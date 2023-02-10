ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concept for new fire station in east Athens approved; building site needed

By Wayne Ford, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 3 days ago
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners recently approved a concept for a new fire station to replace the 49-year-old station on Whit Davis Road that is known as Station 5.

The approximately 7,000-square-foot building anchored in a neighborhood of single-family homes and multi-family complexes in east Athens is expected to be replaced by a new facility of about 13,000-square-foot.

The commissioners also approved a measure that allows for the search for a new site.

The $6 million project is funded through a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

While the floor plan for the new station has been approved, a new site is expected to be determined sometime this year, according to the agenda documents.

“We’re actually beginning the process of getting locations that might be suitable,” said Capt. Nate Moss, one of five members on a group selected to ensure that “long term goals are promoted” during the process of replacing the station.

“I think folks will start looking at potential sites, some owned by Athens-Clarke County and other viable properties,” he said. “We’ll review them based on their merits such as location, how it affects our responses and our ISO (insurance) rating.”

“I’m anxious to see where the potential sites could be,” Moss said, adding that his group’s decision will be a recommendation and not a final decision.

The current station was opened in 1974, but according to the county documents, the building has several deficiencies.

The current station is not adequate for the personnel assigned to work there, does not have a suitable design for male and female employees, and has an abandoned fueling station, according to the document.

Athens Banner-Herald

