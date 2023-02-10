Asolo Rep digs into Broadway family comedy ‘Chicken & Biscuits’

Asolo Repertory Theatre is inviting audiences to a family funeral, but don’t expect a lot of weeping and wailing in Douglas Lyons’ Broadway comedy “Chicken & Biscuits.”

Director Bianca LaVerne Jones said that unlike her politically charged production of “Eureka Day” last season, “this is a complete change of pace and really funny.”

The play brings together the extended family of a Black pastor, and Lyons mines the humor that comes from the “dichotomy that we all deal with when someone passes in the most extreme circumstances,” said Jones in a Zoom interview. “Everybody’s got an aunt or a cousin, who in regular life are just a trip. It’s a journey to be around them. But let an extreme circumstance like a funeral come around and grief shows up differently.”

The characters include “a colorful, flamboyant aunt who comes in and takes over the funeral,¨ Jones said. “There’s a strict mother and religious father and kind of a rock ‘n’ roll daughter in the play.” Another son, a struggling actor, is dating a Jewish man (another struggling actor) who is trying to figure out how he fits in.

“I think everyone’s going to get a big kick out of it. You might even get a healing feeling from it,” she said. “That may sound strange, but you might be able to reflect and heal. Although it is a comedy, it’s really grounded so you’re either laughing or crying, but you’ll definitely recognize your own family.”

Jones, who appeared on the Asolo Rep stage in 2016 in “Disgraced,” said she is working with a “great bunch of funny, agile comic actors who are using themselves to their fullest. I’m just pushing them to get the funny out. If you go for the truth or the circumstance, then you’ll get the result.”

The cast features Jasmine Rush as Beverly Jenkins, who favors provocative outfits and hairstyles. Tracey Conyer Lee plays her more upright sister, Baneatta, who is married to Reginald (La Shawn Banks). Baneatta and Reginald are parents to Simone (played by Imani Lee Williams) and the gay son, Kenny (Ernest Bentley), whose boyfriend, Logan Liebowitz is played by Dean Linnard. Dreaa Kay Baudy plays Beverly’s sarcastic daughter La’Trice. Williams, Linnard and Baudy are third-year students in the FSU/Asolo Conservatory and also appearing in “The Three Musketeers.”

On Broadway, “Chicken & Biscuits” had a two-month run in the early days after theaters reopened during the COVID shutdown, and it faced a number of canceled performances because of illness that producers said created an unexpected financial strain. But it became the first show with an all-Black production team in the history of Broadway, including director Zhailon Levingston. “It was a really powerful moment that had never been done and I was proud to be part of that,” Jones said.

At Asolo Rep, her production team is mostly Black, and it reunites her with costume designer Dede Ayite, with whom she has worked several times.

A split career as actor and director

Jones divides her time between acting and directing (she also is a writer) and enjoys the mix.

“Acting is absolutely, uncategorically thrilling,” she said, raising her fists in the air for emphasis. “It’s like an explosion in the way you get to use yourself.” Directing, on the other hand, is “1000 percent exhilarating. It’s like creating a rollercoaster and and watching the ride happen. Are they going to get this moment now?”

She believes the two jobs feed off each other.

“I think it’s imperative for any director to have acted at least once to understand what that is, because you understand the vulnerability it takes, the sacrifice,” Jones said.

When “Chicken & Biscuits” opened on Broadway, critics were mixed. The New York Times wrote that “this family comedy, with its cheek and secrets and eulogies and amens, wants to offer audiences living in bad times an old-fashioned good one. Whether it succeeds for you will depend largely on your taste for Broadway comedies of a type that otherwise went out of style a few decades ago.”

Jones said the play proved its universality with strong audience responses on Broadway.

A major secret is revealed in the play and during talkback discussions, “Asian women, Black women, white women, would all be saying ‘That’s me.’ One person wanted to tell me their story and then a sea of women said the same thing happened in their family. This is humanity.”

‘Chicken & Biscuits’

By Douglas Lyons. Directed by Bianca LaVerne Jones. Runs in rotating repertory from Feb. 15 through April at Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Tickets start at $33. 941-351-8000; asolorep.org

