Babysitter Saves Five Children from Fire at House in Eyota
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 24-year-old man is being credited for saving five kids he was babysitting from an apparent electrical fire at a house in Eyota last week. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain Tim Parkin said Monday that Olmsted County deputies were among first responders called to a residence in the 200 block of Rena Belle St. Northwest Thursday night. Deputies reported seeing light smoke coming from the home when they arrived around 10:30 p.m.
news8000.com
Hamilton Elementary School students make valentines for hospital patients
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- Hamilton Elementary School students are warming hearts ahead of Valentine's Day. Kindergartners through fifth graders went to the Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse to give handmade valentines to patients.
news8000.com
La Crosse overdose deaths in January set monthly record
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- The La Crosse area could see three times the number of fentanyl-related overdose deaths in 2023 than it saw last year. There were ten confirmed deaths last month related to fentanyl overdoses.
news8000.com
Supporting a small business: Local bar hosts Superbowl Sunday
LA CROSSE (WKBT)-- It's no secret that Superbowl Sunday is a good time no matter who you're rooting for. That's why local downtown La Crosse bar, Bennett O'Riley's is getting into the fun. Bennett's manager, Tom Hokanson said, “I like to get excited about competition. Anytime there’s a sport on...
KIMT
Fugitive wanted for ramming Olmsted County law enforcement vehicles arrested in North Iowa
WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A Minnesota fugitive was arrested after a car chase in Worth County. Jesse James Johnson, 39 of Byron, has been charged with eluding and second-degree theft. Law enforcement says Johnson was seen Friday night driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Kasson, Minnesota. Court documents state a chase that reached speeds of 101 miles per hour began on 410th Street and continued onto Raven Avenue and 370th Street.
news8000.com
Top Notch Teacher Feb. 2023: Holmen High School's Donah Callaway
HOLMEN (WKBT) -- We remember the teachers whose personalities and teaching styles made you feel comfortable and excited to learn. For this month's Top Notch Teacher, we go to Holmen High School, where an academic success teacher is that source of inspiration and comfort for so many students.
news8000.com
Mayo Clinic Health System encourages genetic testing
LA CROSSE (WKBT) - When it comes to your health, family history can play a huge role. That's why Mayo Clinic Health System experts recommend genetic testing.
news8000.com
Winona Sheriff's Office seeking information after bullet hole found in area home
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (WKBT) -- The Winona County Sheriff's department is seeking information from the public after a bullet hole was found in a Dakota home. A resident of the house said in a Facebook post on Feb. 9 that the bullet entered through the back of their house near their headboard in the bedroom.
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County accuses Rochester woman of swinging lead pipe at student, orders John Marshall to submit security footage of alleged incident
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court ordered Rochester Public Schools Thursday to provide footage of an incident from May 2022, where the mother of a student allegedly tried to hit another student with a lead pipe during a fight. According to court documents, Rochester police reported to John...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death of child
TOWN OF MEDARY (La Crosse County), Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a child that was pronounced dead on Saturday. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a home in the Town of Medary in La Crosse County, which is east of La Crosse and Onalaska, for an unresponsive child on Saturday at 9:26 a.m.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man accused of molesting 15-year-old
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County Court Thursday, Feb. 9, after allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl in the spring of 2022. Ricardo Jovanny Garcia, 38, faces two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to court...
winonaradio.com
Three-Vehicle Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- At 6:36 p.m. on February 9 a three-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 61 at Gilmore Avenue in Winona. A Chevy was traveling north bound on Hwy 61 to Gilmore Avenue, a Cadillac was moving southbound on Hwy 61 and a Ford was stopped on Gilmore Avenue, according to MN State Patrol.
KIMT
Austin man to stand trial for drug possession in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man picked up on an active warrant is pleading not guilty to possession of a possibly deadly narcotic. Austin Douglas Kinder, 25 of Austin, is now set to stand trial beginning August 14 for fifth-degree drug possession. Rochester police say they were called to a...
Rochester Woman Accused of Trying to Run Over Man With Her Car
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police arrested a woman accused of trying to strike a man with her vehicle last week. Police Lt. Jennifer Hodgeman said Monday that officers responded to the incident in the 4100 block of East Frontage Rd. Northwest along Hwy. 52 around 4 p.m. Thursday. Officers were called to the scene by a man who claimed a woman driving a black vehicle attempted to run him over.
KAAL-TV
No injuries in multi-vehicle crash in Austin
(ABC 6 News) – A multi-vehicle crash in Austin delayed traffic Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on 14th St. NW over the Interstate 90 bridge. We’re told four vehicles were involved, but no one was injured.
news8000.com
Winona County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help with shooting investigation
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (WKBT) -- The Winona County Sheriff's announced they are seeking the public's help in a shooting investigation. According to a Facebook post, a resident came back to their home near County Road 12 and County Road 7 Thursday and discovered a bullet hole in the side of their home and located a bullet inside their house.
KAAL-TV
Two Austin Auto Zone employees charged with theft of around $30K in merchandise
(ABC 6 News) – Two Austin Auto Zone employees appeared in Mower County Court after being accused of working together to steal and sell around $30,000 worth of merchandise from their employer. Auto Zone staffer Jerimiah Coal Beaman, 24, and Auto Zone store manager Christopher David Simmons, 40, each...
winonaradio.com
Winona County Officials Investigating Shooting at House Near Nodine
(KWNO)- The Winona County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 39000 block of County Road 12. Officers responded to a report of a house being shot at, at 9:10 p.m. on February 9th. Upon investigation, officers found a 9mm bullet inside the home. Officers concluded...
winonaradio.com
Winona Woman Tries to Flee on Foot at Traffic Stop, Arrested Anyways
(KWNO)- A 36-year-old Winona Woman has been arrested on multiple counts after attempting to flee officers after a traffic stop. Around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, a Winona Police Officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle after the vehicle ran two stop sings in consecutive blocks on 4th and Center Street and 5th and Center Street.
news8000.com
Gilmanton basketball getting ready to close the door on it's final season before co-oping
For years the Gilmanton School District has had co-op sports for football and other teams with neighboring school districts. But basketball has always hit the floor in the familiar red and black uniforms.
