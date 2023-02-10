Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung begins rolling out the February 2023 update to Galaxy phones
Samsung has begun issuing the February 2023 security update. So far, Samsung has not detailed the changes included in the update.
TrustedReviews
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has already seen two major price drops
If you’re interested in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, there’s no need to wait around for a discount. We’ve already spotted two tempting deals. Whether you’re looking to shop SIM-free or on an unlimited data plan, we’ve already spotted two offers for the premium Galaxy. This is despite the fact the phone only launched yesterday.
Phone Arena
These 30 Samsung phones and tablets will get Android 14
Google released the first Android 14 Developer Preview on February 8. It's only available for eligible Google Pixel devices at the moment. The announcement definitely has other Android handset owners wondering if their phone will get Android 14. If you have a Samsung phone, SamMobile has compiled a list of handsets that are expected to get the next version of Android's smartphone operating system.
pocketnow.com
What storage size do you need for the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra?
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The latest addition to the Samsung Galaxy S-series flagship lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, unfortunately, does not include a microSD card storage expansion slot. Even though the new Samsung devices come with a lot of upgrades and features over the previous generation, such as the availability of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 variant in all regions across the world and the 200MP camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the lack of microSD expansion might be a bummer for many.
I review phones for a living and I would buy the OnePlus 11
If you want a smartphone with all the bells and whistles but without an eye-watering price then the OnePlus 11 could be worth a look
OnePlus 11 review: Rekindling the glory days
The OnePlus 11 gives you all the features you need in a 2023 flagship phone, and it does so for less than its rivals.
TrustedReviews
Here’s how you can get the Galaxy S23 Ultra on the cheap
The Samsung Galaxy S23 has seen a massive discount over at Mobile Phones Direct, and it’s perfect for spreading out the cost of the phone. Samsung recently announced its latest batch of Galaxy S handsets, and we’ve found a fantastic deal on the flagship model. You can buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra handset from Mobile Phones Direct with a £699 upfront fee and a monthly payment of £25 over two years.
Phone Arena
Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2022) beast is on sale at a never-before-seen discount with 256GB storage
Remember those incredible $200 discounts Amazon recently offered on a bunch of different 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) variants with a lot of storage and insanely high list prices? To the surprise of absolutely no one the least bit familiar with Apple deals, all the deeply discounted M2 powerhouses are marked down no more, but believe it or not, the aforementioned e-commerce giant is outdoing itself right now.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition is here, but you can’t have it
Samsung presented its Unpacked event at the beginning of February, and it’s already announced a special Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition for its hard-core fans in South Korea. This model has similar specs to the Galaxy S23 Ultra but with a few tweaks. For example, it has a...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid “Space Jam” Releases At Select Retailers Tomorrow
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is often the butt of the joke, with many quick to discount its appeal with little to no thought. But regardless of what appears to be universal distaste, colorways such as the “Space Jam” continue to see widespread attention. And if you are among one of the many in the pair’s corner, you’ll be happy to know it’s releasing for a second time tomorrow, Feb. 10th.
Phone Arena
Samsung fixed the last thing iPhone was better at? Why Galaxy S23 Ultra is my new best phone for watching movies
You know, of all the great things about a Samsung flagship, there'd always been that one drawback that was very, very major to me. And even more insane was how Samsung never appeared to even remotely aim to address it. I first noticed it with the Galaxy S20 series, and...
Love Coke? Then you'll love this limited edition Android phone
This bespoke Android phone is far from just a gimmick though – it packs a serious punch!
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Band 8 reportedly draws closer to launch as Xiaomi 13 Ultra MWC debut gets ruled out by leaker
While Xiaomi looks geared to debut the Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13, and Xiaomi 13 Pro globally at MWC, the company's main flagship, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will launch in a few months instead and could be joined by the Band 8, with the fitness band reportedly having now entered production.
The price isn't right for the Samsung Galaxy S23
It looks awfully like EU and UK buyers will pay more for Samsung's best new phones
yankodesign.com
Sony PlayStation 6 console concept emerges with a more crowd-pleasing sleek, streamlined design
While Sony has officially indicated that the PlayStation 6 could be expected in 2027 (giving the PS5 another 4 strong years of dominance), a viral fan concept imagines what the console will look like… and more importantly, whether its design will still be polarizing. Designed as the next-generation gaming...
Best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite cases and covers in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to watching content or browsing the web, a tablet is one of the best devices to use, thanks to its larger screen. The Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite is one of the best cheap Android tablets you can buy right now. Of course, you didn't save money getting a good budget tablet just to have it damaged, and getting a case is the best way to protect it. Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite cases and covers.
Complex
‘Fuchsia Dream’ Nike Air Max 1 Women’s Releasing in 2023
Nike’s plans for women’s Air Max 1 colorways for the second half of this year include a bright “Fuchsia Dream” pair, one inspired by collectible toys, and another done in premium tan materials, according to an internal brand document viewed by Complex. The women’s “Fuchsia Dream”...
hypebeast.com
Bang & Olufsen Releases Limited Edition Lime Green EX Earbuds
Bang & Olufsen has announced a new colorway of its award-winning EX true wireless earbuds, part of a new made-to-order program that’ll see some of the brand’s most popular products receive a unique makeover and a highly limited release. The limited edition ‘lime green’ earbuds are the first...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro: Which should you buy?
Samsung's mid-tier S23 phone costs more than Google's flagship. Do its latest-gen upgrades make it a better value than the excellent Pixel 7 Pro?
Phone Arena
This Nokia phone with amazing battery life is too cheap to be ignored right now
The word "affordable" has many different definitions for many different types of handset buyers these days, but whether you're looking to spend $400, $300, $200, or less, the list of the best budget phones for you probably includes the same main brands. We're talking primarily about Motorola, OnePlus, Samsung, and...
Comments / 0