Atlantic City, NJ

acprimetime.com

Atlantic City Schools: Dangerous & Dysfunctional.

It’s true. The Atlantic City School district is getting much more dangerous. Lack of punishment and a negligent school administration can take most of the blame for that dubious honor. Oddly, too few parents hold ACBOE (AC School Board) accountable. They fear retribution by Mayor Marty Small. Watch video....
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Philadelphia siblings reported missing

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The brother of a girl who went missing in Northwest Philadelphia last month has been reported missing this week. Shymeir Robinson, 11, was reported missing on Wednesday by his family. On January 25, his 17-year-old sister Dymond Robinson was reported missing. Shymeir was last seen on February 8, 2023, at 7:30 am, on the 2900 block of N. Bambrey St. Dymond Robinson was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, at 2900 North Bambrey. Shymeir is 11-years-of-age, 5’6″, 180 lbs., and was last seen wearing light brown pants, dark blue shirt, black backpack, black jacket, and a The post Philadelphia siblings reported missing appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge

PEMBERTON, NJ – A Browns Mills man who stabbed a Pemberton police officer in January has been set free by a judge following his pre-trial hearing, in accordance with New Jersey’s Bail Reform Act. Chief Jay Watters said prosecutors sought to keep Alfred Desole behind bars, but learned that the suspect who stabbed a police officer had already been released. Pemberton Township Police Department officers were stabbed in the line of duty on January 26th, 2023. At the time of the incident, the officer was working a plain-clothes detail in Browns Mills in Pemberton Township. As reported on social media, The post Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
Shore News Network

Atlantic City drug dealer arrested in hotel room

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Atlantic City police arrested a suspected known drug dealer during a warrant search fo a hotel room on Thursday. An approved search warrant was executed by detectives from the Special Investigations Section and members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s SWAT Team on Thursday at a hotel room located in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue by members of the SWAT Team. Detectives observed the suspects, Sheldon Ward and Jamal Johnson, exiting the room prior to the execution of the search warrant, at which point they were detained. The subsequent search of the hotel room yielded The post Atlantic City drug dealer arrested in hotel room appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Pleasantville teen missing

A Pleasantville teen has been missing since Thursday, police said. Erika Dominguez-Juarez, 15, was last seen leaving for school. She has not returned, and has a history of self-harm, police said. She has no social media or cell phone. Erika is described as 4-foot-11, weighing about 145 pounds. She has...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Burlington County Mourns Loss of Historic Underground Railroad Museum Founder

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ — Burlington County is mourning the loss of the founder of the Historic Underground Railroad Museum of Burlington County. Louise Calloway passed away on February 8 at the age of 93.  Calloway founded the Historic Underground Railroad Museum in 2005, her first project after a 50-year career in social work, teaching college in Africa and volunteering for several charities. In 2011, the NAACP honored her lifetime of dedication as an educator by awarding Calloway the Distinguished Educators Award.  Calloway's passion for history began at a young age, when she spent hours making scrapbooks on her grandmother's porch of African-American leaders. She...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
philasun.com

Young Black men interested in a career in medicine sought for inaugural cohort of new mentorship program

ABOVE PHOTO: Young men training for a career in medicine in the Hinkson Holloway Mentorship Program. (Photo: College of Physicians of Philadelphia) The College of Physicians of Philadelphia recently announced the opening of its application process for its new Hinkson Holloway Mentorship Program. The program is designed to nurture, inspire, and prepare Black men in local colleges who are interested in pursuing a career in medicine.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Shooter On The Loose In Camden Killing

A 38-year--old Camden man was shot to death early Sunday, Feb. 12, authorities said. At 4:15 a.m, Camden County Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of Pershing Street in Camden, for a report of a man who was shot. The shooting victim was identified as Dwayne Adkins. He was...
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden Man, 38, Fatally Shot Sunday Morning

CAMDEN, NJ – A 38-year-old Camden man was fatally shot Sunday morning on the 1500 block of Pershing Street, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Police responding at 4:15 a.m. to the report of a man who had been shot found Dwayne Adkins, who was taken to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:09 a.m. Anyone with information should contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Allison Dube-Smith at (609) 575-6069 or Camden County Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Rob Hinson returns to Camden, shares what he learned from Greg Schiano to groom Power 5 talent

Longtime South Jersey high school football coach Rob Hinson returned to his Camden roots prior to last season when he took over the Camden football program. He had spent the prior two seasons on staff at Rutgers where he worked under Eric Josephs in a player development role, and also worked with Bob Fraser and Rutgers’ linebackers. Now, Hinson uses those tools to mold his talented, inner-city players into what colleges need.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden High Defeats Paul VI in CamCo Tourney Semifinal

Paul VI came closer than most South Jersey teams who go up against the Camden High basketball team. At the Camden County tournament quarterfinals on February 11 at Sterling High, they were running neck-and-neck with the Panthers, and only three points behind at the half.  It wasn't until midway through the third quarter that Camden High turned up the heat. The Panthers won by a score of 74-56, bringing their record to 22-2. Next up for the Panthers is a semifinal matchup against Bishop Eustace at 4 PM on February 14 at Eastern High.
CAMDEN, NJ

