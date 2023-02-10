ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Through ups and downs, Falmouth Academy girls basketball keeps on laughing

By André Simms, Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
FALMOUTH - To say the Falmouth Academy girls basketball team's season has been up and down, would be putting it mildly.

The Mariners opened the season with a 1-5 start, including a humbling 52-point loss to Hull on the road.

"When you play some of your first games of the year and you lose by 50, you have to have take that with grace and humility, and learn from it," head coach Kyla Krueger said.

Her team has done just that.

After a 28-13 win over the Sturgis East Storm on Thursday, the Mariners have now won five out of their last six, a drastic shift from early in the season. Krueger believes that keeping things loose has allowed her team to work through those early-season struggles.

"You make a mistake, it's better to laugh about it than to cry about it and move on from it," Krueger said. "So I feel as though the more we laugh and the more we come together as a team, the farther we can go in the future."

That was on full display late in the fourth quarter when the Mariners had trouble simply breaking the huddle without first breaking into laughter. It's the type of vibe this year's team has and as Krueger said, is central to the team's late-season burst.

However, Falmouth Academy is still searching for consistency. At times, the offense can go cold. The ball stops moving and open opportunities can be missed. After the game, Krueger told her team that there were 'moments' throughout the game where she liked what we saw, but more is necessary.

"We need to do better. The overall thought is that there are moments in the game when the girls string passes together and get the ball inside and outside and use everyone and that's when the good shots come. That's when the baskets fall," Krueger said. "But when you force shots, they don't go in."

From a player's perspective, captain Lily Connors agrees. She understands that the team is susceptible to lapses in concentration and says addressing it begins in practice.

"I think in practice we can sometimes give it our all, but I think that's just where we're lacking right now," Connors said.

Connors is captaining a relatively young ship. The Mariners routinely start eighth-graders Sophie Holmes, who led the Mariners with 10 points in the win, and Elyse Sharpe. That youth has resulted in some inconsistency. Connors says to take that next step, her team needs to raise their collective standards.

"If we all just encourage each other a little more, just to work harder, and set the expectations higher than they are right now I think that may be what it takes, to just get everyone to take that extra step," Connors said.

The key to that consistency being found in Krueger's eyes, is simplicity. She thinks her team can think too much from time to time, and it takes them out of rhythm.

"I tell them all the time, 'Keep it simple because the easy pass is the first pass and if it's not there, look the other way,'" Krueger said. "They've got do the simple things right, and that's when they play well."

Connors sees the potential in this team.

"We need to trust ourselves more," Connors said. "I think we're capable of a lot more than we show in games."

The win takes the Mariners record to 6-7 on the season, and gives them a shot to make the playoffs if they can finish with a .500 or better record.

For the Storm, their record drops to 1-14 in what has been an injury-plagued season. The Storm played Thursday's game with just seven players, while missing eight others. Noriam Wray led the Storm with 5 points.

Cape Cod Times

