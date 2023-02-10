ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

This is why we are working to expand access to period supplies in Delaware | Opinion

By Taylor Drainer
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago

In the United States, one in four teens has missed class due to the lack of access to period supplies. When a menstruator cannot afford pads, tampons and other necessities, they not only miss out on school, work, sports and social activities, but the opportunities that accompany them. On top of this, menstruation is still considered a taboo subject and often brings with it shame and emotional distress.

While too often thought to be a problem limited to third world countries, period poverty affects millions of Americans. A 2022 study showed that two-thirds of the 16.9 million low-income women in the U.S. could not afford menstrual products in the previous year. Unsurprisingly, in Wilmington, and across the country, period poverty frequently hits Black and Brown communities the hardest. Menstruating becomes yet another barrier to opportunity that underserved people have been facing for decades.

Through the Stand Up. Period. initiative, the Junior League of Wilmington seeks to raise awareness of period poverty in our city and ensure that all individuals who menstruate are provided with essential supplies. We believe that access to affordable period products and menstrual education is a human right. No Delawarean should be forced to choose between buying food or tampons.

Throughout its history, the JLW has championed causes that seek to improve the lives of under-resourced groups, with many projects focused on women and children. In recent years the JLW has looked inward, forming a Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Working Group.

We are committed to recruiting members that better represent the communities we serve. Representation matters and we cannot adequately serve the people of Wilmington if our membership does not reflect its diversity. As the JLW’s first Black president, I am incredibly proud that in June I will oversee the induction of the most diverse board in our more than 100-year history.

In 2019, we underwent an extensive process outlined by the Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc. to narrow down our focus area to fulfill a need in Wilmington and make a lasting change. We settled on a cause that connects our legacy of serving under-resourced groups with our new enhanced focus on diversity and inclusion: period equity. With the hope of making a tangible impact for the menstruators of Delaware, we launched Stand Up. Period.

Since then, the JLW has distributed more than 500,000 supplies to more than 20,000 menstruators in Wilmington and throughout the state. In addition to partnering with community groups to distribute supplies, the JLW attends community events to distribute period kits containing a month’s worth of menstrual supplies and holds supply drives. Another key part of the Stand Up. Period. initiative is to educate the public in the hope of reducing the stigma around menstruation and foster a more inclusive conversation about who menstruates. Although most of the available statistics around period poverty have resulted from studies of women, the JLW works to ensure that all menstruators — regardless of how they identify — have access to period supplies.

In a few weeks, the JLW will participate in one of our most important fundraisers of the year. Do More 24 Delaware is the state’s biggest day of giving and an opportunity for the nonprofits of Delaware to raise more money than they would on any other day. Between 6 p.m. on March 2 and 6 p.m. on March 3, any donation made to the JLW — or to any other participating Delaware nonprofit — will be met with matching gifts, incentives, and prizes provided by sponsors from across the state.

I urge you to visit domore24delaware.org to find out more about the Junior League of Wilmington and its mission of advancing women’s leadership for meaningful community impact — currently through Stand Up. Period — and set a reminder to donate March 2 and March 3. The JLW, as well as countless other nonprofits, are depending on the funds raised during this important event. We cannot push our mission forward without the support of Delawareans.

Taylor Drainer is the president of the Junior League of Wilmington. She is the first Black person to hold the role in the JLW’s history and she is a champion for period equity.

