Friday's letters: No empathy from New College's new trustees, DeSantis' bully pulpit

Trustees slash, burn without a care

Recently, I read several comments from Eddie Speir, a new member of the New College board. He was upset about how the Herald-Tribune handled reader comments about him.

Well, boo-hoo.

Speir and another board member, the arrogant Christopher Rufo, ought to have considered whether former New College president Patricia Okker would be “upset” at losing her job and whether the students would be “upset” at losing their curriculum.

A “Christian school” like Hillsdale College is not what New College pupils signed up for.

Rufo had the nerve to suggest New College showed "cowardice" when it sought to cancel meetings with faculty and students Jan. 25 after a death threat. In fact, it was Rufo who showed cowardice by not standing up to the governor’s overreach.

What we are seeing here is fascism at work.

Right now, the Legislature and governor ought to concentrate on things that will actually help Floridians – such as reining in insurance costs, reducing air pollution from algal blooms and overhauling medical malpractice laws – instead of waging culture wars.

Erika Veit, Venice

DeSantis abuses position to get his way

The bully pulpit has never been so well named as when our governor is on it.

He’s leading a white Christian crusade to return us to a time when women were barefoot and pregnant, gay people stayed in the closet and minorities “knew their place.”

Ron DeSantis and I must be reading a different Bible. I read that we are all God’s children who are loved equally. And that we should be compassionate, forgiving and humble.

I haven’t seen any of those qualities coming from the Governor’s Mansion.

And we must be reading a different Constitution, too. We’ve fought wars so that all of us could speak our minds without fear of censorship or retribution from our government.

DeSantis arrogantly uses the governor’s office to suppress, attack and coerce anyone who dares to disagree with him.

Each of us has the right and the responsibility to support the politicians who reflect our values. But does DeSantis really reflect yours?

Lin Williams, Venice

New school laws will stunt graduates

Florida is definitely not a “free” state. Gov. Ron DeSantis, opposed to academic freedom, is forcing his radical white, straight Christian nationalism on all public school students.

His new laws will so limit students’ understanding of the world that the intellectually and socially stunted graduates won’t be able to compete in the global economy.

Only a few of those flocking to Florida are parents. What parent would want to live where the entire public educational system is dictated by extreme Christian nationalists?

Schools already can’t fill teacher vacancies. What experienced, quality teacher would want to teach where they have no freedom of speech? Or where their qualifications and experience aren’t respected? Or where teachers and librarians can be sued by parents or charged with a felony just for doing the jobs they were trained for?

Why would a qualified education professional want to be superintendent of Sarasota County schools when the last one was fired for blatantly political reasons?

The quality of all educational professionals throughout Florida will soon decline, as will the national ranking of Florida’s entire state educational system.

What businesses will relocate to Florida if they aren’t free to hold standard employee trainings – and if their Black and LGBTQ+ employees, as well as those with children, won’t move here?

Virginia deHaven Hitchcock, Sarasota

Fascism at home and statewide

Are you paying attention, Sarasota?

The Sarasota County School Board bangs the gavel and votes with little discussion to remove the superintendent.

The New College board bangs the gavel and fires the college president.

Both boards have been impaneled to reflect the fascism creeping throughout Florida.

Pay attention, Florida. It’s happening all around you.Delores Needham, Sarasota