Washington Examiner
Federal deficit up 80% through first four months of fiscal year
The federal deficit was $460 billion through the first four months of the fiscal year, the Treasury Department reported Friday, a 78% increase from the same period a year before. Revenues, or the amount of money the government raised through taxes, were $1.47 trillion, or 3% lower than during the...
OilPrice.com
Central Bank Gold Buying Spikes By 152%
Central banks closed out 2022 with reported net purchases of 28 tons of gold in December. Including large unreported purchases, this brought total central bank gold buying in 2022 to 1,136 tons. It was the second-highest level of net purchases on record, dating back to 1950, and the 13th straight year of net central bank gold purchases.
OilPrice.com
Toyota’s Incoming CEO Vows To Accelerate EV Rollout
Toyota will accelerate the development of electric vehicles, the car-manufacturing giant’s incoming president and chief executive Koji Sato said on Monday, despite a report suggesting that EVs could find themselves in a targeted position along with their ICE vehicle peers on climate grounds. In an announcement of new executive...
OilPrice.com
U.S. Gasoline Demand On The Rise
Gasoline demand in the United States rose by 1.7% last week, and was also 3.7% higher than the four-week moving average, GasBuddy reported as quoted by Reuters. "For the first time since June, U.S. gasoline demand was not only up every day over the week ago period but also over the four week average," GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, said in a tweet.
OilPrice.com
Low U.S. Natural Gas Prices To Spur Gas-Fired Power Generation
U.S. electricity generators are expected to use more natural gas at the expense of coal in the coming months due to the falling prices of domestic natural gas futures. The benchmark U.S. natural gas prices have slumped to the lowest in years in recent weeks due to a mild start to January, consistently high supply, and an outage at the Freeport LNG export facility, which has raised the volume of gas available for domestic use since the fire at the plant in June last year.
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Fall On Renewed Inflation Fears
Oil prices dipped on Monday morning as the market braced for what could be a make-or-break week regarding how back the U.S. recession is. Friday’s revision of the consumer price index for December has added to fears that the Fed may act even more aggressively to counter inflation. As...
OilPrice.com
Big Oil’s Back In Fashion
Over the past couple of weeks, Big Oil majors reported a string of record profits for 2022. This was no surprise after an even longer string of record quarterly income reports as oil and gas prices soared during much of the year. What was a surprise was an apparent change in investors’ sentiment towards their industry.
OilPrice.com
The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution
Renewables are hailed as a potential solution to the world’s energy problem, but it might not be as easy as simply installing more turbines or solar panels. Renewable tech is incredibly complex and requires a lot of support in order to function. Increasingly complex energy solutions are undoubtedly powerful...
OilPrice.com
The Future Is Bright For Pink Hydrogen
Everyone’s been talking about green hydrogen as a potential gas and fuel replacement as the world transitions away from fossil fuels. But one alternative, pink hydrogen, produced using nuclear power, has been largely overlooked. Governments worldwide are once again discussing nuclear power, with plans to construct several new power plants around the globe. This is largely in response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and resulting energy insecurity, which has demonstrated the world’s ongoing reliance on a few select powers for their oil and gas needs. Many countries are looking to become more self-sufficient when it comes to energy, with a wider array of renewable energy options now on the table. So, could pink hydrogen be one of the major power sources of the future?
agupdate.com
Fertilizer-price outlook complicated
Recently there’s been a little relief from fertilizer prices that spiked in 2022. What happens in 2023 will depend on world supply and demand, says Mike Rahm, an independent consultant with years of experience in the agricultural and plant-nutrient space. Nitrogen prices decline slightly. European Union natural-gas prices have...
US News and World Report
Take Five: the Truth About Inflation
LONDON (Reuters) - Inflation is in the driving seat for markets already taking a punt on when central banks will start to cut borrowing rates. That puts Tuesday's U.S. inflation data on the must-watch list. Who replaces Haruhiko Kuroda as the next Bank of Japan (BOJ) chief is also in focus with government nominations likely soon, while a deluge of UK data is due.
