FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There will be no more gambling with guns in Atlantic City casinosBrenna TempleAtlantic City, NJ
New Jersey Father Of Five Borrowed His Grandmother's Car And VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAtlantic City, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
philasun.com
Remembering Philadelphia radio personality and show Promoter Harold “Sonny” Hopson
Longtime Philadelphia radio personality, show promoter, businessman and published author, Harold (Sonny) Hopson died on Saturday, January 21, 2023. His birthday was January 24, and had he lived, he would have been 86 years old. A radio personality that made his name in the city from the late 1960s, to...
Students allege culture of racism at NE Philly school following fallout of viral blackface video
In-person classes were canceled on Friday for students at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls after a racist video with some of its white students went viral. Some still came to protest what they say is a trend of harassment for Black students.
phillyvoice.com
South Jersey men scammed Atlantic City investors with fake deeds, prosecutor says
Two men in South Jersey pretended to be property owners in Atlantic City, using fake deeds to swindle investors from Philadelphia and New York City out of $580,000, state prosecutors said. Richard Toelk Jr., 54, of Atlantic City was the primary architect of the scheme. He was joined by his...
acprimetime.com
Atlantic City Schools: Dangerous & Dysfunctional.
It’s true. The Atlantic City School district is getting much more dangerous. Lack of punishment and a negligent school administration can take most of the blame for that dubious honor. Oddly, too few parents hold ACBOE (AC School Board) accountable. They fear retribution by Mayor Marty Small. Watch video....
Philadelphia siblings reported missing
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The brother of a girl who went missing in Northwest Philadelphia last month has been reported missing this week. Shymeir Robinson, 11, was reported missing on Wednesday by his family. On January 25, his 17-year-old sister Dymond Robinson was reported missing. Shymeir was last seen on February 8, 2023, at 7:30 am, on the 2900 block of N. Bambrey St. Dymond Robinson was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, at 2900 North Bambrey. Shymeir is 11-years-of-age, 5’6″, 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing light brown pants, dark blue shirt, black backpack, black jacket, and a The post Philadelphia siblings reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cooper Hospital Reportedly Uninvited Black Woman to Black History Month Expo Claiming Her Tea Did Not Fit the Cultural Theme
Here’s the “tea” on this invitation take-back. Philadelphia entrepreneur Felicia Harris-Williams, owner of Gynger Tea, said Cooper University Health Care uninvited her to be a vendor at a Black History Month expo, claiming her specialty teas were not a fit for their cultural theme. According to The...
Man sentenced for killing teenager on North Philly stoop as school let out
A young man who admitted to shooting and killing a teenager sitting on her North Philadelphia stoop three years ago was sentenced Friday morning to 15 to 30 years in prison.
Multiple people shot, 3 dead after violent night in Philadelphia
Multiple people were shot and three are dead after a violent night in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia woman convicted as teen of killing WWII vet exonerated
A Philadelphia woman accused of killing a World War II veteran was exonerated Thursday after spending several years in prison.
Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge
PEMBERTON, NJ – A Browns Mills man who stabbed a Pemberton police officer in January has been set free by a judge following his pre-trial hearing, in accordance with New Jersey’s Bail Reform Act. Chief Jay Watters said prosecutors sought to keep Alfred Desole behind bars, but learned that the suspect who stabbed a police officer had already been released. Pemberton Township Police Department officers were stabbed in the line of duty on January 26th, 2023. At the time of the incident, the officer was working a plain-clothes detail in Browns Mills in Pemberton Township. As reported on social media, The post Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge appeared first on Shore News Network.
Atlantic City drug dealer arrested in hotel room
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Atlantic City police arrested a suspected known drug dealer during a warrant search fo a hotel room on Thursday. An approved search warrant was executed by detectives from the Special Investigations Section and members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s SWAT Team on Thursday at a hotel room located in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue by members of the SWAT Team. Detectives observed the suspects, Sheldon Ward and Jamal Johnson, exiting the room prior to the execution of the search warrant, at which point they were detained. The subsequent search of the hotel room yielded The post Atlantic City drug dealer arrested in hotel room appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pleasantville teen missing
A Pleasantville teen has been missing since Thursday, police said. Erika Dominguez-Juarez, 15, was last seen leaving for school. She has not returned, and has a history of self-harm, police said. She has no social media or cell phone. Erika is described as 4-foot-11, weighing about 145 pounds. She has...
Burlington County Mourns Loss of Historic Underground Railroad Museum Founder
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — Burlington County is mourning the loss of the founder of the Historic Underground Railroad Museum of Burlington County. Louise Calloway passed away on February 8 at the age of 93. Calloway founded the Historic Underground Railroad Museum in 2005, her first project after a 50-year career in social work, teaching college in Africa and volunteering for several charities. In 2011, the NAACP honored her lifetime of dedication as an educator by awarding Calloway the Distinguished Educators Award. Calloway's passion for history began at a young age, when she spent hours making scrapbooks on her grandmother's porch of African-American leaders. She...
philasun.com
Young Black men interested in a career in medicine sought for inaugural cohort of new mentorship program
ABOVE PHOTO: Young men training for a career in medicine in the Hinkson Holloway Mentorship Program. (Photo: College of Physicians of Philadelphia) The College of Physicians of Philadelphia recently announced the opening of its application process for its new Hinkson Holloway Mentorship Program. The program is designed to nurture, inspire, and prepare Black men in local colleges who are interested in pursuing a career in medicine.
Shooter On The Loose In Camden Killing
A 38-year--old Camden man was shot to death early Sunday, Feb. 12, authorities said. At 4:15 a.m, Camden County Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of Pershing Street in Camden, for a report of a man who was shot. The shooting victim was identified as Dwayne Adkins. He was...
When it comes to racism in Pa., not much has changed | Michael Coard
A look at the commonwealth's history reveals a long and troubling past. The post When it comes to racism in Pa., not much has changed | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Camden Man, 38, Fatally Shot Sunday Morning
CAMDEN, NJ – A 38-year-old Camden man was fatally shot Sunday morning on the 1500 block of Pershing Street, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Police responding at 4:15 a.m. to the report of a man who had been shot found Dwayne Adkins, who was taken to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:09 a.m. Anyone with information should contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Allison Dube-Smith at (609) 575-6069 or Camden County Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.
Trentonian
Trenton High boys basketball rolls in MCT opener, wants game with Camden
TRENTON — It took a half for the top-seeded Trenton High boys basketball team to find its stride Saturday afternoon in a Mercer County Tournament opener, but once it did the result was a totally predictable 59-27 win over outmatched Princeton Day. With the victory, Trenton (23-1) advanced to...
Rob Hinson returns to Camden, shares what he learned from Greg Schiano to groom Power 5 talent
Longtime South Jersey high school football coach Rob Hinson returned to his Camden roots prior to last season when he took over the Camden football program. He had spent the prior two seasons on staff at Rutgers where he worked under Eric Josephs in a player development role, and also worked with Bob Fraser and Rutgers’ linebackers. Now, Hinson uses those tools to mold his talented, inner-city players into what colleges need.
Camden High Defeats Paul VI in CamCo Tourney Semifinal
Paul VI came closer than most South Jersey teams who go up against the Camden High basketball team. At the Camden County tournament quarterfinals on February 11 at Sterling High, they were running neck-and-neck with the Panthers, and only three points behind at the half. It wasn't until midway through the third quarter that Camden High turned up the heat. The Panthers won by a score of 74-56, bringing their record to 22-2. Next up for the Panthers is a semifinal matchup against Bishop Eustace at 4 PM on February 14 at Eastern High.
