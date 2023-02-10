ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Monroe school board appoints Kerri Williams to fill vacancy

By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 3 days ago

After conducting interviews during a special meeting on Tuesday, the Monroe Public Schools Board of Education appointed Kerri Williams as its newest member.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMCxo_0kinWzSP00

Since 2016, Williams has owned and operated Williams Insurance, an agency specializing in Meemic Insurance products for educators, a news release from the school district said. Williams has 16 years of experience in K-12 education as a school counselor and administrator, and more than a decade as adjunct faculty. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Albion College and has two graduate degrees: a Master of Arts in counseling from Siena Heights University and a Master of Science in educational leadership from Concordia University.

Early in her career, she was an adoption/foster care specialist in Children’s Protective Services for the state of Michigan, the release said. Williams spent seven years at Mason Consolidated Schools as a school guidance counselor and intervention specialist. As an Upward Bound career prep team leader for Siena Heights University, she supported Adrian High School students. At Dundee Middle School, she served as both school guidance counselor and assistant principal in her role as director of student services. Williams was also an interim assistant principal in the Monroe and Bedford school districts.

More recently, Williams has held adjunct faculty instructor positions teaching psychology and education courses at Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio, and Monroe County Community College, the release said. Her professional experiences in education also include national presenter, guest blogger and published contributor and reviewer.

Williams currently serves as vice president for the United Way of Monroe/Lenawee Counties. She and her husband, Chip, co-chaired the United Way’s annual fundraising drive from 2019-22.

Williams fills the opening created by Bob Nichols' resignation last month for health reasons. Williams' term will expire when the November 2024 elections are certified. She will be able to file a petition to run in the November 2024 election.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Banana 101.5

14 Famous University of Michigan Alumni and Their Net Worth

Some University of Michigan alumni are raking in the dough, but just how much?. Most people that attend a college or university throughout the state carry a lifelong feeling of community and pride. Once a Wolverine or a Spartan, always a Wolverine or a Spartan. With that, you always want to see people from your same school succeed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wlen.com

Lenawee County Committee Questions Contract with ZenCity

Lenawee County, MI – The Lenawee County Information-Technology / Equalization Committee voted to place the elimination of the County’s contract with ZenCity on the March Personnel/Ways and Means Committee. What is ZenCity? Deputy County Administrator Shannon Elliott told WLEN News that the company uses social media to help...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Suspected norovirus outbreak involving 115 students, staff shuts down Livonia school

At least 115 students and staff at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Livonia have been sickened by a suspected norovirus outbreak that has shut down the school. "The first couple of kids were sick Monday. And then on Tuesday, we had in one class ... about 10 or 12 kids who started throwing up over the course of four hours," Kathy Nold, a co-principal at the K-8 school, told the Free Press on Friday. ...
LIVONIA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor named best city within United States

ANN ARBOR – It’s official, Tree Town is THE best city to live in within the entire United States in 2023. The determination comes from a collection of expert survey results by research website StudyFinds. For their “Best Places To Live In The U.S., According To Experts” list,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

2 arrested during University of Michigan job fair

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two people were arrested during a job fair at the University of Michigan’s campus for allegedly throwing a substance at tables manned by government employers. Two individuals not affiliated with the university were arrested around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, after entering an ongoing...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan mom says daughter's school deemed her drawing 'inappropriate'

That's the debate surrounding a viral TikTok posted by a Michigan mom after school officials complained that her 11-year-old daughter's drawing was obscene. A video, titled ”I can’t make this up,” has accumulated more than 800,000 views and features Sierra Carter, 37, of Jackson, explaining how officials at her fifth grade daughter’s school deemed her drawing of a pig wearing a bow tie “inappropriate.”.
JACKSON, MI
proclaimerscv.com

IRS: Taxpayers can Claim the Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit

Most people may not realize they are eligible for a few hundred dollars or even $5,000 from Earned Income Tax Credit. First-time parents and people with no children can be eligible to claim. The payment can be useful for paying bills, covering some home repairs, buying a car, or saving it for the future. Detroit Free Press reported the nationwide average tax credit for 2022 was about $2,043.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Polluted city property in Ann Arbor prompts remediation plan

The city of Ann Arbor is considering remediation plans for a city-owned property after a report on underground pollution at the site was presented at the City Planning Commission meeting on February 7. The report extends the investigation of groundwater pollution on Ann Arbor city properties. It focused on 415...
ANN ARBOR, MI
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Jay Farner Out As Rocket Companies CEO On June 1

Rocket Holdings Vice Chairman Bill Emerson will serve as interim CEO during search for new leader. Jay Farner has been CEO since 2017. Farner also stepped down immediately from the board of directors. Company hired outside firm to assist with CEO search. Updated 1:15 p.m. ET. Chief Executive Officer Jay...
MLive

Crews called to car fire on M-14 in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Crews were called to car fire on an Ann Arbor freeway after the driver attempted to extinguish the flames himself. The fire was reported at 11:35 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The driver had pulled over after smelling burning...
ANN ARBOR, MI
californiaexaminer.net

Bullied Teen From Toledo Commits Suicide

Adriana Kuch, a 14-year-old from Toledo, Ohio, committed suicide after a video of her being attacked and kicked by numerous classmates at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey, surfaced online. Adriana was unaffected by being struck in the face with a water bottle. Adriana was affected by the...
TOLEDO, OH
whmi.com

Brighton Area Fire Authority Debuts New Fire Station 33

The Brighton Area Fire Authority is debuting its newly constructed Fire Station 33 that will better serve both staff and the community. Fire Chief Mike O’Brian says they started moving in apparatus about two weeks ago and there are some remaining miscellaneous punch-list items but the building is 100% open and it’s working out well for staff. The new building totals just over 11,000-square-feet with three drive-thru bays so crews don’t have to back-in apparatus anymore – which isn’t very functional when responding to emergencies and time is of the essence. It also features crew quarters, a small training room, offices, restrooms and locker rooms, and a kitchen.
BRIGHTON, MI
1051thebounce.com

2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy