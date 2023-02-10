ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson job fair helps clients on probation overcome checkered backgrounds

By Joe Malinconico
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
PATERSON — Steven Jefferson said he has struck out on 17 job applications during the past few months.

Several times, Jefferson said, he was called in for interviews, but within a few days was told he wouldn’t be hired because of the criminal convictions that came up in his background check.

“I’m trying to get my life on the right track,” he said, adding that none of his crimes were violent. “I want to find work. But it’s hard.”

Jefferson was one of dozens of “criminal-justice-involved” people who attended a job fair at the Passaic County Probation Division offices in Paterson on Thursday. The event was part of New Jersey’s JOBS — Judiciary Opportunities for Building Success — program, which officials said has been in operation at probation offices in all 21 counties in the state for the past two years.

“One of the things we’re educating employers about is that being on probation doesn’t disable someone from living an honest life,” said retired Superior Court Judge Mark Sandson, co-chairman and one of the founders of JOBS.

“Once they get a job, they don’t want to lose it,” he said. “All of the habits of the past go away.”

Sandson said he recognized the need for such a program when he was overseeing what was then called Drug Court in Atlantic and Cape May counties. He estimated that 85% of the people he saw in drug court were unemployed, including many who had never held a job.

After retiring from the bench, Sandson got approval from prominent court officials for the JOBS program, which he said is funded through a $3 million grant from the Department of Labor. He said there have been 104 probation job fairs around the state, events that resulted in thousands of people finding employment.

“Employment at a living wage with benefits is a way of reducing recidivism,” Sandson said.

In Paterson on Thursday, seven prospective employers set up tables at the event, including NJ Transit, Starbucks, the Coalition for Food and Health Equity, New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus and Express Employment Professionals in Hawthorne.

Gregg Kryceski, a site manager for Express Employment, said his firm works with numerous employers willing to hire people with convictions in their pasts. Express contracts with employers to provide them with workers for open positions, he said. The workplace clients must submit lists of what specific crimes would disqualify someone from working for them.

“Some don’t want people with violent crimes in their background,” Kryceski said, “but that doesn't mean someone with CDS [controlled dangerous substance] can’t work for them.”

In addition to the employment vendors, the Passaic County Probation Division job fair features various social service providers to give the clients information about their programs.

Leon, who declined to give his last name, said he worked in construction after he was released from jail three years ago. But when the construction company’s contract ended, he found himself unemployed.

Since then, he has not been able to land other work, said Leon, who is 41.

“They bring up your past,” he said of would-be employers. “We want to work. Look at all those names,” he added, nodding toward the lists on the tables available to the various employment vendors.

Keshon Tabor, 44, said he does temporary work painting houses or fixing cars to make money to support his three young children.

“It’s hard with my background,” said Tabor, who has been on probation seven years. “I’m a Black man who’s struggling, trying to get work.”

Still, he said, he remains optimistic and praised his probation officer, Karen Ruggiero, for her support of him.

“I keep coming to every job fair,” Tabor said.

Comments / 3

Obed Santos
3d ago

You pay your debt to society yet that conviction hangs around your neck like an albatross for life, then they wonder why people re-offend

Reply(1)
2
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy