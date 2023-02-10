Read full article on original website
news8000.com
La Crosse overdose deaths in January set monthly record
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- The La Crosse area could see three times the number of fentanyl-related overdose deaths in 2023 than it saw last year. There were ten confirmed deaths last month related to fentanyl overdoses.
news8000.com
Supporting a small business: Local bar hosts Superbowl Sunday
LA CROSSE (WKBT)-- It's no secret that Superbowl Sunday is a good time no matter who you're rooting for. That's why local downtown La Crosse bar, Bennett O'Riley's is getting into the fun. Bennett's manager, Tom Hokanson said, “I like to get excited about competition. Anytime there’s a sport on...
news8000.com
Hamilton Elementary School students make valentines for hospital patients
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- Hamilton Elementary School students are warming hearts ahead of Valentine's Day. Kindergartners through fifth graders went to the Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse to give handmade valentines to patients.
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls School Places Teacher On Leave
A Black River Falls teacher is on leave after a video posted to social media included racially insensitive and inappropriate comments. The comments were directed towards Native students. They are currently investigating this matter and will address the matter as appropriate. Please know that the statements made in the video in no way represent the views or beliefs of the SDBRF.
news8000.com
Mayo Clinic Health System encourages genetic testing
LA CROSSE (WKBT) - When it comes to your health, family history can play a huge role. That's why Mayo Clinic Health System experts recommend genetic testing.
news8000.com
Top Notch Teacher Feb. 2023: Holmen High School's Donah Callaway
HOLMEN (WKBT) -- We remember the teachers whose personalities and teaching styles made you feel comfortable and excited to learn. For this month's Top Notch Teacher, we go to Holmen High School, where an academic success teacher is that source of inspiration and comfort for so many students.
news8000.com
Winona Sheriff's Office seeking information after bullet hole found in area home
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (WKBT) -- The Winona County Sheriff's department is seeking information from the public after a bullet hole was found in a Dakota home. A resident of the house said in a Facebook post on Feb. 9 that the bullet entered through the back of their house near their headboard in the bedroom.
wiproud.com
Police investigate “suspicious death” of Wis. child
The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it’s calling a suspicious death of a child. Deputies responded to a home in the township of Medary for an unresponsive child yesterday morning. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the child died at the scene. The child’s name...
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death of child
TOWN OF MEDARY (La Crosse County), Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a child that was pronounced dead on Saturday. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a home in the Town of Medary in La Crosse County, which is east of La Crosse and Onalaska, for an unresponsive child on Saturday at 9:26 a.m.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman arrested for suspected OWI after crashing into Westby church
WESTBY, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman was taken into custody after a rollover crash in Westby early Sunday morning. The Westby Police Department said 21-year-old Chloe Stanley of Westby was arrested for suspected operating while intoxicated, first offense, following a crash on the 500 block of South Main Street in the city Sunday.
wwisradio.com
Tomah Woman Arrested for 4th OWI
On February 11, 2023, Wisconsin State Patrol witnessed a vehicle run a red light in the city of Sparta. Upon stopping the vehicle, the State Trooper noticed the odor of intoxicants and the drivers speech was slow and slurred. Upon completing field sobriety tests, the driver, Linda Goral, age 61 of Tomah, was arrested for OWI 4th offence.
KMOV
‘You’re Native, right?’ Student says school staff member made racist comment caught on audio
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - A Ho-Chunk student is speaking out after she said a school staff member made a racially derogatory comment toward her. The Black River Falls School District confirms the staff member is currently on administrative leave. The family said change needs to happen because racial...
WEAU-TV 13
Building declared a total loss after fire at business in Mondovi Friday
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire destroyed a business’s building in Mondovi Friday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said that the building owned by Five Star Boat Hull and Auto Body, located on Mondovi’s north side, is a total loss. A passerby called in the fire at...
winonapost.com
Winona sells land for WinCraft's $10M expansion
The city of Winona Port Authority finalized an agreement last month to sell city-owned land to WinCraft as part of the sports memorabilia manufacturer’s planned expansion at Riverbend Industrial Park. WinCraft plans to expand its current manufacturing plant as they ramp up production following its acquisition by sports memorabilia...
news8000.com
Gilmanton basketball getting ready to close the door on it's final season before co-oping
For years the Gilmanton School District has had co-op sports for football and other teams with neighboring school districts. But basketball has always hit the floor in the familiar red and black uniforms.
x1071.com
Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by vehicle in Richland County
A man from Lone Rock died after he was hit by a vehicle in Richland County Tuesday. At approximately 6:45pm, Richland County Dispatch received a report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian on County Highway B just East of the intersection of County Highway BA in the Town of Sylvan. Deputies arrived at the scene minutes after the call was reported to dispatch and were able to render aid to the injured pedestrian, 66 year old Bruce Anderson of Lone Rock until Medical First Responders arrived. Deputies also met with 33 year old Jamie Zinkle of Lone Rock, who was the driver of the vehicle and reported the crash. Zinkle did not show any signs of impairment while speaking with deputies and voluntarily submitted to testing. Anderson was taken to Richland Hospital by Lone Rock EMS for life threatening injuries. Anderson was then taken by Med Flight to UW Madison Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the Technical Reconstruction of the crash as the crash is still under investigation.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced, partner threw 700+ grams of meth out car window on 33-mile high-speed chase
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old man will spend the next 12 years in federal prison for distributing a significant amount of methamphetamine as part of a conspiracy. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Victor Pennington from Tomah was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, followed by five years of supervised release.
