Lanesboro, MN

106.9 KROC

Babysitter Saves Five Children from Fire at House in Eyota

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 24-year-old man is being credited for saving five kids he was babysitting from an apparent electrical fire at a house in Eyota last week. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain Tim Parkin said Monday that Olmsted County deputies were among first responders called to a residence in the 200 block of Rena Belle St. Northwest Thursday night. Deputies reported seeing light smoke coming from the home when they arrived around 10:30 p.m.
EYOTA, MN
news8000.com

Supporting a small business: Local bar hosts Superbowl Sunday

LA CROSSE (WKBT)-- It's no secret that Superbowl Sunday is a good time no matter who you're rooting for. That's why local downtown La Crosse bar, Bennett O'Riley's is getting into the fun. Bennett's manager, Tom Hokanson said, “I like to get excited about competition. Anytime there’s a sport on...
LA CROSSE, WI
KIMT

Fugitive wanted for ramming Olmsted County law enforcement vehicles arrested in North Iowa

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa – A Minnesota fugitive was arrested after a car chase in Worth County. Jesse James Johnson, 39 of Byron, has been charged with eluding and second-degree theft. Law enforcement says Johnson was seen Friday night driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Kasson, Minnesota. Court documents state a chase that reached speeds of 101 miles per hour began on 410th Street and continued onto Raven Avenue and 370th Street.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
news8000.com

Top Notch Teacher Feb. 2023: Holmen High School's Donah Callaway

HOLMEN (WKBT) -- We remember the teachers whose personalities and teaching styles made you feel comfortable and excited to learn. For this month's Top Notch Teacher, we go to Holmen High School, where an academic success teacher is that source of inspiration and comfort for so many students.
HOLMEN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death of child

TOWN OF MEDARY (La Crosse County), Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a child that was pronounced dead on Saturday. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a home in the Town of Medary in La Crosse County, which is east of La Crosse and Onalaska, for an unresponsive child on Saturday at 9:26 a.m.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
KAAL-TV

Rochester man accused of molesting 15-year-old

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County Court Thursday, Feb. 9, after allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl in the spring of 2022. Ricardo Jovanny Garcia, 38, faces two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to court...
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Three-Vehicle Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries

(KWNO)- At 6:36 p.m. on February 9 a three-vehicle accident occurred on Highway 61 at Gilmore Avenue in Winona. A Chevy was traveling north bound on Hwy 61 to Gilmore Avenue, a Cadillac was moving southbound on Hwy 61 and a Ford was stopped on Gilmore Avenue, according to MN State Patrol.
WINONA, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Woman Accused of Trying to Run Over Man With Her Car

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police arrested a woman accused of trying to strike a man with her vehicle last week. Police Lt. Jennifer Hodgeman said Monday that officers responded to the incident in the 4100 block of East Frontage Rd. Northwest along Hwy. 52 around 4 p.m. Thursday. Officers were called to the scene by a man who claimed a woman driving a black vehicle attempted to run him over.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

No injuries in multi-vehicle crash in Austin

(ABC 6 News) – A multi-vehicle crash in Austin delayed traffic Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on 14th St. NW over the Interstate 90 bridge. We’re told four vehicles were involved, but no one was injured.
AUSTIN, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona County Officials Investigating Shooting at House Near Nodine

(KWNO)- The Winona County Sherriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 39000 block of County Road 12. Officers responded to a report of a house being shot at, at 9:10 p.m. on February 9th. Upon investigation, officers found a 9mm bullet inside the home. Officers concluded...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Woman Tries to Flee on Foot at Traffic Stop, Arrested Anyways

(KWNO)- A 36-year-old Winona Woman has been arrested on multiple counts after attempting to flee officers after a traffic stop. Around 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, a Winona Police Officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle after the vehicle ran two stop sings in consecutive blocks on 4th and Center Street and 5th and Center Street.

