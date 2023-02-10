Former IMG Academy exec named new leader at Nathan Benderson Park

The nonprofit that runs Nathan Benderson Park has named a new chief operating officer as the organization prepares to add a new sports complex to the property.

Bruce C. Patneaude, the current vice president of operations for the Nathan Benderson Park Conservancy, will become chief operating officer in early March, replacing Stephen Rodriguez.

Nathan Benderson Park, which features an international competition-level rowing facility, is owned by Sarasota County and managed by the nonprofit organization. The conservancy and the county plan to build a boathouse and indoor sports complex in the park, envisioned as an expanded sports tourism engine in the Sarasota-Manatee area.

A Chicago-based consulting firm conducted a feasibility report last year for the project and recommended that the complex be at least 100,000 square feet and include eight full-sized basketball courts. These could be converted into 16 volleyball courts or 24 pickleball courts.

Michael Taaffe, chairman of the conservancy’s board, said the trustees chose Patneaude for the role because of his background at Bradenton's IMG Academy, where he served as vice president of operations for 12 years. At IMG he managed over 150 employees, achieved “significant operational efficiencies” and oversaw over $100 million in new construction, according to a news release.

He has been with the conservancy since last August, and as vice president of operations maintained the park’s facilities. As chief operating officer, Patneaude will continue to oversee facilities and also manage the park’s staff.

Taaffe said Rodriguez wasn’t the right fit for the role as the conservancy enters a new phase. Rodriguez’s experience was in attracting and coordinating sporting events and competitions, but the role of COO is evolving to include overseeing the design and construction of the sports complex. Taaffe said Rodriguez will continue to assist the conservancy in an advisory role.

“On behalf of the Board, we are grateful to Stephen for his contributions and leadership,” Taaffe said in the news release.

Rodriguez joined the conservancy in 2017, just before the World Rowing Championships the park hosted. He guided the park through challenges such including the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricanes Irma and Ian.

Taaffe said the southern shoreline of the lake experienced some erosion in last fall's Hurricane Ian, and the starting platforms and wave attenuator were damaged. The repairs to this damage are expected to be completed in the spring.

Two conservancy staff members were also recently laid off.

“We are realigning positions at the park to better serve the park’s activities and to better prepare for the future including the building of the multi-sport indoor complex,” he said in an email.

The conceptual design work on the sports complex has begun.

“We are continuing to visit other similar complexes around the country to ensure our facility encompasses the best design elements of these facilities,” Taaffe said.