TrustedReviews

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops

If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
Phone Arena

These 30 Samsung phones and tablets will get Android 14

Google released the first Android 14 Developer Preview on February 8. It's only available for eligible Google Pixel devices at the moment. The announcement definitely has other Android handset owners wondering if their phone will get Android 14. If you have a Samsung phone, SamMobile has compiled a list of handsets that are expected to get the next version of Android's smartphone operating system.
pocketnow.com

What storage size do you need for the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra?

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The latest addition to the Samsung Galaxy S-series flagship lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, unfortunately, does not include a microSD card storage expansion slot. Even though the new Samsung devices come with a lot of upgrades and features over the previous generation, such as the availability of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 variant in all regions across the world and the 200MP camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the lack of microSD expansion might be a bummer for many.
TrustedReviews

Here’s how you can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra on the cheap

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has seen a massive discount over at Mobile Phones Direct, and it’s perfect for spreading out the cost of the phone. Samsung recently announced its latest batch of Galaxy S handsets, and we’ve found a fantastic deal on the flagship model. You can buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra handset from Mobile Phones Direct with a £699 upfront fee and a monthly payment of £25 over two years.
Phone Arena

Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2022) beast is on sale at a never-before-seen discount with 256GB storage

Remember those incredible $200 discounts Amazon recently offered on a bunch of different 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) variants with a lot of storage and insanely high list prices? To the surprise of absolutely no one the least bit familiar with Apple deals, all the deeply discounted M2 powerhouses are marked down no more, but believe it or not, the aforementioned e-commerce giant is outdoing itself right now.
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Space Jam” Releases At Select Retailers Tomorrow

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is often the butt of the joke, with many quick to discount its appeal with little to no thought. But regardless of what appears to be universal distaste, colorways such as the “Space Jam” continue to see widespread attention. And if you are among one of the many in the pair’s corner, you’ll be happy to know it’s releasing for a second time tomorrow, Feb. 10th.
Android Police

Best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite cases and covers in 2023

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to watching content or browsing the web, a tablet is one of the best devices to use, thanks to its larger screen. The Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite is one of the best cheap Android tablets you can buy right now. Of course, you didn't save money getting a good budget tablet just to have it damaged, and getting a case is the best way to protect it. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite cases and covers.
Complex

‘Fuchsia Dream’ Nike Air Max 1 Women’s Releasing in 2023

Nike’s plans for women’s Air Max 1 colorways for the second half of this year include a bright “Fuchsia Dream” pair, one inspired by collectible toys, and another done in premium tan materials, according to an internal brand document viewed by Complex. The women’s “Fuchsia Dream”...
hypebeast.com

Bang & Olufsen Releases Limited Edition Lime Green EX Earbuds

Bang & Olufsen has announced a new colorway of its award-winning EX true wireless earbuds, part of a new made-to-order program that’ll see some of the brand’s most popular products receive a unique makeover and a highly limited release. The limited edition ‘lime green’ earbuds are the first...
Phone Arena

This Nokia phone with amazing battery life is too cheap to be ignored right now

The word "affordable" has many different definitions for many different types of handset buyers these days, but whether you're looking to spend $400, $300, $200, or less, the list of the best budget phones for you probably includes the same main brands. We're talking primarily about Motorola, OnePlus, Samsung, and...

