occurred on Monday, 6 February.Thousands of buildings have been destroyed and tens of thousands of people were injured or displaced in several cities.Heartwarming footage shows the moment the father tells his daughter, Nour, “Dad is here, don’t be scared” as a search team pulls her from the wreckage. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Thousands of rescue workers leave Istanbul Airport for earthquake-affected regionsTurkey earthquake: Aerial views capture buildings reduced to rubbleChandelier swings as powerful earthquake shakes Turkey killing thousands
Heartbreaking photos show father clutching hand of dead daughter trapped in Turkey earthquake rubble
A heartbreaking photo from a city in Turkey decimated by two devastating earthquakes shows a father holding the hand of his dead 15-year-old daughter trapped beneath the rubble.The striking image depicts the sorrow that will be felt by thousands of families who lost loved ones in Monday’s quake, with fears up to 20,000 may have been killed in Turkey and Syria.Hunched amidst the rubble in Kahramanmaras, Mesut Hancer is pictured holding the hand of his daughter 15-year-old Irmak – her pale fingers visible through the slabs of concrete and broken bricks that once formed the apartment block where the...
Syrian boy films himself while trapped in rubble after earthquake
The boy described how other neighbors could also be heard as they were trapped as he tries to describe how he feels helpless.
Turkish woman dies day after her rescue following 104 hours under quake rubble
KIRIKHAN, Turkey, Feb 11 (Reuters) - A woman died in hospital on Saturday a day after she was pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed building in southern Turkey, where she had been trapped for 104 hours since Monday's devastating earthquake, rescuers said.
Father weeps over body of infant in heartbreaking scene
CNN's Scott McLean shows harrowing video on the ground in Syria after a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, leaving thousands of people killed or injured.
Drone footage shows massive destruction after earthquake
Thousands of buildings have collapsed in Turkey and Syria, where a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed at least 5,000 people on Monday.
Birds were acting very strange just before the deadly earthquake struck in Turkey
Many devastating videos and images from Turkey's earthquake are going viral. A terrifying video of birds chirping and flying around has just gone viral on the internet, reported MSN News. Reportedly, the footage was taken before Monday's 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. Stories about how birds and animals can detect an earthquake before it hits have inundated social media comments. The earthquakes that devastated Turkey and Syria killed over 2,400 people and wounded thousands. As a result of the devastation across the country, many children have lost their parents. As per a US Geological Survey, the oldest account of peculiar animal behavior dates back to 373 BC in Greece.The video has spooked people, with many stating that it was further proof that animals and birds are more in tune with nature to pick up on signals from the Earth.
Newborn saved after mother gives birth and dies under earthquake rubble
A pregnant mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, after Monday's devastating earthquake gave birth to her child under the rubble but died before rescue workers could reach her, local activists reported. Her newborn was saved by rescue workers.The dramatic scene unfolded just hours after a Syrian volunteer organization shared video showing a young child being pulled alive from the earthquake rubble in the village of Qatma.Deaths in both Syria and Turkey from Monday's massive 7.8 earthquake and multiple aftershocks topped 5,000 Tuesday, and the World Health Organization said it was a "race against time" to rescue people...
Turkey: Moment journalist abandons live broadcast to carry girl to safety after earthquake
A journalist abandoned a live broadcast in Turkey to help a young girl to safety following a deadly earthquake.Yuksel Akalan, a reporter from A News, was live from the streets of Malatya when a shockwave struck.In broadcast footage, the sound of buildings collapsing can be heard in the background.Akalan then rushes to the aid of a woman and young girl who can be seen walking over rubble.Across Turkey and Syria, at least 5,100 people have died after an earthquake hit on Monday, 6 February.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Second earthquake that hits Turkey reduces buildings to rubbleMoment father comforts girl pulled from rubble of building in SyriaThousands of rescue workers leave Istanbul Airport for earthquake-affected regions
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 4,000
Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris as first responders contended with rain and snow.
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Northwestern Iran Near Turkey Border
A magnitude 5.9 quake hit near Khowy, Iran. Local media reported multiple deaths, though an official report was not available. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit near the Turkish-Iranian border in northwestern...
Video shows man dragged from debris of earthquake in Malatya, Turkey
Video posted on social media by a Turkish humanitarian organization showed a man being hauled from the ruins of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey.Feb. 7, 2023.
