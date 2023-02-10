ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Comments / 0

Related
news8000.com

Supporting a small business: Local bar hosts Superbowl Sunday

LA CROSSE (WKBT)-- It's no secret that Superbowl Sunday is a good time no matter who you're rooting for. That's why local downtown La Crosse bar, Bennett O'Riley's is getting into the fun. Bennett's manager, Tom Hokanson said, “I like to get excited about competition. Anytime there’s a sport on...
LA CROSSE, WI
cwbradio.com

Black River Falls School Places Teacher On Leave

A Black River Falls teacher is on leave after a video posted to social media included racially insensitive and inappropriate comments. The comments were directed towards Native students. They are currently investigating this matter and will address the matter as appropriate. Please know that the statements made in the video in no way represent the views or beliefs of the SDBRF.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
news8000.com

Top Notch Teacher Feb. 2023: Holmen High School's Donah Callaway

HOLMEN (WKBT) -- We remember the teachers whose personalities and teaching styles made you feel comfortable and excited to learn. For this month's Top Notch Teacher, we go to Holmen High School, where an academic success teacher is that source of inspiration and comfort for so many students.
HOLMEN, WI
wiproud.com

Police investigate “suspicious death” of Wis. child

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it’s calling a suspicious death of a child. Deputies responded to a home in the township of Medary for an unresponsive child yesterday morning. First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the child died at the scene. The child’s name...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death of child

TOWN OF MEDARY (La Crosse County), Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a child that was pronounced dead on Saturday. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a home in the Town of Medary in La Crosse County, which is east of La Crosse and Onalaska, for an unresponsive child on Saturday at 9:26 a.m.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Woman arrested for suspected OWI after crashing into Westby church

WESTBY, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman was taken into custody after a rollover crash in Westby early Sunday morning. The Westby Police Department said 21-year-old Chloe Stanley of Westby was arrested for suspected operating while intoxicated, first offense, following a crash on the 500 block of South Main Street in the city Sunday.
WESTBY, WI
wwisradio.com

Tomah Woman Arrested for 4th OWI

On February 11, 2023, Wisconsin State Patrol witnessed a vehicle run a red light in the city of Sparta. Upon stopping the vehicle, the State Trooper noticed the odor of intoxicants and the drivers speech was slow and slurred. Upon completing field sobriety tests, the driver, Linda Goral, age 61 of Tomah, was arrested for OWI 4th offence.
TOMAH, WI
winonapost.com

Winona sells land for WinCraft's $10M expansion

The city of Winona Port Authority finalized an agreement last month to sell city-owned land to WinCraft as part of the sports memorabilia manufacturer’s planned expansion at Riverbend Industrial Park. WinCraft plans to expand its current manufacturing plant as they ramp up production following its acquisition by sports memorabilia...
WINONA, MN
x1071.com

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by vehicle in Richland County

A man from Lone Rock died after he was hit by a vehicle in Richland County Tuesday. At approximately 6:45pm, Richland County Dispatch received a report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian on County Highway B just East of the intersection of County Highway BA in the Town of Sylvan. Deputies arrived at the scene minutes after the call was reported to dispatch and were able to render aid to the injured pedestrian, 66 year old Bruce Anderson of Lone Rock until Medical First Responders arrived. Deputies also met with 33 year old Jamie Zinkle of Lone Rock, who was the driver of the vehicle and reported the crash. Zinkle did not show any signs of impairment while speaking with deputies and voluntarily submitted to testing. Anderson was taken to Richland Hospital by Lone Rock EMS for life threatening injuries. Anderson was then taken by Med Flight to UW Madison Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the Technical Reconstruction of the crash as the crash is still under investigation.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man sentenced, partner threw 700+ grams of meth out car window on 33-mile high-speed chase

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old man will spend the next 12 years in federal prison for distributing a significant amount of methamphetamine as part of a conspiracy. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Victor Pennington from Tomah was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for distributing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, followed by five years of supervised release.
TOMAH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy