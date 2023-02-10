ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you build it with sand, they will come

By Dennis Maffezzoli, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Cardinal Mooney Catholic built three new beach volleyball courts on campus and it increased interest in the program among student/athletes

SARASOTA − If you build it with sand, they will come.

That has been the case with the Cardinal Mooney Catholic High beach volleyball team.

New courts have been constructed on the campus. The result was an increased number of players to come out for the growing sport.

A total of 21 players came out for the team, seven more than last season, giving Coach Chad Davis seven groups of two with enough for a practice squad.

"My thought is dividing it into a travel team and a practice team since there is no junior varsity," Davis said. "

The school brought in 8 to 10 loads of sand to fill the three courts located in the back of the school next to the football field.

There still are some improvements to be made, such as placing sod around the courts.

"We're getting there," Davis said. "It's pretty awesome."

Davis thinks the new facility will help with team play.

"I think we'll even be a little bit strong than last year," Davis said. "We're primed for a big season."

Last year, the Cougars won two round of the playoffs, defeating Lakewood Ranch High and Venice High before losing to Berkeley Prep in the state quarterfinal.

