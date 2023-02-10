Onsted Middle School students reminded of benefits of Michigan's OK2SAY safety program

ONSTED — Onsted Middle School students were reminded during a recent presentation about one of Michigan’s best tools that students can use to communicate confidentially on any criminal activities or potential harm directed at fellow students, school employees or schools in general.

Micki Cardwell with the Michigan student safety program OK2SAY presented to each of the middle school grade levels in January about what should be reported to OK2SAY, how students can post alerts and how the statewide system works.

Cardwell is a former principal from Vandercook Lake Public Schools and is the parent of a recent Onsted graduate, Onsted Middle School Principal Alaina Ellison said in an email.

“We are grateful for her commitment to promoting student and school safety,” Ellison said.

“Stop the Silence. Help End the Violence,” is the motto for OK2SAY, which accepts tips regarding anything that threatens student or school safety 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

OK2SAY encourages all students to speak up for what is right.

“Not all heroes wear a cape and tights,” www.michigan.gov/ok2say, said. “A real hero speaks up for what’s right. Be a real hero.”

There are several methods in which tips can be confidentially reported to OK2SAY, including calling 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729), texting tips to 652729 (OK2SAY), emailing OK2SAY@mi.gov or downloading the OK2SAY app onto any smartphone, tablet or similar device. OK2SAY apps are available for download from both the Apple Store and Google Play.

For real-time emergencies, people should call 911 for immediate assistance.

In January alone, there were 749 tips reported to OK2SAY, according to information compiled by the state of Michigan. Of those tips, 130 of them were regarding suicide threats, 114 were about bullying and 110 were about drugs. Some of the other most common tips reported to the student safety program consisted of general threats; sexual assault, misconduct or exploitation; and planned school attacks.

Since OK2SAY was launched Sept. 1, 2014, it has accumulated 41,111 tips across public and private schools in Michigan as of Jan. 31. The program compiles monthly data at the conclusion of each month and posts it to its website.

“OK2SAY started in September 2014, so it is not new, but we wanted to remind and inform our students of this important resource,” Ellison said.

Specially trained technicians receive the tips and filter the information to the appropriate agency to provide a timely and effective response, OK2SAY said. From there, a communication system allows students, parents, school personnel, community mental health service programs, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and law enforcement officials to be made aware of the harmful behaviors “that threaten to disrupt the learning environment.”

In addition to the confidential tip reporting network, OK2SAY also provides schools with a registry of important school contacts, outcome reports, testimonials, public service announcements and resources for students.

Cardwell also shared the importance for students to find a trusted adult with whom they can share information and communicate during times of distress, Ellison said.

“(Cardwell) emphasized that things will get better if (students) are struggling with anxiety or depression,” Ellison said. “She ended the presentation with the importance of being kind. Our words and our actions are our legacy. They are powerful. We need to help others and make sure we are being kind to ourselves.”

School administrators, counselors, teachers or superintendents can request to have OK2SAY presentations offered at their district for free, Cardwell said. To register for a presentation, districts can visit www.michigan.gov/ok2say.

“We covered some tough subjects and the kids did great,” Cardwell said in a Facebook post.